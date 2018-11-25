Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018: Best monitor deals

After months of build-up, this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals bonanza is almost over. This time tomorrow, a lot of the best monitors deals will be winding down to go an hibernate for a bit, but there are still a couple of great monitor deals to be had if you haven’t quite got round to it yet. I’ve cleared away all the deals that have either gone or no longer in stock, leaving you with the cream of the remaining crop. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your monitor to one of the screens on our bestest best gaming monitor list, you better act fast before they’re gone.

Best UK monitor deals

Nvidia G-Sync monitors

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ – £1890 from Overclockers (down from £2400, read our Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR

Acer Predator X27 – £1760 from Scan (down from £2200, read our Acer Predator X27 review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 4K, 60Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB271HK – £550 from Amazon (down from £750, read our Acer Predator XB241H review for more info to see how its smaller 24in sibling fared)

AMD FreeSync monitors

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

AOC G2460PF – £199 from Currys (down from £220, read our AOC G2460PF review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

Philips 276E9QJAB – £150 from Currys (down from £200, read our Philips 276E9QJAB review

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Acer XF240H – £150 from Scan (down from £195, read our AcerXF270H review for more info to see how its excellent 27in sibling fared)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 75Hz TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Iiyama Black Hawk G-Master G2730HSU – £157 from Box (down from £190)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 70Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Iiyama Prolite B2783QSU-B1 – £180 from Box (down from £340)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix MPG27CQ – £399 from Scan (down from £470, read our MSI Optix MPG27CQ review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix MAG27C – £269 from Scan (down from £300)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus ROG MG279Q – £429 from Box (down from £519, plus you get a free copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII)

Ultrawide (and ultra large) monitors

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator Z35p/strong> – £650 from Scan (down from £800, read our Acer Predator Z35p review for more info)

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

AOC AGON AG352UCG – £660 from Overclockers UK (down from £900, read our AOC AGON AG352UCG review for more info)

Specs: 40in, 4K, curved VA panel

Philips BDM4037UW – £390 from Amazon (down from £572)

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34UM68 – £305 from Amazon (down from £465)

Best US monitor deals

Nvidia G-Sync monitors

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR

Acer Predator X27 – $1800 from Newegg (down from $2000)

Specs: 27in, 4K, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Asus ROG Swift PG27AQ – $850 from Newegg (down from $900)

AMD FreeSync monitors

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix MPG27CQ – $460 from Newegg (down from $550, read our MSI Optix MPG27CQ review for more info)

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2

Samsung CHG70 – $500 from Newegg (down from $600, plus an extra 10% off with promo code EMCEERP48)

Specs: 27in, 4K, IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 27UD58P – $300 from Newegg (down from $320)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix MAG27C – $240 from Newegg (down from $350)

Specs: 28in, 4K, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus MG28UQ – $400 from Newegg (down from $450, and comes with free Blops 4)

Specs: 32in, 4K, VA panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 32UD59-B – $395 from Newegg (down from $600)

Ultrawide monitors

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, curved 120Hz VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Dell Alienware AW3418DW – $720 from Newegg on Ebay (down from $1500)

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, 144Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

LG 34UC89G – $697 From Newegg (down from $1000)

Specs: 38in, 3840×1600, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 38CB99-W – $800 from Newegg (down from $1800, plus another $50 off with the promo code 116BNGS32)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34UB88-P – $566 from Newegg (down from $800)

Gaming monitor buying advice

So you’ve had a look at the deals, but are those monitors right for you? There are several things to consider when buying a new display, including resolution, panel technology, refresh rate and overall size. Here are the top things to look out for:

Keep in mind what your current PC is actually capable of – it’s no good splashing out on a 4K screen if your graphics card isn’t up to it. Of course, if you’re buying a 4K monitor with the intention of also upgrading your graphics card to go with it, then don’t let us stop you.

If you’re thinking about buying a 27in monitor, I’d strongly recommend getting one with a 2560×1440 resolution if your budget can stretch to it. This naturally makes them more expensive than 27in 1920×1080 screens, but personally I find a 1920×1080 resolution is just too grainy on monitors of this size, especially if you’re going to be using it for regular desktop work. Emails become hard to read, text looks all pixelated, icons are all blurred and fuzzy… It’s horrible. You can probably get away with a 1920×1080 resolution if you’re only going to be using it for playing games, but otherwise you’ll much better off in the long run by opting for 2560×1440.

If you can, try and opt for a monitor with an IPS panel. Response times aren’t as fast as cheaper TN panels, but I’ve personally never been able to tell the difference. IPS screens also have much better image quality, so colours will look richer and less washed out.

Monitors with VA panels have much deeper blacks and better contrast than TN or IPS panels, but colour accuracy can be a bit hit and miss depending on manufacturer. They’ve become a lot better in recent months, but have a read of a couple of reviews to double check you’re getting a good panel before you buy.

I know HDR (or high dynamic range) is all the rage on consoles and 4K TVs at the moment, but HDR on PC is a bit all over the place right now, so be wary if you happen to see an HDR monitor going cheap. If you’re dead set on getting on, though, make sure you’ve got the right GPU to go with it by checking out my What graphics card do I need for HDR? guide.

Ultra-wide (21:9) monitors are fantastic for general office work, but not all games are kitted out to support that kind of aspect ratio, which often means you’re left with black bars either side of a regular 16:9 image. If you’re down with that, great – I certainly am with my trusty Dell U2913WM – but it’s just something to keep in mind if you’re buying one primarily for gaming.