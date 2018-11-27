The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

Support us
Now streaming live:

Khorne's minions arrive in Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor - Martyr before an overhaul

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

27th November 2018 / 11:23PM

Not a Khorne lad, but probably worth shooting too.

When Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor – Martyr launched (we’ll just be calling it Martyr, okay?), it was a bit rough. While not awful (it does have some satisfyingly beefy explosions), it certainly wasn’t the best of action-RPGs. On top of broader structural issues, there just wasn’t enough to see, do or stab. Thankfully, developers Neocore have been hard at work improving it, previously adding Dark Eldar baddies and today introducing the followers of the Blood God, Khorne to shoot n’ loot. The studio have also announced a major ‘version 2.0’ overhaul for the game, due early next year.

While I’ve not had a chance to reinstall the game yet and poke around the new content, Neocore say that there’s eleven new enemy types introduced in this update. The level cap has also been increased and a new subsector is open on the galactic map. They’ve also introduced a new system inherent in fighting Khorne forces. See, the blood god likes slaughter, even his own troops getting killed. So as you kill more Khorne units, the weather changes and the Khorne marines and demons get tougher. If I’m reading the patch notes right, there may be some blood-rain. Fittingly metal.

The Dark Eldar were introduced in the previous big patch.

As well as the new angry lads in red, Neocore announced what they’re calling ‘Martyr 2.0 – Touch of The Omnissiah’. A major overhaul type update, starting with making the main story campaign playable in co-op from start to finish, a general re-balance, extended endgame, reworked crafting, some quality-of-life improvements and more. It’s a sweeping-sounding set of changes, though doesn’t surprise me too much – Neocore’s previous Van Helsing trilogy of action RPGs transformed over their their lifetime, eventually getting combined into a single extended campaign.

The Season 2 update for Martyr is live now, and Khorne’s boys are doing their thing. You can read the full patch notes, and Neocore’s plans for ‘Martyr 2.0’ here. The game is also 25% off on Steam at present (£25.49/€37.49/$37.49), although you might want to wait until after the holidays  and the new version before diving in.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Project Eagle is a Homeworld-tinged model of NASA's dream Martian base

1

Darksiders 3 rides into stores today

6

Battletech expansion Flashpoint and a free new mode are out now

25

Big fixes and quality-of-life features on the way for Fallout 76 on PC

20

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Khorne's minions arrive in Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor - Martyr before an overhaul

Project Eagle is a Homeworld-tinged model of NASA's dream Martian base

1

Darksiders 3 rides into stores today

6

Battletech expansion Flashpoint and a free new mode are out now

25