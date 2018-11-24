Build a Black Friday PC: The best 1080p gaming PC for under $590

Black Friday is a brilliant time for upgrading your PC on the cheap, but arguably it’s an even better time for first-time PC builders looking to assemble all the necessary parts for the lowest price possible. Now I’ve already cribbed together a PC for UK builders that can play Plunkbat and Battlefield V on max settings at 1080p for under £600, but for US builders I thought I’d try something a little bit different – the best budget PC you can build from Black Friday deals that’s just a generally good 1080p machine.

So, if you’re looking to build a PC that will play games for the least amount of money, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s what you can get for just $588.

As always, feel free to supplement some of these options with other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from our jumbo Black Friday 2018 hub, but this is the best I could come up with using the available deals going on right now. Much like my UK Black Friday build, this is once again an AMD-based machine that’s (hopefully) primed and ready for some decent 1920×1080 gaming.

I haven’t built it with a specific game in mind this time, but I’m confident this should be more than enough to play most games on decent settings at this resolution. By all means make your own suggestions in the comments below if you find any cheaper deals or think certain things should be paired with other bits and bobs, but for now, this is (probably) the cheapest decent gaming PC you can build right now:

Build the best budget PC from the best Black Friday deals:

Motherboard: AsRock B450M PRO4

Once again, I’ve gone with AMD’s mid-range AM4-based chipset here, the B450, as this offers a better compromise between performance and genral functionality. Yes, it’s a micro-ATX board that I’ve chosen for an ATX-sized case, but if you’re looking to keep costs down, this AsRock board still gives you everything you need for a good PC build. With support for 2nd Gen Ryzen+ CPUs, water-cooling, fast RAM speeds as well as plenty of ports, this should provide a pretty decent foundation for any budget PC builder.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600

For much the same reasons I included it in my UK Black Friday build, the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 is an excellent mid-range CPU (see our AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / 2600X review for more info), that’s infinitely better value than Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake Core i5 chips. It’s not only just generally cheaper, but you also get a pretty substantial cooler in the box, allowing you to keep building costs to an absolute minimum.

RAM: G.Skill Aegis 8GB 3000MHz

Once again, I’ve chosen 8GB of RAM instead of 16GB here as a cost-cutting exercise, as generally this is still perfectly adequate for most modern games. You may be pushing up against the upper limits of your RAM capacity in a couple of cases, but by and large, budget builders should do just fine here.

Graphics card: MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor MK2 (8GB)

Until Powercolor’s $155 RX 570 comes back in stock, this MSI GPU is the next best thing and only costs $5 more once you apply Newegg’s $20 rebate deal. It’s definitely one of the better deals in our Black Friday: Best graphics card deals hub, and it also comes with two free games to boot, giving you a choice of Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and the new Resident Evil 2 remake as part of AMD’s latest free games bundle. This makes it excellent value compared to Nvidia’s 1080p offerings, and an excellent pick for our cheapest Black Friday gaming PC build.

PSU: Corsair CX650M non-modular

An excellent PSU with an 80 Plus Bronze rating for efficiency, this will fit perfectly happily inside our chosen case. It’s non-modular, which isn’t ideal, but it’s currently the cheapest PSU we could find. Add another $10 on to get the semi-modular version for more flexible cable routing.

SSD: Samsung 860 Evo (250GB)

250GB isn’t a huge amount of storage for a gaming PC, but if you’re looking to keep costs down, then there’s no better place to start than with our best gaming SSD champion. Not only is it super fast, but it’s also much more competitively priced than the competition.

Case: Corsair Carbide 200R

This is actually the case I’ve got for my own PC, so I can absolutely vouch that it’s good for building in. Sure, there are a couple of niggles I have with it, but generally this is an excellent case for the money. There’s plenty of room, and it’s nice and simple design-wise, too

If you also need some new peripherals to complete your PC, remember to have a gander at our Black Friday: Best gaming mouse and keyboard deals, Black Friday: Best gaming headset deals and Black Friday: Best monitor deals hubs to complete your Black Friday PC build.