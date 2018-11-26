Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018: Best PC gaming deals

Is… is it over yet? Are the Black Friday and Cyber Monday PC gaming deals finally finished? Just a couple more hours to go now, you can do it deals herald, you can get through this. You’ve got a week and a half holiday coming up soon, just get through the afternoon and then you can go and lie in a dark room and not dream about Cyber Monday graphics card deals you might have missed for the seventh night running.

Best PC game deals (UK and US):

Amazon:

Mass Effect bundle (1-3 and Andromeda) – $17.99 (down from $70)

Dragon Age: Inquisition – $4.99 (down from $20)

The Sims 4 + Cats and Dogs bundle – $19.99 (down from $50)

Diablo III Battlechest – £12.99

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – £7.49

World of Warcraft: Battlechest – £4.49

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth – £29.99

Mass Effect Andromeda – £7.50

Starcraft II Battle Chest 2.0 – £19.99

Fanatical: save an extra 10% on prices below with BLACKFRIDAY10 promo code

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition: £3.99 / $5.99 (80% off)

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2: £4.99 / $7.99 (80% off)

Bayonetta: £5.09 / $6.79 (66% off)

Vanquish: £5.09 / $6.79 (66% off)

Quantum Break: £7.49 / $9.99 (75% off)

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition: £7.49 / $9.99 (50% off)

Hitman: Game of the Year Edition: £9.39 / $14.82 (78% off)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider: £9.59 / $14.39 (52% off)

Fallout 4: £9.59 / $14.39 (52% off)

Yakuza 0: £10.04 / $20.09 (33% off)

Opus Magnum: £10.37 / $13.39 (33% off)

Moonlighter: £11.61 / $14.99 (25% off)

Okami HD: £11.19 / $13.99 (30% off)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Definitive Edition): £15.99 / $23.99 (60% off)

Frostpunk: £16.74 / $20.99 (33% off)

Surviving Mars: £15.11 / $16.79 (44% off)

Northgard: £15.93 / $20.09 (33% off)

Dead Cells: £17.59 / $19.99 (20% off)

Two Point Hospital: £19.74 / $27.64 (21% off)

Green Man Gaming: log into your GMG account to get an extra voucher for the prices listed below

Fallout 76: £29.47 / $35.16 (45% off)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: £28.47 / $34.16 (48% off)

Monster Hunter: World: £32.39 / $38.87 (39% off)

Far Cry 5: £22.00 / $26.40 (62% off)

Rainbow Six Siege: £10.11 / $11.90 (80% off)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance: £18.72 / $28.08 (62% off)

Battletech: £19.10 / $21.83 (52% off)

Dark Souls III: £8.50 / $12.75 (90% off)

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom: £25.49 / $30.59 (55% off)

Prey: Mooncrash: £5.33 / $8.20 (68% off)

No Man’s Sky: £15.60 / $23.40 (72% off)

Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset: £9.10 / $12.13 (81% off)

Steam Autumn Sale:

Best graphics card deals (UK):

Read our AMD Radeon RX 570 review for more info

MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor (8GB) – £159 from Ebuyer (down from £245, plus two free games from AMD’s new promo bundle on release)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 580 review for more info

Powercolor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon (8GB) – £190 from Ebuyer (down from £285, plus two free games)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 590 review for more info

*NEW ENTRY*

Asrock Radeon RX 590 Phantom Gaming X – £240 from Overclockers UK (down from £255)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti review for more info

*NEW ENTRY*

Zotac GeForce GTX 1050Ti OC (4GB) – £130 from Scan (down from £160)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 review for more info

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 OC V1 (6GB) – £200 from Ebuyer (down from £240, also comes with a free copy of Monster Hunter: World and a $20 Steam voucher)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 review for more info

Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Mini – £300 from Ebuyer (down from £400, plus free Monster Hunter)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Ti review for more info

MSI GeForce GTX 1070Ti Armor – £384 from Ebuyer (down from £480, also comes with free Monster Hunter: World and a $20 Steam voucher, which makes it better value than the slightly cheaper £370 Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070Ti Gaming, also from Ebuyer)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review for more info

