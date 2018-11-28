Fallout 76 enemies: all the monsters you fight in Appalachia

Angler (Lv15) Angler HP: 350

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 125

Rad Res: 350 Capable of ranged attacks, but primarily focus on melee swipes.

Glowing Angler (Lv25) Angler HP: 525

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 125

Rad Res: 350 Capable of ranged attacks, but primarily focus on melee swipes.

Albino Angler (Lv37) Angler HP: 650

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 125

Rad Res: 350 Capable of ranged attacks, but primarily focus on melee swipes.

Venomous Angler (Lv51) Angler HP: 900

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 125

Rad Res: 350 Capable of ranged attacks, but primarily focus on melee swipes.

Assaultron (Lv10) Assaultron HP: 230

Damage Res: 60

Energy Res: 30

Rad Res: 60 Highly aggressive and can attack with fire laser shots quickly or a charged one to deal a lot of damage. Capable of cloaking themselves as well to make hitting them harder.

Assaultron (Lv24) Assaultron HP: 660

Damage Res: 130

Energy Res: 75

Rad Res: 130 Highly aggressive and can attack with fire laser shots quickly or a charged one to deal a lot of damage. Capable of cloaking themselves as well to make hitting them harder.

Assaultron Invader (Lv36) Assaultron HP: 1100

Damage Res: 130

Energy Res: 75

Rad Res: 130 Highly aggressive and can attack with fire laser shots quickly or a charged one to deal a lot of damage. Capable of cloaking themselves as well to make hitting them harder.

Assaultron Dominator (Lv46) Assaultron HP: 1550

Damage Res: 130

Energy Res: 75

Rad Res: 130 Highly aggressive and can attack with fire laser shots quickly or a charged one to deal a lot of damage. Capable of cloaking themselves as well to make hitting them harder.

Bee Swarm (Lv6) Bee Swarm HP: 20

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 5 These bees come in swarms, either from beehives or the far more dangerous Honey Beasts. Use melee weapons to make quick work of them.

Bee Swarm (Lv16) Bee Swarm HP: 50

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 5 These bees come in swarms, either from beehives or the far more dangerous Honey Beasts. Use melee weapons to make quick work of them.

Bee Swarm (Lv26) Bee Swarm HP: 80

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 5 These bees come in swarms, either from beehives or the far more dangerous Honey Beasts. Use melee weapons to make quick work of them.

Bee Swarm (Lv36) Bee Swarm HP: 100

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 5 These bees come in swarms, either from beehives or the far more dangerous Honey Beasts. Use melee weapons to make quick work of them.

Bee Swarm (Lv46) Bee Swarm HP: 130

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 5 These bees come in swarms, either from beehives or the far more dangerous Honey Beasts. Use melee weapons to make quick work of them.

Bee Swarm (Lv56) Bee Swarm HP: 150

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 5 These bees come in swarms, either from beehives or the far more dangerous Honey Beasts. Use melee weapons to make quick work of them.

Behemoth (Lv50) Behemoth HP: 3700

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 150 Can either throw projectiles or pummel anything that dares come close or stomping anything trying to flank it. These things are hulking tanks that have all bases covered, so try to take it on with friends if you must.

Glowing Behemoth (Lv65) Behemoth HP: 3850

Damage Res: 250

Energy Res: 200

Rad Res: 250 Can either throw projectiles or pummel anything that dares come close or stomping anything trying to flank it. These things are hulking tanks that have all bases covered, so try to take it on with friends if you must.

Epic Behemoth (Lv80) Behemoth HP: 4025

Damage Res: 250

Energy Res: 200

Rad Res: 250 Can either throw projectiles or pummel anything that dares come close or stomping anything trying to flank it. These things are hulking tanks that have all bases covered, so try to take it on with friends if you must.

Ancient Behemoth (Lv95) Behemoth HP: 4175

Damage Res: 250

Energy Res: 200

Rad Res: 250 Can either throw projectiles or pummel anything that dares come close or stomping anything trying to flank it. These things are hulking tanks that have all bases covered, so try to take it on with friends if you must.

Bloatfly (Lv1) Bloatfly HP: 20

Damage Res: 15

Energy Res: 15

Rad Res: 15 Nimble critters that can dart around, but very weak otherwise. They attack by spitting.

Black Bloatfly (Lv9) Bloatfly HP: 20

Damage Res: 15

Energy Res: 15

Rad Res: 15 Nimble critters that can dart around, but very weak otherwise. They attack by spitting.

Festering Bloatfly (Lv17) Bloatfly HP: 75

Damage Res: 15

Energy Res: 15

Rad Res: 15 Nimble critters that can dart around, but very weak otherwise. They attack by spitting.

Glowing Bloatfly (Lv27) Bloatfly HP: 75

Damage Res: 15

Energy Res: 15

Rad Res: 15 Nimble critters that can dart around, but very weak otherwise. They attack by spitting.

Bloodbug Hatchling (Lv2) Bloodbug HP: 30

Damage Res: 1

Energy Res: 1

Rad Res: 1 Have you ever wondered why you’re taking damage and can hear a humming sound? If so, take a melee weapon and swing it around a bit. You should take care of the stinging problem rather quickly.

