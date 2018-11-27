The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

The unnaturally muscular Hercules of Gods returns next week

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

27th November 2018 / 3:33PM

Remember the pony-tailed platforming of Gods? Some of us in the RPS treehouse do. Alec says this action jumparound was a tough, gritty game of precision, and maaaaybe the “Dark Souls of its time”. I remember it more as a slow, Greek alternative to Prince of Persia. It required the same caution and was just as confusing in its unknowable geography (ie. it had ladders). A difficult game. There were horrible flying goblins, and when you threw a knife at them, they exploded into a cloud of fire, shaped like a screaming skull.

Anyway, it’s getting remastered.

It’s simply called Gods Remastered. It seems odd that the character model of Hercules (and the weird mythological monsters he faces) is being re-done in a fleshier, almost “action figure” style, when the current hunger for dirty, nostalgic pixels remains unabated. But you can also swap visuals at any point, say the remasterers at Robot Riot. So I guess you could just treat it as a simple re-release? I don’t know, I’m just the messenger of Gods. At least it seems to move with the same codgerly slowness. A stompy hero trudging around and throwing sharp things at ugly monkeys.

It was originally released in 1991, and made by the Bitmap Brothers, those action-lovers who also made scroll-o-shmup Xenon and steampunky run ‘n’ gun The Chaos Engine, as well as the Speedball games. Commenters more rich in wisdom than I will be able to say whether any of those deserve their own remastering. I gave up trying to complete Gods when I was just a nipper.

You can throw knives and be a slow Greek on Steam from December 4.

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

