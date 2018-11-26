Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018: Best graphics card deals

Whaddup hack3rs, Black Friday is officially done and Cyber Monday has begun, which can only mean one thing and that is to give your PC a new graphics er… gun? All right, I’ll stop with the rhymes now (see what this deals madness has done to me?), but I wasn’t kidding about the new graphics card part. Indeed, I, your ever faithful deals herald, aka THE DEALER, have now shed my Black Friday beret and donned my Cyber Monday black hat, bringing you the best Cyber Monday graphics card deals on the planet.

Sure, a lot of these deals are still the same as they were on Friday, but there are still a handful new entries that are now cheaper than ever. If you missed out on all the Black Friday graphics card fun at the end of last week, this is your last chance to nab a nice bargain if you’ve been thinking your PC’s due an upgrade. Apart from a couple of notable absences (*cough*GTX 1080s*cough*), most of today’s best graphics cards can still be picked up with some hefty savings attached to them, so here are all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday graphics card deals still up for grabs.

Best UK graphics card deals:

MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor (8GB) – £159 from Ebuyer (down from £245, plus two free games from AMD’s new promo bundle on release)

Powercolor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon (8GB) – £190 from Ebuyer (down from £285, plus two free games)

Asrock Radeon RX 590 Phantom Gaming X – £240 from Overclockers UK (down from £255)

Zotac GeForce GTX 1050Ti OC (4GB) – £130 from Scan (down from £160)

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 OC V1 (6GB) – £200 from Ebuyer (down from £240, also comes with a free copy of Monster Hunter: World and a $20 Steam voucher)

Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Mini – £300 from Ebuyer (down from £400, plus free Monster Hunter)

MSI GeForce GTX 1070Ti Armor – £384 from Ebuyer (down from £480, also comes with free Monster Hunter: World and a $20 Steam voucher, which makes it better value than the slightly cheaper £370 Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070Ti Gaming, also from Ebuyer)

Inno3D GeForce RTX 2070 Twin X2 – £459 from Overclockers UK (down from £480)

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming Z bundle – £540 from Ebuyer (down from £605, plus a free copy of Battlefield V and a $40 Steam voucher)

Inno3D GeForce RTX 2080 Twin X2 OC – £680 from Overclockers UK (down from £699, plus free Battlefield V)

Palit GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Dual – £999 from Ebuyer (down from £1140, plus free Battlefield V)

Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 56 Pulse – £315 from Overclockers UK (down from £400, plus free copies of Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and Resident Evil 2 on release)

Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX Vega 64 OC – £410 from Ebuyer (down from £620, plus free Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and Resident Evil 2 on release)

Best US graphics card deals:

PowerColor Radeon RX 570 Red Dragon (8GB) – $150 from Newegg (plus a choice of two free games from AMD’s latest game bundle)

Asrock Radeon RX 570 Phantom Gaming X (8GB) – $170 from Newegg (or $150 after rebate)

PowerColor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon (8GB) – $190 from Newegg (plus two free games)

EVGA GeForce GTX 1050Ti Gaming – $150 from Newegg (or $130 after rebate, down from $200, or if you’d prefer a larger card with two fans, there’s also the MSI GeForce GTX 1050Ti (4GB) for $130 after rebate)

EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 SC Gaming (6GB) – $200 from Amazon (plus free copy of Monster Hunter: World)

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC Gaming ACX 3.0 – $300 from Amazon (plus free Monster Hunter: World)

Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Mini – $350 from Newegg (plus free Monster Hunter: World)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 – $500 from Newegg (use promo code CMAD099 for even more savings, plus a free copy of Battlefield V)

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming AMP – $750 from Newegg (plus free Battlefield V)

Asus ROG Strix Radeon Vega 56 Gaming – $425 from Amazon (down from £660)

MSI Radeon RX Vega 64 Air Boost OC – $450 from Amazon (down from $700)

Graphics card buying advice

We all want to play games on the best graphics settings, but the best way to pick one graphics card from the next is to think about what kind of resolution you want. Do you want to play games at 60fps at 1920×1080? Or do you want something a bit more powerful to bump it up to 2560×1440? Heck, you might want to go the whole hog and run all your games at 4K on Ultra – in which case, you’ll need the graphics card to match.

Best for 1080p gaming: For a smooth gaming experience at 1920×1080, my top recommendation is still the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti, or the AMD Radeon RX 570 if you can find it cheaper (plus you get some nice free games with it right now, too). It may not be able to run the latest games on the highest settings (you’ll need a GTX 1060 or an RX 580 for that), but most games should still give you a decent 60fps on Medium if you’re looking to keep costs down. In terms of value for money, there’s simply nothing better.

Best for 1440p gaming: As we move up the resolution chain, things start to get a bit messy. For perfect 60fps 1440p gaming on the best settings, you’ll want either an Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 or the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Ti – whichever you can find for the least money. At the moment, GTX 1070Ti prices are more or less identical to regular GTX 1070 cards, so you may as well get the superior Ti if your budget can stretch that far. Otherwise, it’s a pretty close-run race between the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and the AMD Radeon RX 580. Both cost around half as much as the GTX 1070 / GTX 1070Ti and can still deliver a smooth 60fps on Medium to High settings.

Best for 4K gaming: As for the big guns, this is really a choice between Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 and AMD’s RX Vega 64, as both can currently be found for around the same sort of price. If you want the absolute bestest best settings that 4K gaming has to offer, though, then prepare to fork out for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080Ti.