Bloodbug (Lv10) Bloodbug HP: 40

Damage Res: 15

Energy Res: 15

Rad Res: 15 Have you ever wondered why you’re taking damage and can hear a humming sound? If so, take a melee weapon and swing it around a bit. You should take care of the stinging problem rather quickly.

Red Widow Bloodbug (Lv18) Bloodbug HP: 140

Damage Res: 15

Energy Res: 15

Rad Res: 15 Have you ever wondered why you’re taking damage and can hear a humming sound? If so, take a melee weapon and swing it around a bit. You should take care of the stinging problem rather quickly.

Infected Bloodbug (Lv26) Bloodbug HP: 170

Damage Res: 25

Energy Res: 25

Rad Res: 25 Have you ever wondered why you’re taking damage and can hear a humming sound? If so, take a melee weapon and swing it around a bit. You should take care of the stinging problem rather quickly.

Glowing Bloodbug (Lv34) Bloodbug HP: 180

Damage Res: 25

Energy Res: 25

Rad Res: 25 Have you ever wondered why you’re taking damage and can hear a humming sound? If so, take a melee weapon and swing it around a bit. You should take care of the stinging problem rather quickly.

Vampiric Bloodbug (Lv42) Bloodbug HP: 250

Damage Res: 25

Energy Res: 25

Rad Res: 25 Have you ever wondered why you’re taking damage and can hear a humming sound? If so, take a melee weapon and swing it around a bit. You should take care of the stinging problem rather quickly.

Cargobot (Lv15) Cargobot HP: 1450

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 135

Rad Res: 135 These are passive, but are worth shooting down for extra goodies.

Cargobot (Lv25) Cargobot HP: 2225

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 135

Rad Res: 135 These are passive, but are worth shooting down for extra goodies.

Cargobot (Lv35) Cargobot HP: 2750

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 135

Rad Res: 135 These are passive, but are worth shooting down for extra goodies.

Cave Cricket (Lv30) Cave Cricket HP: 350

Damage Res: 115

Energy Res: 250

Rad Res: 250 These are vicious little blighters that can take a bit of a beating. They’re only capable of biting so try circle strafing to avoid damage where possible.

Cave Cricket Hunter (Lv38) Cave Cricket HP: 425

Damage Res: 115

Energy Res: 250

Rad Res: 250 These are vicious little blighters that can take a bit of a beating. They’re only capable of biting so try circle strafing to avoid damage where possible.

Cave Cricket Piercer (Lv46) Cave Cricket HP: 600

Damage Res: 115

Energy Res: 250

Rad Res: 250 These are vicious little blighters that can take a bit of a beating. They’re only capable of biting so try circle strafing to avoid damage where possible.

Glowing Cave Cricket (Lv60) Cave Cricket HP: 800

Damage Res: 115

Energy Res: 250

Rad Res: 250 These are vicious little blighters that can take a bit of a beating. They’re only capable of biting so try circle strafing to avoid damage where possible.

Deathclaw (Lv21) Deathclaw HP: 625

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 150

Rad Res: 150 The original vicious beast of Fallout. Avoid unless you’re actively seeking to kill it. Otherwise, try to find something to keep it away from you and attack from a distance.

Alpha Deathclaw (Lv31) Deathclaw HP: 850

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 150

Rad Res: 150 The original vicious beast of Fallout. Avoid unless you’re actively seeking to kill it. Otherwise, try to find something to keep it away from you and attack from a distance.

Glowing Deathclaw (Lv41) Deathclaw HP: 1050

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 150

Rad Res: 150 The original vicious beast of Fallout. Avoid unless you’re actively seeking to kill it. Otherwise, try to find something to keep it away from you and attack from a distance.

Deathclaw Matriarch (Lv51) Deathclaw HP: 1150

Damage Res: 300

Energy Res: 300

Rad Res: 300 The original vicious beast of Fallout. Avoid unless you’re actively seeking to kill it. Otherwise, try to find something to keep it away from you and attack from a distance.

Savage Deathclaw (Lv61) Deathclaw HP: 1300

Damage Res: 300

Energy Res: 300

Rad Res: 300 The original vicious beast of Fallout. Avoid unless you’re actively seeking to kill it. Otherwise, try to find something to keep it away from you and attack from a distance.

Albino Deathclaw (Lv71) Deathclaw HP: 1450

Damage Res: 300

Energy Res: 300

Rad Res: 300 The original vicious beast of Fallout. Avoid unless you’re actively seeking to kill it. Otherwise, try to find something to keep it away from you and attack from a distance.

Chameleon Deathclaw (Lv81) Deathclaw HP: 1575

Damage Res: 300

Energy Res: 300

Rad Res: 300 The original vicious beast of Fallout. Avoid unless you’re actively seeking to kill it. Otherwise, try to find something to keep it away from you and attack from a distance.

Mythic Deathclaw (Lv91) Deathclaw HP: 1725

Damage Res: 300

Energy Res: 300

Rad Res: 300 The original vicious beast of Fallout. Avoid unless you’re actively seeking to kill it. Otherwise, try to find something to keep it away from you and attack from a distance.

Eyebot (Lv1) Eyebot HP: 20

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 10 Not typically hostile and will reveal locations should you let it stick around. Will be killed very quickly otherwise.

