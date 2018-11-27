The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Warhammer Quest 2 crawling to PC in January

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

27th November 2018 / 3:08PM

You’ll not see the sun in January anyway, so you may as well be underground fighting spiders, ratmen, and cowfolk in Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times. Developers Perchang today announced the PC release of their turn-based tactics ’em up will come in January 2019, see. As with the first game, it’s coming our way a while after its debut on pocket telephones. Unlike the first game, developers Perchang tell us, this will have all the mobile DLC rolled into the base game – not sold separately on top. Good news there.

The first Warhammer Quest game (based on the Games Workshop tabletop) was made by Rodeo Games, who don’t really exist anymore. But Perchang were co-founded by Rodeo creative director Ben Murch, so there is continuity.

“Warhammer Quest fits snugly onto a very specific shelf in my gaming library,” our former Adam (RPS in peace) said in his Warhammer Quest review in 2015. “It’s not a game I’d miss if it were gone but, like a crossword puzzle or a Peggle, it’s a perfectly acceptable side dish while my mind is multitasking. Its advantage over a crossword is that it doesn’t require the attention of my linguistic lobes so I can more easily listen to people talking on a podcast while I’m playing.”

Niche praise, but sometimes it’s good enough when things are fine.

Warhammer Quest 2 is coming via Steam in January, priced at £18/$20.

Gang, if you’ve played the sequel on your pocket telephone, how is it?

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Warhammer Quest

Contains Snotlings

25

Warhammer Quest Is Coming To PC And I Must Write This

20

Cardboard Children - Warhammer Quest - The Adventure Card Game

Flavoursome

16

Fallout 76 guide: tips and tricks, how to survive in Appalachia

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fallout 76 guide: tips and tricks, how to survive in Appalachia

Fallout 76 Power Armour locations: all the Power Armor locations

Fallout 76 CAMP: taking over workshops, buildings you should make

Fallout 76 daily quests: how to start them, getting the best loot