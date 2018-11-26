The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Black Friday & Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Black Friday graphics card deals Best free games

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Welcome to Cyber Monday, normies

Follow the white rabbit

b33stngr

Deputy Editor

26th November 2018 / 9:00AM

Featured post

Welcome to the future, but somehow also the 90s, you scrubs. Such is the power of my l33t hacker skillz that I have hacked the present from the past and am posting this when I’m not even here. No, not post scheduling! How dare you. I am deleting all the photos of your dog you have stored on The Cloud for calling my skills into question. Today is Cyber Monday, not merely a made up holiday to get everyone to spend all the money on online stores, but also an RPS cyber takeover.

Check the Cyber Monday 2018 tag for all our posts celebrating cyber and hacking games. We’ve got stuff like an update to our best hacking games list, a lot of love for David Bowie, and an analysis of a cybery sex visual novel. And we also have themed features.

Put on some cool shades and a sweet leather duster. Watch The Matrix, but probably only the first one. Then put on CSI: Cyber because it is legitimately hilarious; Dawson’s Creek solves crime with fake hacking. Speaking of, because none of you are as l33t as me, pretend you are with cool browser games like this one.

Peace out, losers.

Yrs in blackhattery,

b33stngr

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

b33stngr

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Our picks from the Steam autumn Sale discountapalooza

7

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018: Best PC gaming deals

2

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018: Best gaming mouse and keyboard deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018: Best gaming headset deals

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Welcome to Cyber Monday, normies

Follow the white rabbit

2

Our picks from the Steam autumn Sale discountapalooza

7

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018: Best PC gaming deals

2

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018: Best gaming mouse and keyboard deals