Feral Ghoul (Lv3) Feral Ghoul HP: 35

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 1000 Immune to radiation damage and savage beasts that run at you claws bared. They usually attack in groups and can cause diseases very quickly. Try to put a barrier between you and them, or unload a hail of bullets their way.

Feral Ghoul Roamer (Lv9) Feral Ghoul HP: 40

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 1000 Immune to radiation damage and savage beasts that run at you claws bared. They usually attack in groups and can cause diseases very quickly. Try to put a barrier between you and them, or unload a hail of bullets their way.

Feral Ghoul Stalker (Lv15) Feral Ghoul HP: 80

Damage Res: 85

Energy Res: 140

Rad Res: 1000 Immune to radiation damage and savage beasts that run at you claws bared. They usually attack in groups and can cause diseases very quickly. Try to put a barrier between you and them, or unload a hail of bullets their way.

Feral Ghoul Reaver (Lv22) Feral Ghoul HP: 90

Damage Res: 85

Energy Res: 140

Rad Res: 1000 Immune to radiation damage and savage beasts that run at you claws bared. They usually attack in groups and can cause diseases very quickly. Try to put a barrier between you and them, or unload a hail of bullets their way.

Withered Feral Ghoul (Lv32) Feral Ghoul HP: 125

Damage Res: 85

Energy Res: 140

Rad Res: 1000 Immune to radiation damage and savage beasts that run at you claws bared. They usually attack in groups and can cause diseases very quickly. Try to put a barrier between you and them, or unload a hail of bullets their way.

Gangrenous Feral Ghoul (Lv42) Feral Ghoul HP: 150

Damage Res: 85

Energy Res: 140

Rad Res: 1000 Immune to radiation damage and savage beasts that run at you claws bared. They usually attack in groups and can cause diseases very quickly. Try to put a barrier between you and them, or unload a hail of bullets their way.

Rotting Feral Ghoul (Lv52) Feral Ghoul HP: 200

Damage Res: 85

Energy Res: 140

Rad Res: 1000 Immune to radiation damage and savage beasts that run at you claws bared. They usually attack in groups and can cause diseases very quickly. Try to put a barrier between you and them, or unload a hail of bullets their way.

Charred Feral Ghoul (Lv62) Feral Ghoul HP: 300

Damage Res: 85

Energy Res: 140

Rad Res: 1000 Immune to radiation damage and savage beasts that run at you claws bared. They usually attack in groups and can cause diseases very quickly. Try to put a barrier between you and them, or unload a hail of bullets their way.

Glowing One (Lv22) Glowing One HP: 690

Damage Res: 115

Energy Res: 230

Rad Res: 1000 These green savages attack much in the same way to the Feral Ghouls, but have the added pain of causing Radiation damage. This means your maximum HP will go down and you’re more open to mutations as a result. Keep your distance or have a barrier blocking their attack.

Putrid Glowing One (Lv40) Glowing One HP: 1150

Damage Res: 115

Energy Res: 230

Rad Res: 1000 These green savages attack much in the same way to the Feral Ghouls, but have the added pain of causing Radiation damage. This means your maximum HP will go down and you’re more open to mutations as a result. Keep your distance or have a barrier blocking their attack.

Bloated Glowing One (Lv58) Glowing One HP: 1625

Damage Res: 115

Energy Res: 230

Rad Res: 1000 These green savages attack much in the same way to the Feral Ghouls, but have the added pain of causing Radiation damage. This means your maximum HP will go down and you’re more open to mutations as a result. Keep your distance or have a barrier blocking their attack.

Gulper Newt (Lv10) Gulper HP: 250

Damage Res: 30

Energy Res: 30

Rad Res: 250 Don’t try to run away from these overgrown reptiles as they will find you and catch you. Your best bet is to find something to climb on top of and take them out where they can’t reach you.

Gulper (Lv22) Gulper HP: 750

Damage Res: 90

Energy Res: 90

Rad Res: 250 Don’t try to run away from these overgrown reptiles as they will find you and catch you. Your best bet is to find something to climb on top of and take them out where they can’t reach you.

Glowing Gulper (Lv34) Gulper HP: 1025

Damage Res: 90

Energy Res: 90

Rad Res: 250 Don’t try to run away from these overgrown reptiles as they will find you and catch you. Your best bet is to find something to climb on top of and take them out where they can’t reach you.

Gulper Devourer (Lv46) Gulper HP: 1800

Damage Res: 90

Energy Res: 90

Rad Res: 250 Don’t try to run away from these overgrown reptiles as they will find you and catch you. Your best bet is to find something to climb on top of and take them out where they can’t reach you.

Giant Hermit Crab (Lv21) Hermit Crab HP: 625

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 150 These giant crustaceans use cars as a shell, so are only vulnerable in the soft interior that’s exposed. They are surprisingly persistent and can hit hard with radiation tipped claws, so your best bet is to find a house or confined space to hide in and take pot shots.

Alpha Hermit Crab (Lv31) Hermit Crab HP: 850

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 150 These giant crustaceans use cars as a shell, so are only vulnerable in the soft interior that’s exposed. They are surprisingly persistent and can hit hard with radiation tipped claws, so your best bet is to find a house or confined space to hide in and take pot shots.