Inno3D GeForce RTX 2070 Twin X2 – £459 from Overclockers UK (down from £480)

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming Z bundle – £540 from Ebuyer (down from £605, plus a free copy of Battlefield V and a $40 Steam voucher)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 review for more info

*NEW ENTRY*

Inno3D GeForce RTX 2080 Twin X2 OC – £680 from Overclockers UK (down from £699, plus free Battlefield V)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti review for more info

Palit GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Dual – £999 from Ebuyer (down from £1140, plus free Battlefield V)

Read our AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 review for more info

*NEW ENTRY*

Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 56 Pulse – £315 from Overclockers UK (down from £400, plus free copies of Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and Resident Evil 2 on release)

Read our AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 review for more info

Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX Vega 64 OC – £410 from Ebuyer (down from £620, plus free Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and Resident Evil 2 on release)

Best graphics card deals (US):

*OUT OF STOCK*

PowerColor Radeon RX 570 Red Dragon (8GB) – $150 from Newegg (plus a choice of two free games from AMD’s latest game bundle)

*NEW ENTRY*

Asrock Radeon RX 570 Phantom Gaming X (8GB) – $170 from Newegg (or $150 after rebate)

*NEW ENTRY*

PowerColor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon (8GB) – $190 from Newegg (plus two free games)

EVGA GeForce GTX 1050Ti Gaming – $150 from Newegg (or $130 after rebate, down from $200, or if you’d prefer a larger card with two fans, there’s also the MSI GeForce GTX 1050Ti (4GB) for $130 after rebate)

*NEW ENTRY DEAL OF THE DAY (Monday 26)*

EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 SC Gaming (6GB) – $200 from Amazon (plus free copy of Monster Hunter: World)

*NEW ENTRY DEAL OF THE DAY (Monday 26)

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC Gaming ACX 3.0 – $300 from Amazon (plus free Monster Hunter: World)

*NEW ENTR*

Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Mini – $350 from Newegg (plus free Monster Hunter: World)

*NEW ENTRY*

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 – $500 from Newegg (use promo code CMAD099 for even more savings, plus a free copy of Battlefield V)

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming AMP – $750 from Newegg (plus free Battlefield V)

*NEW ENTRY DEAL OF THE DAY (Monday 26)*

Asus ROG Strix Radeon Vega 56 Gaming – $425 from Amazon (down from £660)

*NEW ENTRY DEAL OF THE DAY (Monday 26)

MSI Radeon RX Vega 64 Air Boost OC – $450 from Amazon (down from $700)

Best monitor deals (UK):

Nvidia G-Sync monitors

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ – £1890 from Overclockers (down from £2400, read our Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR

Acer Predator X27 – £1760 from Scan (down from £2200, read our Acer Predator X27 review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 4K, 60Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator XB271HK – £550 from Amazon (down from £750, read our Acer Predator XB241H review for more info to see how its smaller 24in sibling fared)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

*NEW ENTRY*

Asus ROG Swift PG279Q – £650 from Overclockers UK (down from £699)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

*NEW ENTRY*

Asus ROG Swift PG278QR – £519 from Overclockers UK (down from £590)

AMD FreeSync monitors

Specs: 32in, 4K, VA panel with AMD FreeSync

*NEW ENTRY*

Samsung U32H850 – £390 from Amazon (down from £520)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

*NEW ENTRY*

AOC G2460PF – £180 from Overclockers UK (down from £220, read our AOC G2460PF review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

*NEW ENTRY*

Philips 276E9QJAB – £150 from Currys (down from £200, read our Philips 276E9QJAB review

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2

*NEW ENTRY*

Samsung C27CH70 – £500 from Overclockers UK (down from £579)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Acer XF240H – £150 from Scan (down from £195, read our AcerXF270H review for more info to see how its excellent 27in sibling fared)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 75Hz TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Iiyama Black Hawk G-Master G2730HSU – £157 from Box (down from £190)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 70Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Iiyama Prolite B2783QSU-B1 – £180 from Box (down from £340)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix MPG27CQ – £399 from Scan (down from £470, read our MSI Optix MPG27CQ review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix MAG27C – £269 from Scan (down from £300)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus ROG MG279Q – £429 from Box (down from £519, plus you get a free copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4)

