The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Have You Played... Slender: The Eight Pages?

Now I'm afraid of lichen

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

27th November 2018 / 7:00AM

Featured post A warning

“Remember the good times? Where you wouldn’t move, and I wouldn’t move, and nobody would try to eat each other?”

Slender: The Eight Pages spooked me good. Both in a Let’s Play I made when I was 16 that’s far too cringey to share, and just now when I booted it up to grab a screenshot.

You’re in a wood. There are eight pages. There’s a Slender Man. Go.

I doubt that premise survived being stretched across the numerous levels in its Steam successor, but for a one-off job it’s perfect. You’ll remember the main trick: looking at the monster will freeze it in its tracks, but stare for too long and it will eat you anyway. That leaves just one option, known as running the fuck away.

EXCEPT whenever you sprint you deplete your maximum stamina, so you’re still running towards your doom. Your flashlight only has so much battery, too, so you’ll want to turn that off when you don’t need it. You always need it.

I got through that Let’s Play through a combination of whimpering and improvising comforting songs about lichen. Good luck.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

An ode to the cyberpunk David Bowie of Omikron: The Nomad Soul

Blew our minds

4

Yakuza Kiwami might be closer to a PC launch than expected

3

Memory-diving JRPG Koruldia Heritage channels the PSX's weirder side

1

Take a gentle stroll through Omno's calming demo world

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Have You Played... Slender: The Eight Pages?

Now I'm afraid of lichen

1

An ode to the cyberpunk David Bowie of Omikron: The Nomad Soul

Blew our minds

4

Yakuza Kiwami might be closer to a PC launch than expected

3

Memory-diving JRPG Koruldia Heritage channels the PSX's weirder side

1