Glowing Hermit Crab (Lv41) Hermit Crab HP: 1050

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 150 These giant crustaceans use cars as a shell, so are only vulnerable in the soft interior that’s exposed. They are surprisingly persistent and can hit hard with radiation tipped claws, so your best bet is to find a house or confined space to hide in and take pot shots.

Savage Hermit Crab (Lv51) Hermit Crab HP: 1475

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 150 These giant crustaceans use cars as a shell, so are only vulnerable in the soft interior that’s exposed. They are surprisingly persistent and can hit hard with radiation tipped claws, so your best bet is to find a house or confined space to hide in and take pot shots.

Albino Hermit Crab (Lv61) Hermit Crab HP: 1650

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 150 These giant crustaceans use cars as a shell, so are only vulnerable in the soft interior that’s exposed. They are surprisingly persistent and can hit hard with radiation tipped claws, so your best bet is to find a house or confined space to hide in and take pot shots.

Liberator MK 0 (Lv5) Liberator HP: 25

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 10 On their own, they’re not all that threatening, but they’re usually deployed in large numbers. The best bet is to use VATS to whittle their numbers down as they’re a little fast for precise ranged weapons. Shotguns and melee weapons can also work.

Liberator MK I (Lv10) Liberator HP: 30

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 10 On their own, they’re not all that threatening, but they’re usually deployed in large numbers. The best bet is to use VATS to whittle their numbers down as they’re a little fast for precise ranged weapons. Shotguns and melee weapons can also work.

Liberator MK II (Lv18) Liberator HP: 100

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 10 On their own, they’re not all that threatening, but they’re usually deployed in large numbers. The best bet is to use VATS to whittle their numbers down as they’re a little fast for precise ranged weapons. Shotguns and melee weapons can also work.

Liberator MK III (Lv30) Liberator HP: 150

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 10 On their own, they’re not all that threatening, but they’re usually deployed in large numbers. The best bet is to use VATS to whittle their numbers down as they’re a little fast for precise ranged weapons. Shotguns and melee weapons can also work.

Liberator MK IV (Lv42) Liberator HP: 200

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 10 On their own, they’re not all that threatening, but they’re usually deployed in large numbers. The best bet is to use VATS to whittle their numbers down as they’re a little fast for precise ranged weapons. Shotguns and melee weapons can also work.

Liberator MK V (Lv54) Liberator HP: 300

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 10 On their own, they’re not all that threatening, but they’re usually deployed in large numbers. The best bet is to use VATS to whittle their numbers down as they’re a little fast for precise ranged weapons. Shotguns and melee weapons can also work.

Mega Sloth (Lv30) Mega Sloth HP: 775

Damage Res: 200

Energy Res: 150

Rad Res: 250 These hulking beasts are best dealt with from a distance. Strafe to the side and dodge the rocks. Don’t let them get too close as their swipes hurt a lot and they can release poisonous spores.

Ponderous Mega Sloth (Lv40) Mega Sloth HP: 975

Damage Res: 200

Energy Res: 150

Rad Res: 250 These hulking beasts are best dealt with from a distance. Strafe to the side and dodge the rocks. Don’t let them get too close as their swipes hurt a lot and they can release poisonous spores.

Scorched Mega Sloth (Lv50) Mega Sloth HP: 1500

Damage Res: 200

Energy Res: 150

Rad Res: 250 These hulking beasts are best dealt with from a distance. Strafe to the side and dodge the rocks. Don’t let them get too close as their swipes hurt a lot and they can release poisonous spores.

Softshell Mirelurk (Lv5) Mirelurk HP: 35

Damage Res: 45

Energy Res: 40

Rad Res: 200 Vulnerable in their soft under-bellies, but not their tough outer shell. Try to take them on and put something between them and you. They do tend to attack in groups though.

Mirelurk (Lv12) Mirelurk HP: 50

Damage Res: 90

Energy Res: 90

Rad Res: 250 Vulnerable in their soft under-bellies, but not their tough outer shell. Try to take them on and put something between them and you. They do tend to attack in groups though.

Mirelurk Razorclaw (Lv18) Mirelurk HP: 160

Damage Res: 90

Energy Res: 90

Rad Res: 250 Vulnerable in their soft under-bellies, but not their tough outer shell. Try to take them on and put something between them and you. They do tend to attack in groups though.

Mirelurk Killclaw (Lv26) Mirelurk HP: 250

Damage Res: 90

Energy Res: 90

Rad Res: 250 Vulnerable in their soft under-bellies, but not their tough outer shell. Try to take them on and put something between them and you. They do tend to attack in groups though.

Glowing Mirelurk (Lv34) Mirelurk HP: 275

Damage Res: 90

Energy Res: 90

Rad Res: 250 Vulnerable in their soft under-bellies, but not their tough outer shell. Try to take them on and put something between them and you. They do tend to attack in groups though.

Bloodrage Mirelurk (Lv42) Mirelurk HP: 350

Damage Res: 303

Energy Res: 290

Rad Res: 250 Vulnerable in their soft under-bellies, but not their tough outer shell. Try to take them on and put something between them and you. They do tend to attack in groups though.

