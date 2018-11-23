Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018: Best graphics card deals

Have you had enough of Black Friday yet? I know I have, but as your appointed and most trusted deals herald, I must therefore continue my search for the best Black Friday graphics cards. A couple of the best US graphics card bargains have since gone out of stock over the last 24 hours, but I’ve scoured the web for some hopefully just as good replacements. Whether you’re in the UK or the US, I’ve managed to find a Black Friday deal for almost every single one of today’s best graphics cards now, which are all presented below for your viewing pleasure. If you’ve been waiting for prices to fall after the year of inflation we’ve had, now’s the time to do it. Here are all the best Black Friday graphics card deals available right now.

Best UK graphics card deals:

MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor (8GB) – £150 from Ebuyer (down from £245, plus two free games from AMD’s new promo bundle on release)

Powercolor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon (8GB) – £190 from Ebuyer (down from £285, plus two free games)

EVGA GeForce GTX 1050Ti SC Gaming (4GB) – £140 from Scan (down from £160)

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 OC V1 (6GB) – £200 from Ebuyer (down from £240, also comes with a free copy of Monster Hunter: World)

Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Mini – £300 from Ebuyer (down from £400, plus free Monster Hunter)

Asus GeForce GTX 1070Ti Cerberus – £370 from Ebuyer (down from £480, also comes with free Monster Hunter: World)

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming – £500 from Ebuyer (down from £568)

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080Ti Mini – £600 from Ebuyer (down from £700)

Palit GeForce RTX 2070 Dual – £459 from Overclockers UK (down from £480)

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming Z bundle – £540 from Ebuyer (down from £605, plus a free copy of Battlefield V and a $40 Steam voucher)

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Black Gaming – £650 from Scan (down from £720)

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio bundle – £750 from Ebuyer (down from £830, plus a free copy of Battlefield V, a free MSI GH70 gaming headset and a $20 Steam voucher)

Palit GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Dual – £999 from Ebuyer (down from £1140)

Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 56 Pulse – £330 from Ebuyer (down from £537, plus free copies of Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and Resident Evil 2 on release)

Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX Vega 64 OC – £399 from Ebuyer (down from £620, plus free Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and Resident Evil 2 on release)

Best US graphics card deals:

*DEAL OF THE DAY (Friday 23)

MSI Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost OC – $340 from Amazon (down from $650, plus three free games from AMD’s latest game bundle)

*OUT OF STOCK*

PowerColor Radeon RX 570 Red Dragon (8GB) – $150 from Newegg (plus a choice of two free games from AMD’s latest game bundle)

MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor MK2 – $175 from Newegg (or $155 after rebate)

Asus Radeon RX 580 Dual (8GB) – $200 from Newegg (down from $330, plus another $15 off with promo code 119ZFCF978, and two free games)

EVGA GeForce GTX 1050Ti Gaming – $150 from Newegg (or $130 after rebate, down from $200)

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 Mini (6GB) – $230 from Amazon (plus free copy of Monster Hunter: World)

Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Dual – $340 from Newegg (plus free Monster Hunter: World)

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti – $380 from Newegg (plus free Monster Hunter: World)

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 AMP! Edition – $440 from Newegg

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Duke OC – $550 from Newegg (plus a free copy of Battlefield V)

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming AMP – $750 from Newegg (plus free Battlefield V)

Graphics card buying advice

We all want to play games on the best graphics settings, but the best way to pick one graphics card from the next is to think about what kind of resolution you want. Do you want to play games at 60fps at 1920×1080? Or do you want something a bit more powerful to bump it up to 2560×1440? Heck, you might want to go the whole hog and run all your games at 4K on Ultra – in which case, you’ll need the graphics card to match.

Best for 1080p gaming: For a smooth gaming experience at 1920×1080, my top recommendation is still the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti, or the AMD Radeon RX 570 if you can find it cheaper (plus you get some nice free games with it right now, too). It may not be able to run the latest games on the highest settings (you’ll need a GTX 1060 or an RX 580 for that), but most games should still give you a decent 60fps on Medium if you’re looking to keep costs down. In terms of value for money, there’s simply nothing better.

Best for 1440p gaming: As we move up the resolution chain, things start to get a bit messy. For perfect 60fps 1440p gaming on the best settings, you’ll want either an Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 or the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Ti – whichever you can find for the least money. At the moment, GTX 1070Ti prices are more or less identical to regular GTX 1070 cards, so you may as well get the superior Ti if your budget can stretch that far. Otherwise, it’s a pretty close-run race between the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and the AMD Radeon RX 580. Both cost around half as much as the GTX 1070 / GTX 1070Ti and can still deliver a smooth 60fps on Medium to High settings.

Best for 4K gaming: As for the big guns, this is really a choice between Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 and AMD’s RX Vega 64, as both can currently be found for around the same sort of price. If you want the absolute bestest best settings that 4K gaming has to offer, though, then prepare to fork out for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080Ti.