Ultrawide monitors

Specs: 43in, 3840×1200, 120Hz, curved VA panel

*NEW ENTRY*

Samsung LC43J890 – £650 from Amazon (down from £800)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel

*NEW ENTRY*

Samsung LC43J890 – £529 from Amazon (down from £700)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

*NEW ENTRY*

Asus ROG Swift PG348Q – £750 from Overclockers UK (down from £900)

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, 166Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

*NEW ENTRY*

LG 34UC89G – £600 from Overclockers UK (down from £690)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

*NEW ENTRY*

Acer Predator X34P – £750 from Overclockers UK (down from £900)

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator Z35p – £650 from Scan (down from £800, read our Acer Predator Z35p review for more info)

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

AOC AGON AG352UCG – £660 from Overclockers UK (down from £900, read our AOC AGON AG352UCG review for more info)

Specs: 40in, 4K, curved VA panel

Philips BDM4037UW – £390 from Amazon (down from £572)

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34UM68 – £305 from Amazon (down from £465)

Regular monitors

Specs: 23in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, IPS panel

*NEW ENTRY*

Dell S2319H – £110 from Amazon (down from £140)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, IPS panel

*NEW ENTRY*

Dell S2419H – £136 from Amazon (down from £170)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, IPS panel

*NEW ENTRY*

Dell S2719H – £179 from Amazon (down from £250)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, IPS panel

*NEW ENTRY*

LG 24MP88HV – £136 from Amazon (down from £170)

Best monitor deals (US):

Nvidia G-Sync monitors

Specs: 24in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, TN panel with Nvidia G-Sync

*NEW ENTRY*

Dell S2417DG – $330 from Newegg (down from $500, plus another $30 off with promo code 119ZFCF302)

Specs: 27in, 4K, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR

Acer Predator X27 – $1800 from Newegg (down from $2000)

Specs: 27in, 4K, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Asus ROG Swift PG27AQ – $850 from Newegg (down from $900)

AMD FreeSync monitors

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 60Hz, VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2

Dell S3219D – $299 from Amazon (down from $380)

Dell S3219D – $299 from Amazon (down from $380)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Acer XFA240 – $170 from Amazon (down from $230)

Acer XFA240 – $170 from Amazon (down from $230)

Specs: 32in, 4K, 60Hz, VA panel with AMD FreeSync and HDR

BenQ EW3270U – $450 from Amazon (down from $600)

BenQ EW3270U – $450 from Amazon (down from $600)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix MPG27CQ – $460 from Newegg (down from $550, read our MSI Optix MPG27CQ review for more info)

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2

Samsung CHG70 – $500 from Newegg (down from $600, plus an extra 10% off with promo code EMCEERP48)

Specs: 27in, 4K, IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 27UD58P – $300 from Newegg (down from $320)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix MAG27C – $240 from Newegg (down from $350)

Specs: 28in, 4K, TN panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus MG28UQ – $400 from Newegg (down from $450, and comes with free Blops 4)

Specs: 32in, 4K, VA panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 32UD59-B – $395 from Newegg (down from $600)

Ultrawide monitors

Specs: 38in, 3840×1600, 60Hz, curved IPS panel

Viewsonic VP3881 – $750 from Amazon (down from $1115)

Viewsonic VP3881 – $750 from Amazon (down from $1115)

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2

BenQ EX3501R – $600 from Amazon (down from $899)

BenQ EX3501R – $600 from Amazon (down from $899)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Dell Alienware AW3418DW – $720 from Newegg on Ebay (down from $1500)

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, 144Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

LG 34UC89G – $697 From Newegg (down from $1000)

Specs: 38in, 3840×1600, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 38CB99-W – $800 from Newegg (down from $1800, plus another $50 off with the promo code 116BNGS32)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34UB88-P – $566 from Newegg (down from $800)

