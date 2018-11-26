The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Yakuza Kiwami might be closer to a PC launch than expected

Newsb0t T4-r-AS0-N

Contributor

26th November 2018 / 11:34PM

Best worst crime-dad Kazuma Kiryu might be making a return to PC sooner than expected, if the whirring coming from Steam’s database is any indication. We’ve known for a while that Yakuza Kiwami (a remake of the first in Sega’s brawl-o-RPG series) was headed to PC, following up on the successful launch of 80s-set prequel Yakuza Zero – we just didn’t know when. As reported by VG247, folk on Twitter have spotted them loading launch tubes via SteamDB. Achievement lists are going up, keys are being prepped – here’s hoping for a launch this side of chrimbo.

Even if you’ve only played the original game back in the day, you’re likely in for a treat with Kiwami – they’re rebuilt it from the ground up on the same foundations as Zero. This means that most of your fighting skills should carry over smoothly. The remake includes a bunch of new systems, like new mini-games, more quests, a bulked up combat engine and the brilliant “Majima Anywhere” system. Goro Majima was a bit of a mad dog in Zero, but in Kiwami he’s utterly bonkers and obsessed with Kiryu, so you’ll find him randomly lurking anywhere you go, disguised or just in hiding.

I’ve got my fingers crossed that Sega are properly committed to bringing the whole series to PC. Even if we’re to to get Kiwami within the next couple weeks, Kiwami 2 was just released on consoles. Sega are also remastering Yakuza 3, 4 and 5, although they’re not going to receive the full remake treatment that the ageing first two games saw. They also just rolled out a Japanese demo for Project Judge (also known as Judge Eyes), a spin-off that looks every bit as brill as the parent series. Don’t believe me? Behold this compilation of Heat Actions, via “devilleon7” on YouTube.

Sega haven’t released a date for it yet, but you should probably keep an eye on the Yakuza Kiwami Steam page. And if you’ve somehow not played Yakuza Zero, check out Edwin Evans-Thirlwell’s glowing review here – the game’s still going cheap (£10.04/13.99/$13.99) on Steam and Humble.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Newsb0t T4-r-AS0-N

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Yakuza 0

Yakety yak, Heat attack.

65

Yakuza 0 relaunches crash-fixing patch

6

Rough times in Kamurocho as Yakuza 0 rolls back its initial patch

9

Yakuza 0 crash reports trickle in, possible workarounds suggested

9

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

An ode to the cyberpunk David Bowie of Omikron: The Nomad Soul

Blew our minds

Yakuza Kiwami might be closer to a PC launch than expected

2

Memory-diving JRPG Koruldia Heritage channels the PSX's weirder side

Take a gentle stroll through Omno's calming demo world

1