Mirelurk Hunter (Lv24) Mirelurk Hunter HP: 275

Damage Res: 90

Energy Res: 90

Rad Res: 250 While they’re not as defensive thanks to the lack of hard shell, they make up for it by using projectile attacks. They’re easy to dodge though so keep your distance.

Glowing Mirelurk Hunter (Lv34) Mirelurk Hunter HP: 375

Damage Res: 90

Energy Res: 90

Rad Res: 250 While they’re not as defensive thanks to the lack of hard shell, they make up for it by using projectile attacks. They’re easy to dodge though so keep your distance.

Albino Mirelurk Hunter (Lv46) Mirelurk Hunter HP: 650

Damage Res: 90

Energy Res: 90

Rad Res: 250 While they’re not as defensive thanks to the lack of hard shell, they make up for it by using projectile attacks. They’re easy to dodge though so keep your distance.

Mirelurk King (Lv30) Mirelurk King HP: 1275

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 75

Rad Res: 250 This one is relatively slow, so you can circle-strafe them, but they are capable of taking a lot of damage. They can shoot projectiles and turn invisible too, but its definitely possible to take them down.

Mirelurk Deep King (Lv40) Mirelurk King HP: 1575

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 75

Rad Res: 250 This one is relatively slow, so you can circle-strafe them, but they are capable of taking a lot of damage. They can shoot projectiles and turn invisible too, but its definitely possible to take them down.

Glowing Mirelurk King (Lv50) Mirelurk King HP: 2200

Damage Res: 140

Energy Res: 350

Rad Res: Immune This one is relatively slow, so you can circle-strafe them, but they are capable of taking a lot of damage. They can shoot projectiles and turn invisible too, but its definitely possible to take them down. This particular variant however is completely resistant to Radiation damage.

Mirelurk Queen (Lv20) Mirelurk Queen HP: 2125

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 150 These huge mamas are very tough and can easily wreck everything if they get the chance. Keep your distance where possible and make sure you dodge the volley of shots.

Mirelurk Queen (Lv35) Mirelurk Queen HP: 2650

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 150 These huge mamas are very tough and can easily wreck everything if they get the chance. Keep your distance where possible and make sure you dodge the volley of shots.

Mirelurk Queen (Lv50) Mirelurk Queen HP: 3725

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 150 These huge mamas are very tough and can easily wreck everything if they get the chance. Keep your distance where possible and make sure you dodge the volley of shots.

Mirelurk Spawn (Lv1) Mirelurk Spawn HP: 25

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 5 Slow and easy to kill, but they do also show up as a distraction when the Mirelurk Queen is attacking you. You can use melee weapons to make quick work of them, but be wary of where the Queen is.

Famished Mole Miner (LV2) Mole Miner HP: 40

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 25

Rad Res: 250 These humanoid-like enemies can attack with either guns or melee weapons. They are capable of wielding rocket launchers at higher levels too. They have high defences, but aren’t that nimble.

Tired Mole Miner (LV4) Mole Miner HP: 45

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 25

Rad Res: 250 These humanoid-like enemies can attack with either guns or melee weapons. They are capable of wielding rocket launchers at higher levels too. They have high defences, but aren’t that nimble.

Mole Miner Laborer (LV8) Mole Miner HP: 50

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 25

Rad Res: 250 These humanoid-like enemies can attack with either guns or melee weapons. They are capable of wielding rocket launchers at higher levels too. They have high defences, but aren’t that nimble.

Mole Miner (LV14) Mole Miner HP: 225

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 25

Rad Res: 250 These humanoid-like enemies can attack with either guns or melee weapons. They are capable of wielding rocket launchers at higher levels too. They have high defences, but aren’t that nimble.

Angry Mole Miner (LV22) Mole Miner HP: 250

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 25

Rad Res: 250 These humanoid-like enemies can attack with either guns or melee weapons. They are capable of wielding rocket launchers at higher levels too. They have high defences, but aren’t that nimble.

Mole Miner Supervisor (LV30) Mole Miner HP: 325

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 25

Rad Res: 250 These humanoid-like enemies can attack with either guns or melee weapons. They are capable of wielding rocket launchers at higher levels too. They have high defences, but aren’t that nimble.

Furious Mole Miner Battler (LV40) Mole Miner HP: 400

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 25

Rad Res: 250 These humanoid-like enemies can attack with either guns or melee weapons. They are capable of wielding rocket launchers at higher levels too. They have high defences, but aren’t that nimble.

Mole Rat (Lv1) Mole Rat HP: 15

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 5 The most annoying thing about these guys is that they emerge from underground right beside you. VATS is certainly the way to go as none are particularly tough.

Rabid Mole Rat (Lv7) Mole Rat HP: 45

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 5 The most annoying thing about these guys is that they emerge from underground right beside you. VATS is certainly the way to go as none are particularly tough.

Glowing Mole Rat (Lv14) Mole Rat HP: 65

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 5 The most annoying thing about these guys is that they emerge from underground right beside you. VATS is certainly the way to go as none are particularly tough.

Mole Rat Brood Mother (Lv21) Mole Rat HP: 175

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 10 The most annoying thing about these guys is that they emerge from underground right beside you. VATS is certainly the way to go as none are particularly tough.