Best SSD deals (UK):

Read our WD Black 3D NVMe SSD review for more info

*NEW ENTRY DEAL OF THE DAY (Monday 26)*

WD Black 3D NVMe SSD (250GB) – £60 from Amazon (down from £100)

WD Black 3D NVMe SSD (500GB) – £104 from Ebuyer (down from £160)

Read our Samsung 970 Evo review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo (250GB) – £69 from Amazon (down from £79)

*NEW ENTRY*

Samsung 970 Evo (500GB) – £110 from Overclockers UK (down from £125)

*NEW ENTRY*

Samsung 970 Evo (1TB) – £230 from Overclockers UK (down from £260)

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

*NEW ENTRY*

Samsung 860 Evo (250GB) – £53 from Overclockers UK (down from £74)

*NEW ENTRY*

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – £80 from Overclockers UK (down from £89)

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – £160 from Ebuyer (plus a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, or £140 from Overclockers UK minus Assassin’s Creed)

*NEW ENTRY*

Samsung 860 Evo (2TB) – £300 from Overclockers UK (down from £380)

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500 (250GB) – £37 from Amazon (down from £47)

Crucial MX500 (500GB) – £62 from Ebuyer (down from £105)

Crucial MX500 (1TB) – £130 direct from Crucial)

Read our Crucial BX500 review for more info

Crucial BX500 (240GB) – £39 from Ebuyer (down from £41)

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND (250GB) – £47 from Amazon (down from £68)

WD Blue 3D NAND (1TB) – £127 from Ebuyer (down from £213)

WD Blue 3D NAND (2TB) – £280 from Ebuyer (down from £374)

Kingston A400 (120GB) – £22 from Ebuyer (down from £30)

Kingston A400 (480GB) – £50 from Ebuyer (down from £87)

Best SSD deals (US):

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 (250GB) – $80 from Amazon (down from $130)

Samsung T5 (500GB) – $98 from Newegg (down from $130)

*NEW ENTRY*

Crucal MX500 (250GB) – $43 from Newegg (down from $53)

*NEW ENTRY*

Crucal MX500 (500GB) – $65 from Newegg (down from $83)

WD Blue 3D NAND (NVMe) (500GB) – $70 from Amazon (down from $105)

Samsung 970 Evo (250GB) – $78 from Newegg (down from $100)

Samsung 970 Evo (500GB) – $118 from Newegg (down from $150)

Samsung 860 Evo (250GB) – $58 from Walmart (down from $95)

*NEW ENTRY*

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – $73 from Amazon (down from $110)

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – $128 from Amazon (down from $200)

Best CPU deals (UK):

Intel Core i3-8350K – £140 from Scan (down from £180)

Intel Core i5-8400 – £200 from Overclockers UK (down from £219)

Intel Core i5-8600 – £239 from Scan (down from £250)

Intel Core i7-9700K – £380 from Overclockers UK (down from £410, plus a free copy of Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Killing Floor 2, Evasion and an Adobe bundle)

Read our Intel Core i9-9900K review for more info

Intel Core i9-9900K – £540 from Overclockers UK (down from £600, plus the same free games bundle above)

Read our AMD Ryzen 7 2700X review for more info

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X – £300 from Overclockers UK (down from £320)

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 – £216 from Scan (down from £270)

Read our AMD Ryzen 5 2600 review for more info

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 – £145 from Scan (down from £170)

AMD Ryzen 7 1700 – £145 from Overclockers UK (down from £189)

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X – £189 from Overclockers UK (down from £200)

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X – £200 from Scan (down from £310)

Best CPU deals (US):

*NEW ENTRY*

Intel Core i3-8100 – $115 from Newegg

Intel Core i5-8600K – $240 from Newegg

*NEW ENTRY*

Intel Core i5-9600K – $250 from Newegg

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 – $130 from Newegg (down from $190)

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 – $250 from Newegg (down from $300)

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X – $265 from Amazon (down from $330)

