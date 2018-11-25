Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018: Best SSD deals

This year’s Black Friday might be drawing to a close, but there are still plenty of brilliant SSD deals to be had right now, including a couple of SSDs that are actually cheaper now than they were on Black Friday itself. How very cheeky. Only by a couple of quid in most cases, but hey, a deal’s a deal. If you haven’t yet taken the plunge on bagging one of today’s best gaming SSDs on the cheap, I doubt prices will get much better than this. So, why not nab yourself a bargain with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD deals available.

As always, you’ll find all these deals and more over in our big Black Friday 2018 hub, but if you’re in the market for some other components, why not have a gander at our other Black Friday deals hubs while you’re at it? Just click the links below.

Best SSD deals (UK):

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo (250GB) – £54 from Amazon (down from £74)

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – £140 from Amazon (down from £258, or £160 from Ebuyer with a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey)

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500 (250GB) – £37 from Amazon (down from £47)

Crucial MX500 (500GB) – £62 from Ebuyer (down from £105)

Crucial MX500 (1TB) – £130 direct from Crucial)

Read our Crucial BX500 review for more info

Crucial BX500 (240GB) – £39 from Ebuyer (down from £41)

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND (250GB) – £47 from Amazon (down from £68)

WD Blue 3D NAND (1TB) – £127 from Ebuyer (down from £213)

WD Blue 3D NAND (2TB) – £280 from Ebuyer (down from £374)

Read our Samsung 970 Evo review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo (250GB) – £69 from Amazon (down from £79)

Read our WD Black 3D NVMe SSD review for more info

WD Black 3D NVMe SSD (500GB) – £104 from Ebuyer (down from £160)

Kingston A400 (120GB) – £22 from Ebuyer (down from £30)

Kingston A400 (480GB) – £50 from Ebuyer (down from £87)

Best SSD deals (US):

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 (250GB) – $80 from Amazon (down from $130)

Samsung T5 (500GB) – $98 from Newegg (down from $130)

WD Blue 3D NAND (NVMe) (500GB) – $70 from Amazon (down from $105)

Samsung 970 Evo (250GB) – $78 from Newegg (down from $100)

Samsung 970 Evo (500GB) – $117 from Newegg (down from $150)

Samsung 860 Evo (250GB) – $58 from Walmart (down from $95)

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – $73 from Newegg (down from $110)

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – $128 from Amazon (down from $200)

SSD buying advice

You’d think buying an SSD would be pretty simple, but if you’re upgrading for the first time or simply looking to add a new drive into your existing setup, there are a couple of important things to keep in mind before you get to the checkout:

Check your motherboard to see what kind of connectors it has. Almost all modern motherboards should have SATA3 ports for your standard 2.5in SSDs, but only newer models will support NVMe or PCIe SSDs. If you want one of the latter and don’t have the right port on your board, you’ll either have to buy a new motherboard, or get an additional PCIe add-in-card to fit in a spare PCIe x4 or x16 slot.

If you’re still using a traditional HDD, the most straightforward replacement is a 2.5in SSD. These are the same size and shape as standard 2.5in hard disks, and plug into a normal SATA port on your motherboard. Likewise, most modern PC cases have mounting points for 2.5in hard disks as well, meaning a minimum amount of hassle for you when it comes to slotting it into your case.

Unlike HDDs, larger capacity SSDs can get quite pricey, particularly if you’ve got your eye on a 1TB or 2TB NVMe SSD, so think about what you really need before taking the plunge. Windows takes around 20GB of space, Office around 3GB, and then you’ve also got to think about all those photos and music files you might have stored on your PC as well. The minimum size SSD we’d recommend is 240GB, but you’d be better off bumping that up to the 480GB mark if you’ve got a large media library.

Lastly, check that your PC’s power supply has enough power connectors to actually plug them in. This won’t be a problem if you’re buying an NVMe SSD, as these draw power straight from the motherboard, but if you’re buying a second, third or even fourth 2.5in SSD, for example, you may need to get an additional power cable for your PSU in order to get them all working.