Wild Mongrel (Lv3) Mongrel HP: 35

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 10 They tend to attack in groups, but they don’t have much in the way of health. The best way is just to go into VATS or use a shotgun/melee weapon to take them out.

Vicious Mongrel (Lv12) Mongrel HP: 50

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 10 They tend to attack in groups, but they don’t have much in the way of health. The best way is just to go into VATS or use a shotgun/melee weapon to take them out.

Feral Mongrel (Lv20) Mongrel HP: 150

Damage Res: 15

Energy Res: 15

Rad Res: 15 They tend to attack in groups, but they don’t have much in the way of health. The best way is just to go into VATS or use a shotgun/melee weapon to take them out.

Albino Mongrel (Lv30) Mongrel HP: 200

Damage Res: 15

Energy Res: 15

Rad Res: 15 They tend to attack in groups, but they don’t have much in the way of health. The best way is just to go into VATS or use a shotgun/melee weapon to take them out.

Rabid Mongrel (Lv40) Mongrel HP: 250

Damage Res: 15

Energy Res: 15

Rad Res: 15 They tend to attack in groups, but they don’t have much in the way of health. The best way is just to go into VATS or use a shotgun/melee weapon to take them out.

Glowing Mongrel (Lv50) Mongrel HP: 350

Damage Res: 20

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 20 They tend to attack in groups, but they don’t have much in the way of health. The best way is just to go into VATS or use a shotgun/melee weapon to take them out.

Alpha Glowing Mongrel (Lv60) Mongrel HP: 750

Damage Res: 20

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 20 They tend to attack in groups, but they don’t have much in the way of health. The best way is just to go into VATS or use a shotgun/melee weapon to take them out.

Mr. Farmhand (Lv1) Mr. Handy HP: 35

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 10 Another not particularly tough enemy to take down, so unload on it as much as you can. They do sport a spinning blade and a flamethrower, so can prove a small problem, but they should go down before this is an issue.

Mr. Handy (Lv8) Mr. Handy HP: 35

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 10 Another not particularly tough enemy to take down, so unload on it as much as you can. They do sport a spinning blade and a flamethrower, so can prove a small problem, but they should go down before this is an issue.

Prison Marshall (Lv14) Mr. Handy HP: 55

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 10 Another not particularly tough enemy to take down, so unload on it as much as you can. They do sport a spinning blade and a flamethrower, so can prove a small problem, but they should go down before this is an issue.

Mr. Gutsy (Lv22) Mr. Gutsy HP: 280

Damage Res: 80

Energy Res: 70

Rad Res: 80 Made of a bit firmer stuff and wielding a fair few more weapons. Keep behind cover when it’s attacking from afar and you should be fine.

Lieutenant Gutsy (Lv32) Mr. Gutsy HP: 350

Damage Res: 110

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 110 Made of a bit firmer stuff and wielding a fair few more weapons. Keep behind cover when it’s attacking from afar and you should be fine.

Major Gutsy (Lv40) Mr. Gutsy HP: 425

Damage Res: 110

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 110 Made of a bit firmer stuff and wielding a fair few more weapons. Keep behind cover when it’s attacking from afar and you should be fine.

Colonel Gutsy (Lv47) Mr. Gutsy HP: 600

Damage Res: 110

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 110 Made of a bit firmer stuff and wielding a fair few more weapons. Keep behind cover when it’s attacking from afar and you should be fine.

Mutant Hound (Lv8) Mutant Hound HP: 35

Damage Res: 15

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 15 Usually attacking in tandem with Super Mutants, they’re otherwise not too dissimilar to Mongrels. Take them out first while putting some distance between you and the Super Mutants.

Glowing Mutant Hound (Lv28) Mutant Hound HP: 150

Damage Res: 40

Energy Res: 30

Rad Res: 40 Usually attacking in tandem with Super Mutants, they’re otherwise not too dissimilar to Mongrels. Take them out first while putting some distance between you and the Super Mutants.

Protectron (Lv5) Protectron Damage Res: 25

Energy Res: 15

Rad Res: 15 They do shoot lasers as their primary method of attacking, so keep your head behind cover. They’re also remarkably slow, so you can use that to your advantage. They’re weakest in the dome-like head, so aim for that.

Protectron Watcher (Lv14) Protectron Damage Res: 25

Energy Res: 15

Rad Res: 15 They do shoot lasers as their primary method of attacking, so keep your head behind cover. They’re also remarkably slow, so you can use that to your advantage. They’re weakest in the dome-like head, so aim for that.

Protectron Guardian (Lv26) Protectron Damage Res: 75

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: 75 They do shoot lasers as their primary method of attacking, so keep your head behind cover. They’re also remarkably slow, so you can use that to your advantage. They’re weakest in the dome-like head, so aim for that.

Protectron Defender (Lv36) Protectron Damage Res: 75

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: 75 They do shoot lasers as their primary method of attacking, so keep your head behind cover. They’re also remarkably slow, so you can use that to your advantage. They’re weakest in the dome-like head, so aim for that.