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X – $265 from Amazon (down from $330)

Best RAM deals (UK):

*NEW ENTRY DEAL OFTHE DAY (Monday 26)

Ballistix Sport LT 16GB (2x8GB) 3000MHz DDR4 – £107 from Amazon

HyperX Fury 16GB (2x 8GB) 2666MHz DDR4 – £100 from Ebuyer (down from £160), or a single 8GB stick for £50 from Ebuyer (down from £65)

G.Skill Trident Z 16GB (2x 8GB) 3200MHz DDR4 – £127 from Amazon (down from £192)

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x 8GB) 3200MHz DDR4 – £132 from Amazon (down from £280)

HyperX Predator RGB 16GB (2x 8GB) 3200MHz DDR4 – £140 from Overclockers UK (down from £170)

TeamGroup Vulcan T-Force 8GB (2x 4GB) 3000MHz DDR4 – £53 from Overclcokers UK (down from £69)

HyperX Predator 8GB (2x 4GB) 3000MHz DDR4 – £69 from Overclockers UK (down from £75)

HyperX Predator 8GB (2x 4GB) 3200MHz DDR4 – £75 from Overclockers UK (down from £83)

Best RAM deals (US):

*NEW ENTRY DEAL OFTHE DAY (Monday 26)

Ballistix Sport LT 8GB (2x 4GB) 2400MHz DDR4 – $52 from Amazon (down from $66)

*NEW ENTRY DEAL OFTHE DAY (Monday 26)

Ballistix Sport LT 8GB (1x 8GB) 2400MHz DDR4 – $49 from Amazon (down from $65)

*NEW ENTRY DEAL OFTHE DAY (Monday 26)

Ballistix Sport LT 8GB (1x 8GB) 2666MHz DDR4 – $52 from Amazon (down from $65)

G.Skill Ripjaws V 16GB (2x 8GB) 2133MHz DDR – $100 from Newegg

G.Skill Ripjaws V 16GB (2x 8GB) 2400MHz DDR4 – $105 from Newegg

Ballistix Sport LT 16GB (2x 8GB) 2666MHz DDR4 – $110 from Newegg (down from $154)

G.Skill Ripjaws V 16GB (2x 8GB) 3200MHz DDR4 – $115 from Newegg

Best gaming laptop deals (UK):

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Ryzen 5 2500U, 8GB RAM, RX 560X (4GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Acer Nitro 5 – £599 from Currys (down from £750, read our Acer Nitro 5 review for more info)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i5+ 8300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050 (4GB), 16GB Intel Optane, 1TB HDD

Acer Nitro 5 – £629 from Currys (no, it’s not a mistake, this is the Intel spec of the same laptop, with added Intel Optane memory instead of an SSD)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050Ti (4GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

MSI GF62 – £799 from Currys (a little more oomph than the Acer Nitro 5 specs above, plus an RGB keyboard)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050Ti (4GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Dell Inspiron G3 15 – £849 from Currys (down from £899, very similar to the MSI GF62, but less ‘gamery’ in its design if you want to be seen with it in public)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050Ti (4GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

HP Pavilion 17-ab404na – £850 from Amazon (down from £1000, arguably one of the better deals in this list, as long as you don’t mind its giant 17.3in chassis)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1060 (6GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Acer Predator Helios 300 – £899 from Currys (down from £1099, not quite as good a processor as the HP Pavilion above, but you do get a more powerful 6GB GTX 1060 for only £50 more)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1060 (6GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Dell Inspiron G5 15 – £899 from Currys (down from £999, read our Dell Inspiron G5 15 review for more info, the same spec as the Acer Helios above, but far fewer go-faster-gamer-stripes)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1060 (6GB), 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Asus FX504GM – £990 from Amazon (down from £1300, another great deal for this particular set of specs, plus you get a high refresh rate screen for smoother gameplay)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1070, 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

MSI GP73 Leopard 8RF – £1370 from Amazon (down from £1700, this is by far the cheapest deal on this particular laptop, as several other places are doing it for £1399)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1070, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD

