Build a PC that can run Plunkbat and Battlefield V for £599 from these Black Friday deals

On this hallowed day o’deals that is Black Friday, I thought I’d take a small break from my epic deals hunting (all of which can be found in our jumbo Black Friday hub, by the way) to do something a bit more practical: tell you how to build a PC from the best Black Friday PC gaming deals that will run Plunkbat and Battlefield V for the least amount of money. If you really want the best of the best Black Friday deals, these are the ones you should be looking at.

Behold, my Black Friday PC spec. Not only does it exceed the recommended spec for Plunkbat, but it also meets the recommended spec (and exceeds it on the CPU-side) for Battlefield V, too. It’s an AMD build, because those are the best deals to be had right now, both on CPUs, motherboards and graphics cards, and I’ve also gone with a microATX PC to save some money. After all, a smaller motherboard means a smaller case, which means even smaller costs.

Plus, Ebuyer currently has a deal on at the moment with Visa where if you spend £40 with a Visa card and opt in to the Visa Checkout promotion, you get an extra £10 back. You can only use it on the first purchase you make, unfortunately (so no multiple lots of £10 for each Ebuyer component sadly), but hey, it’s still money off. I should also note it will take 15 days to come back on your card, and it’s by taking advantage of this deal that I’ve managed to get my £599 price from as well, so apologies to any non-Visa owners out there. Still, it’s only a difference of £10, and a decent mid-range gaming PC for £599 or £609 is still pretty good going. Here’s what I’ve come up with:

How to build a PC from the best Black Friday deals:

Motherboard: Gigabyte B450M DS3H

This micro-ATX board features AMD’s mid-range chipset, the B450, and comes with a very decent range of ports. It supports 2nd Gen Ryzen+ CPUs, too, and up to 64GB of RAM. You only get two PCIe x16 slots, one of which runs at the full x16 speed and the other at x4, but thi should be more than enough for most PC builders.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600

An excellent mid-range CPU (see our AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / 2600X review for more info), this will stand you in excellent stead for most PC games these days, and it’s much better value than Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake Core i5 chips – not only in raw price, but because it also comes with an excellent cooler in the box, which is another excellent way to keep costs down.

RAM: HyperX Fury Black (8GB) 2666MHz

I’ve opted for 8GB of RAM here, rather than 16GB, but you can always add another £50 onto this price to get the full 16GB if you’d rather. 8GB should be fine for most games, though – it’s usually what’s listed in the recommended spec, so for the sake of keeping the overall cost of this PC as low as possible, that’s what I’ve gone for here.

Graphics card: PowerColor Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

One of the stars of our Black Friday: Best graphics card deals hub, the PowerColor RX 580 is arguably the best graphics card deal going right now. It also comes with two free games (out of Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and the new Resident Evil 2 remake) as part of AMD’s latest free games bundle, making it even better value for money. It’s also our top recommendation in our best graphics card list for flawless 1080p gaming and very good 1440p gaming, and with 8GB of memory at its disposal, it gives you plenty of futureproofing for games down the line, too.

PSU: Corsair CX550M semi-modular

An excellent PSU with an 80 Plus Bronze rating for efficiency, this will fit perfectly happily inside our chosen case. It’s also semi-modular, giving you plenty of flexibility in your cable routing as well giving you plenty of options to keep things nice and tidy.

SSD: Samsung 860 Evo (500GB)

The best price for the best gaming SSD, this Amazon deal is only available today, so hurry hurry hurry before the price goes back up. It’s super fast, and 500GB of space should give you plenty of room for storing a couple of games on it as well as all your photos, music and files.

Case: Thermaltake Versa H18 microATX

With a decent set of ports round the front, a nice little window for any RGB lighting you may want to add later and all-in-one water cooling compatibility (in case you want to upgrade the bundled CPU cooler further down the line), this Thermaltake case should provide more than enough space for building your PC and it has the added bonus of not looking too heinous either.

If you also need some new peripherals to complete your PC, remember to have a gander at our Black Friday: Best gaming mouse and keyboard deals, Black Friday: Best gaming headset deals and Black Friday: Best monitor deals hubs to complete your Black Friday PC build.