Protectron Sentinel (Lv46) Protectron Damage Res: 125

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 125 They do shoot lasers as their primary method of attacking, so keep your head behind cover. They’re also remarkably slow, so you can use that to your advantage. They’re weakest in the dome-like head, so aim for that.

Small Forager Ant (Lv1) Rad Ant HP: 35

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 250 Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.

Small Soldier Ant (Lv4) Rad Ant HP: 40

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 250 Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.

Small Glowing Ant (Lv8) Rad Ant HP: 50

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 250 Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.

Forager Ant (Lv12) Rad Ant HP: 65

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 250 Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.

Soldier Ant (Lv16) Rad Ant HP: 95

Damage Res: 40

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: 250 Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.

Glowing Ant (Lv20) Rad Ant HP: 110

Damage Res: 40

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: 250 Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.

Overgrown Forager Ant (Lv24) Rad Ant HP: 120

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 60

Rad Res: 250 Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.

Overgrown Soldier Ant (Lv28) Rad Ant HP: 130

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 60

Rad Res: 250 Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.

Overgrown Glowing Ant (Lv32) Rad Ant HP: 150

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 60

Rad Res: 250 Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.

Rad Roach (Lv1) Rad Roach HP: 20

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 250 The main issue you’ll have is spotting them before they attack you. They are noisy, so keep an ear out for their telltale scuttle. Otherwise they’re just overgrown bugs that can be easily squished.

Glowing Rad Roach (Lv5) Rad Roach HP: 30

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 250 The main issue you’ll have is spotting them before they attack you. They are noisy, so keep an ear out for their telltale scuttle. Otherwise they’re just overgrown bugs that can be easily squished.

Rad Roach (Lv10) Rad Roach HP: 35

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 250 The main issue you’ll have is spotting them before they attack you. They are noisy, so keep an ear out for their telltale scuttle. Otherwise they’re just overgrown bugs that can be easily squished.

Radstag Yearling (Lv1) Rad Stag Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 250 Passive and very weak. They’ll usually run away from you.

Radstag Doe (Lv4) Rad Stag Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 250 Passive and very weak. They’ll usually run away from you.

Radstag (Lv10) Rad Stag Damage Res: 30

Energy Res: 40

Rad Res: 250 Passive and very weak. They’ll usually run away from you.

Erratic Radstag Doe (Lv12) Rad Stag Damage Res: 30

Energy Res: 40

Rad Res: 250 These ones are feral and will charge at you. They’re not overly tough though.

Albino Radstag (Lv16) Rad Stag Damage Res: 90

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: 250 Passive and very weak. They’ll usually run away from you.

Erratic Radstag (Lv21) Rad Stag Damage Res: 90

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: 250 These ones are feral and will charge at you. They’re not overly tough though.

Rabid Radstag (Lv24) Rad Stag Damage Res: 90

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: 250 These ones are feral and will charge at you. They’re not overly tough though.

Devolved Radstag Doe (Lv26) Rad Stag Damage Res: 110

Energy Res: 60

Rad Res: 250 These ones are feral and will charge at you. They’re not overly tough though.

Glowing Radstag (Lv32) Rad Stag Damage Res: 110

Energy Res: 60

Rad Res: 250 These ones are feral and will charge at you. They’re not overly tough though.

Devolved Radstag (Lv40) Rad Stag Damage Res: 130

Energy Res: 70

Rad Res: 250 These ones are feral and will charge at you. They’re not overly tough though.

Rad Toad (Lv5) Rad Toad HP: 60

Damage Res: 25

Energy Res: 25

Rad Res: 250 Get some distance between you and these mutants, as they have three tongues they can lash out at you, as well as lay egg-mines that explode. They shouldn’t be too tough if you attack at long range however.

Parasitic Rad Toad (Lv18) Rad Toad HP: 150

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 250 Get some distance between you and these mutants, as they have three tongues they can lash out at you, as well as lay egg-mines that explode. They shouldn’t be too tough if you attack at long range however.

Glowing Rad Toad (Lv28) Rad Toad HP: 225

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 250 Get some distance between you and these mutants, as they have three tongues they can lash out at you, as well as lay egg-mines that explode. They shouldn’t be too tough if you attack at long range however.

Albino Rad Toad (Lv40) Rad Toad HP: 250

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 150

Rad Res: 250 Get some distance between you and these mutants, as they have three tongues they can lash out at you, as well as lay egg-mines that explode. They shouldn’t be too tough if you attack at long range however.

Scorched Rad Toad (Lv50) Rad Toad HP: 350

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 150

Rad Res: 250 Get some distance between you and these mutants, as they have three tongues they can lash out at you, as well as lay egg-mines that explode. They shouldn’t be too tough if you attack at long range however.

Rad Rat Pup (Lv1) Rad Rat HP: 30

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 250 Use VATS against these nimble pests as while they’re not dangerous on their own, they do appear in numbers.

Mangy Rad Rat Pup (Lv4) Rad Rat HP: 35

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 250 Use VATS against these nimble pests as while they’re not dangerous on their own, they do appear in numbers.

Rad Rat (Lv8) Rad Rat HP: 45

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 250 Use VATS against these nimble pests as while they’re not dangerous on their own, they do appear in numbers.

Infected Rad Rat Pup (Lv12) Rad Rat HP: 55

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 250 Use VATS against these nimble pests as while they’re not dangerous on their own, they do appear in numbers.