HP Omen 17 – £1499 from Currys (down from £1600, read our HP Omen 17 review for more info, very similar spec to the MSI Leopard above, but with more RAM and more storage)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1070, 512GB SSD

Gigabyte Aero 15X – £1800 from Amazon (down from £2200, no HDD for additional storage on this one, but you do get a jumbo SSD instead)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, Intel Core i7-8850H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1080, G-Sync, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Gigabyte Aorus X7 DT V8 – £2550 from Amazon (down from £3000, if you want to go the whole hog on a gaming laptop with all the G-Sync bells and whistles, this is one of the best deals around right now)

Best gaming laptop deals (US):

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050Ti (4GB), 256GB SSD

Acer Nitro 5 – $600 from Best Buy (down from $800, doesn’t come with an additional HDD for any extra space, but it’s a decent way to save a bit of money on the very similar Asus spec below)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050Ti (4GB), 1TB HDD

Asus TUF FX504GE – $699 from Newegg (down from $899, it doesn’t come with an SSD, but this is still a great spec for the money)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050 (4GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition – $799 from Newegg (down from $999, it’s an old processor, but still a decent price if you’d rather have a Core i7 than a Core i5 like the Asus TUF laptop above)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1060 (6GB), 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition – $1229 from Newegg (down from $1499, a more powerful version of the Scar above with a more up to date processor, better graphics and a larger chassis)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1060 (3GB), 512GB SSD

Asus TUF Gaming FX705GM – $1000 from Best Buy (down from $1400, again no HDD for storing lots of games and only a 3GB graphics chip, but it’s a decent saving if the Scar above is just outside your price range)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1060 (6GB), 512GB SSD

Razer Blade – $2000 from Best Buy (down from $2200, it’s expensive for a GTX 1060 laptop, but the main advantage of the Blade is its teensy slim chassis, plus you get a free copy of Black Ops 4, and a VR game bundle too)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1070, 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

MSI GP63 Leopard – $1379 from Newegg (down from $1699, a smaller, similar spec to the Asus Scar, but with a more powerful graphics chip that will make better use of its 120Hz screen)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 16GB RAM, GTX 1070, 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD

MSI GE72 Apache Pro – $1299 from Newegg (down from $1599, if you don’t mind the older processor, this is a much cheaper way of getting the same graphics power as the MSI Leopard above)

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1070, 512GB SSD

Gigabyte Aero 15X V8 – $1749 from Newegg (down from $2299, it doesn’t come with an extra HDD, but you do get a big SSD and a 144Hz refresh rate screen to make the most of the GTX 1070 graphics chip, there’s also an identical 4K spec for $1999)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, FreeSync, AMD Ryzen 7 2700, 16GB RAM, RX Vega 56, 256GB SSD

Acer Predator Helios 500 – $1749 from Newegg (down from $1999, essentially the AMD equivalent spec of the Gigabyte Aero above, but with a slightly smaller SSD)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1080, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD

MSI GT75 Titan – $2199 from Newegg (down from $2799, see our MSI GT75 Titan review for more info, a beast of a gaming laptop that can also double up as a desktop replacement)

Best controller deals (UK and US):

Xbox One official wireless controller for Windows – £40 from Amazon UK

Xbox One official wireless Design Lab controller – £50 from Microsoft (down from £60)

Xbox One official wireless controller – $40 from Best Buy (down from $60)

PS4 Dualshock 4 V2 official controller – £33 from AO (down from £45) or $40 from Best Buy (down from $60)

Best gaming headset deals (UK):

Read our Steelseries Arctis 7 review for more info

Steelseries Arctis 7 – £90 from Currys (down from £140)

Steelseries Arctis 5 – £80 from Amazon (down from £99)

Steelseries Arctis 3 – £45 from Box (down from £70)

Read our Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC review for more info

Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC – £170 from Amazon (down from £250)

*NEW ENTRY*

Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless – £200 from Overclockers UK (down from £300)

*NEW ENTRY*

HP Omen Mindframe – £146 from HP (down from £172)

