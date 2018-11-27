Warhammer Quest 2 crawling to PC in January

You’ll not see the sun in January anyway, so you may as well be underground fighting spiders, ratmen, and cowfolk in Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times. Developers Perchang today announced the PC release of their turn-based tactics ’em up will come in January 2019, see. As with the first game, it’s coming our way a while after its debut on pocket telephones. Unlike the first game, developers Perchang tell us, this will have all the mobile DLC rolled into the base game – not sold separately on top. Good news there.

The first Warhammer Quest game (based on the Games Workshop tabletop) was made by Rodeo Games, who don’t really exist anymore. But Perchang were co-founded by Rodeo creative director Ben Murch, so there is continuity.

“Warhammer Quest fits snugly onto a very specific shelf in my gaming library,” our former Adam (RPS in peace) said in his Warhammer Quest review in 2015. “It’s not a game I’d miss if it were gone but, like a crossword puzzle or a Peggle, it’s a perfectly acceptable side dish while my mind is multitasking. Its advantage over a crossword is that it doesn’t require the attention of my linguistic lobes so I can more easily listen to people talking on a podcast while I’m playing.”

Niche praise, but sometimes it’s good enough when things are fine.

Warhammer Quest 2 is coming via Steam in January, priced at £18/$20.

Gang, if you’ve played the sequel on your pocket telephone, how is it?