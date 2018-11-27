Fallout 76 daily quests: how to start them, getting the best loot

Some of the quests in Fallout 76 can be completed once a day, with the chance to snag some sweet rewards. There are conditions to unlock these quests however, so it’s worth seeing which quests are required to be completed, which NPCs talked to, or indeed where to go in order to start the quest you want for the gear you want. This quest will go over all of this, for every quest in all the regions found in this nuclear Appalachia.

Fallout 76 daily quests guide

Daily Quest locations

Daily quests act a little differently to Event quests, more on those in our Fallout 76 event quests guide, in that they can generally only be completed once per day. That said, they usually involve a multiple stage quest that requires a particular set of actions to be completed in order to net yourself that tasty reward. This is not the same as the challenges that you can work towards which is important to obtain Atoms. Atoms can be used to buy cosmetic items, so head to our Fallout 76 challenges guide for more on the challenges you need to complete.

Below is a list of all the possible daily quests in the game, along with their locations, rewards, and the requirements needed to trigger them. I’d highly recommend searching via the region name (for example “The Mire” for those quests found in The Mire region).

Daily Quest name Region Rewards How to trigger the quest Ecological Balance The Forest Antiseptic

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon/armour Find and listen to the holotape found in the trailer in the northern end of Tygart Water Treatment. Heart of the Enemy The Forest Random Weapon

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a Gatling Laser

Chance for a random Legendary Weapon/Armour. Obtain “Mission 099-01 Orders” from inside the desk of Senior Knight Wilson’s terminal. The office is on the fourth floor of Fort Defiance and you must have completed the quest “Recruitment Blues” before you can access the fourth floor. Strange Brew The Forest Special Blend Drink recipe

Honey

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon/armour Speak to Sweetwater near the Giant Teapot. The Bell Tolls The Forest Random Ammo

Random Aid Charleston (This quest is repeatable) Big Game Hunt Toxic Valley Hunter Perk card

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon/armour Speak with the huntmaster in the basement of Black Bear Lodge. Buried with Honor Toxic Valley Black Powder Ammo

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon/armour Go to Philippi Battlefield or Cemetary Prickett’s Fort. Pass the Buck Toxic Valley Nuclear Material

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon/armour Go to Pioneer Scout Camp or Hemlock Holes. Target Rich Environment Toxic Valley Random Weapon

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon/armour Approach the Clarksburg Shooting Club and talk to the Shooting Range attendant. Thrill of the Grill Toxic Valley Cooking recipe

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon/armour Go to Hemlock Holes. Someone to Talk to Savage Divide Syringer Ammo

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon/armour Go to Monongah and use the computer terminal in the basement of the house that will become marked. Select “Begin Vox Interpreter Data Collection Exercise” and then take the Vox Syringer out of the box to the left. Trick or Treat? Savage Divide Pumpkin Grenades

Pumpkin Grenade recipe

Radioactive Pumpkin seeds Appears near the Pumpkin house. Talk to Jack outside of it. Earth Mover The Ash Heap Random Ore

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon/armour You will need to claim the Mount Blair Workshop. This one is repeatable. Lost and Found The Ash Heap Random Junk items

Random Ammo

Random Aid Loot a random key from a Mole Miner’s corpse. Lucky Strike The Ash Heap Reveals the location of an ore dig site.

Random Ammo

Random Aid Purchase the relevant map from the U-Mine-It machine. Mistaken Identity The Ash Heap Mr. Fuzzy Token

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon/armour Approach Camden Park. Idle Explosives The Mire Aluminium

Adhesive

Blast Mine plans

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Chance for a random Legendary Weapon/Armour Appraoch Boomer – a Protectron near the centre of the Map marker for Southern Belle Motel. Play Time The Mire Pyrolyzer (a modded Flamethrower)

RadAway

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon/armour Speak with Chloe in Berkeley Springs. Queen of the Hunt The Mire Cryptid Perk

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon/armour Head to Hunter’s Shack and check the terminal. Select “Upload Data”. Waste Not The Mire Copper

Rubber

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon/armour Red Rocket Mega Stop (head to the north-eastern border) Cop a Squatter Cranberry Bog Random Weapon Mod

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Random Plan/Armour/Mod/Weapon

Chance for a random legendary weapon/armour Head to Watoga Emergency Services. Forbidden Knowledge Cranberry Bog Bos Underarmor Mod

Random Ammo

Random Aid

Chance for Bos Clothes Complete the quest “Defiance Has Fallen”. Request Government Aid Drop Everywhere at random Random Ammo

Random Aid Find a US Government Supply Requisition Holotape in either a container or looting enemy corpses.