Read our HyperX Cloud Alpha review for more info

HyperX Cloud Alpha – £60 from Currys (down from £90)

Razer Thresher 7.1 – £100 from Amazon (down from £150)

Razer Kraken Pro V2 – £50 from Amazon (down from £80)

Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 – £90 from Box (down from £100)

Razer Electra V2 – £50 from Box (down from £65)

Read our Corsair Void Pro RGB review for more info

Corsair Void Pro RGB – £110 from Overclockers UK (down from £155, comes with free Corsair ST100 RGB headphone stand)

Corsair Void Pro Surround – £55 from Ebuyer (down from £75)

Read our Sennheiser GSP 600 review for more info

Sennheiser GSP 600 – £300 from Overclockers UK (down from £410, comes with GSX 1000 Amplifier)

Read our Asus ROG Strix Fusion 500 review for more info

Asus ROG Strix Fusion 500 – £125 from Overclockers UK (down from £155)

Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700 – £180 from Overclockers UK (down from £220)

Asus ROG Strix Fusion Wireless – £120 from Overclockers UK (down from £140)

Best gaming headset deals (US):

*NEW ENTRY*

Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless – $260 from Steelseries (down from $330)

*NEW ENTRY*

Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC – $200 from Amazon (down from $250)

*NEW ENTRY*

Steelseries Arctis 5 – $75 from Amazon (down from $100)

*NEW ENTRY*

Steelseries Arctis 3 – $40 from Amazon (down from $70)

Read our Corsair HS70 Wireless review for more info

*NEW ENTRY*

Corsair HS70 SE Wireless – $80 from Amazon (down from $100)

Read our HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless review for more info

*NEW ENTRY*

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless – $100 from Amazon (down from $160)

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless – $65 from Amazon (down from $100)

Corsair Void Pro RGB USB – $50 from Amazon (down from $80)

Corsair Void Pro Surround – $50 from Amazon (down from $80)

Logitech G533 Wireless – $90 from Newegg (down from $150)

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum – $70 from Newegg (down from $150)

Logitech G933 Circumaural Wireless – $100 from Newegg (down from $200)

Nuraphones – $279 from Amazon (down from $400)

Best gaming mouse and keyboard deals (UK):

Specs: Membrane RGB keyboard, 6000 DPI right-handed mouse with 6 buttons

Corsair K55 RGB keyboard and Harpoon RGB mouse combo – £60 from Box (down from £75)

Specs: Membrane RGB keyboard, 12,000 DPI right-handed mouse with 11 buttons

Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB keyboard and G502 Proteus Spectrum mouse combo – £80 from Box (down from £130)

Specs: Mechanical RGB keyboard, 12,000 DPI right-handed mouse with 11 buttons

Logitech G513 keyboard and G502 Proteus Spectrum mouse combo – £155 from Box (down from £220)

Specs: Mechanical RGB keyboard, 7200 DPI ambidextrous mouse with 7 buttons

Asus Cerberus keyboard and Pugio mouse combo – £110 from Overclockers UK (down from £180)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

*NEW ENTRY*

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Rapidfire – £155 from Overclockers UK (down from £185)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

*NEW ENTRY*

Corsair K70 MK2 – £120 from Overclockers UK (down from £150)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Brown switches, red LED backlight

*NEW ENTRY*

Corsair Strafe – £70 from Overclockers UK (down from £99)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

*NEW ENTRY*

Asus ROG Claymore – £140 from Overclockers UK (down from £190, read our Asus ROG Claymore review for more info)

Keyboard specs: Optical mechanical, RGB

*NEW ENTRY*

HP Omen Sequencer – £121 from HP (down from £143, read our HP Omen Sequencer review for more info)

Keyboard specs: Mechanical, RGB

Razer Blackwidow X Chroma – £110 from Box (down from £145)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Silent switches, RGB

Corsair Strafe RGB – £115 from Overclockers UK (down from £150)

Keyboard specs: Membrane, RGB

MSI Vigor GK40 – £30 from Box (down from £50, read our MSI Vigor GK40 review for more info)

Keyboard specs: Membrane, RGB

Roccat Isku+ Force FX – £50 from Box (down from £100)

Lapboard specs: Mechanical, Blue LED

Roccat Sova MK – £140 from Overclockers UK (down from £160)

Keyboard specs: Mechanical, RGB

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro M – £85 from Box (down from £110)

Mouse specs: 16,00 DPI, 5 buttons, right-handed

*NEW ENTRY*

HP Omen Reactor – £59 from HP (down from £70, read our HP Omen Reactor review for more info)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, up to 19 buttons, right-handed, three button grips

Razer Naga Trinity – £70 from Amazon (down from £100, read our Razer Naga Trinity review for more info)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Razer Deathadder Elite – £50 from Amazon (down from £70)

Mouse specs: 5000 DPI, 4 buttons, ambidextrous

Razer Abyssys V2 – £28 from Overclockers UK (down from £50)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 9 buttons, right-handed

Razer Mamba Tournament Edition – £60 from Box (down from £90)

Mouse specs: 7200 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 110 – £20 from Amazon (down from £35, see our Steelseries Rival 110 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 310 – £35 from Amazon (down from £55, read our Steelseries Rival 310 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

*NEW ENTRY*

Steelseries Sensei 310 – £30 from Overclockers UK (read our Steelseries Sensei 310 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 600 – £50 from Amazon (down from £80, see our Steelseries Rival 600 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

*NEW ENTRY*

Steelseries Rival 650 Wireless – £90 from Overclockers UK (down from £120)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 5 buttons, right-handed

*NEW ENTRY*

Steelseries Rival 710 – £80 from Overclockers UK (down from £95)

Mouse specs: 10,800 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

MSI Clutch GM60 – £45 from Box (down from £90, read our MSI Clutch GM60 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 5 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G703 Wireless + PowerPlay surface combo – £155 from Overclockers UK (down from £190)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, ambidextrous

Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless – £115 from Overclockers UK (down from £140, see our Logitech G903 review for more info)

Best gaming mouse and keyboard deals (US):

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB

Fnatic Streak – $85 from Best Buy (down from $110, read our Fnatic Streak / miniStreak review for more info)

Keyboard specs: Cherry RX Red switches, RGB, tenkeyless

Fnatic miniStreak – $65 from Best Buy (down from $90)

Keyboard specs: Razer green switches, RGB

Razer Blackwidow Chroma V2 – $85 from BestBuy (down from $170)

Keyboard specs: Razer green switches, RGB, tenkeyless

Razer Blackwidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 – $100 from Amazon (down from $140)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum – $140 from Amazon (down from $200)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Silent switches, RGB

Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2 – $130 from Amazon (down from $170)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, red LED backlight

Corsair K70 Lux – $80 from Amazon (down from $120)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, blue LED backlight

Corsair K63 Wireless – $80 from Amazon (down from $110)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, red LED, tenkeyless

Corsair K63 – $60 from Amazon (down from $80)

Keyboard specs: Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G613 Wireless – $65 from Best Buy (down from $150)

Keyboard specs: Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum – $90 from BestBuy (down from $180)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 5 buttons, right-handed

Fnatic Flick 2 – $30 from Best Buy (down from $50, read our Fnatic Flick 2 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 5 buttons, right-handed

Fnatic Clutch 2 – $30 from Best Buy (down from $50, read our Fnatic Clutch 2 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, up to 19 buttons, right-handed, three button grips

Razer Naga Trinity – $80 from BestBuy (down from $100, read our Razer Naga Trinity review for more info)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Razer DeathAdder Elite – $40 from BestBuy (down from $70)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, ambidextrous

Logitech G903 Lightspeed – $115 from Newegg (down from $150, plus an extra $10 off when purchased with Logitech PowerPlay mouse mat)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Razer DeathAdder Elite – $40 from Newegg (down from $90)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 600 – $50 from Amazon (down from $120, read our Steelseries Rival 600 review for more info)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 310 – $50 Steelseries (down from $60)

Mouse specs: 7200 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 110 – $30 from Amazon (down from $40)