Mangy Rad Rat (Lv16) Rad Rat HP: 100

Damage Res: 40

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: 250 Use VATS against these nimble pests as while they’re not dangerous on their own, they do appear in numbers.

Infected Rad Rat (Lv20) Rad Rat HP: 120

Damage Res: 40

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: 250 Use VATS against these nimble pests as while they’re not dangerous on their own, they do appear in numbers.

Glowing Plagued Rad Rat (Lv25) Rad Rat HP: 150

Damage Res: 40

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: 250 Use VATS against these nimble pests as while they’re not dangerous on their own, they do appear in numbers.

Radscorpion (Lv14) Radscorpion HP: 150

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 35

Rad Res: 350 Nimble and capable of burrowing underground, they’re not to be trifled with. The stinger can cause radiation damage as well. Your best bet is to stay as high up as possible and shoot from there; otherwise keep on the move.

Radscorpion Hunter (Lv22) Radscorpion HP: 390

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 125

Rad Res: 350 Nimble and capable of burrowing underground, they’re not to be trifled with. The stinger can cause radiation damage as well. Your best bet is to stay as high up as possible and shoot from there; otherwise keep on the move.

Glowing Radscorpion (Lv30) Radscorpion HP: 525

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 125

Rad Res: 350 Nimble and capable of burrowing underground, they’re not to be trifled with. The stinger can cause radiation damage as well. Your best bet is to stay as high up as possible and shoot from there; otherwise keep on the move.

Albino Radscorpion (Lv38) Radscorpion HP: 650

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 125

Rad Res: 350 Nimble and capable of burrowing underground, they’re not to be trifled with. The stinger can cause radiation damage as well. Your best bet is to stay as high up as possible and shoot from there; otherwise keep on the move.

Radscorpion Stalker (Lv46) Radscorpion HP: 900

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 125

Rad Res: 350 Nimble and capable of burrowing underground, they’re not to be trifled with. The stinger can cause radiation damage as well. Your best bet is to stay as high up as possible and shoot from there; otherwise keep on the move.

Radscorpion Predator (Lv54) Radscorpion HP: 900

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 125

Rad Res: 350 Nimble and capable of burrowing underground, they’re not to be trifled with. The stinger can cause radiation damage as well. Your best bet is to stay as high up as possible and shoot from there; otherwise keep on the move.

Deathskull Radscorpion (Lv64) Radscorpion HP: 1100

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 125

Rad Res: 350 Nimble and capable of burrowing underground, they’re not to be trifled with. The stinger can cause radiation damage as well. Your best bet is to stay as high up as possible and shoot from there; otherwise keep on the move.

Robobrain (Lv30) Robobrain HP: 325

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 70

Rad Res: 135 Use cover as much as possible to hide and try to take out their brain dome. They do also like to use lots of ranged weapons and smoke bombs to mask their position, so dart between cover where possible to get a vantage point.

Robobrain Sentry (Lv35) Robobrain HP: 400

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 70

Rad Res: 135 Use cover as much as possible to hide and try to take out their brain dome. They do also like to use lots of ranged weapons and smoke bombs to mask their position, so dart between cover where possible to get a vantage point.

Robobrain Tactician (Lv40) Robobrain HP: 425

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 70

Rad Res: 135 Use cover as much as possible to hide and try to take out their brain dome. They do also like to use lots of ranged weapons and smoke bombs to mask their position, so dart between cover where possible to get a vantage point.

Robobrain War Mind (Lv45) Robobrain HP: 450

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 70

Rad Res: 135 Use cover as much as possible to hide and try to take out their brain dome. They do also like to use lots of ranged weapons and smoke bombs to mask their position, so dart between cover where possible to get a vantage point.

Robobrain Devastator (Lv50) Robobrain HP: 600

Damage Res: 175

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 175 Use cover as much as possible to hide and try to take out their brain dome. They do also like to use lots of ranged weapons and smoke bombs to mask their position, so dart between cover where possible to get a vantage point.

Scorchbeast (Lv50) Scorchbeast HP: 3700

Damage Res: 125

Energy Res: 125

Rad Res: 125 In the air, it’s practically impossible to deal with them effectively. They can attack with beams of energy from their mouths, as well as spread irradiated dust clouds. On the ground they will shoot the beams and has some vicious melee attacks. It can also erupt into a huge explosion after covering its face with wings, so run as far away as you can. Only take these on with a team.

Scorchbeast (Lv65) Scorchbeast HP: 3800

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 150

Rad Res: 150 In the air, it’s practically impossible to deal with them effectively. They can attack with beams of energy from their mouths, as well as spread irradiated dust clouds. On the ground they will shoot the beams and has some vicious melee attacks. It can also erupt into a huge explosion after covering its face with wings, so run as far away as you can. Only take these on with a team.

Scorchbeast (Lv80) Scorchbeast HP: 3900

Damage Res: 200

Energy Res: 200

Rad Res: 200 In the air, it’s practically impossible to deal with them effectively. They can attack with beams of energy from their mouths, as well as spread irradiated dust clouds. On the ground they will shoot the beams and has some vicious melee attacks. It can also erupt into a huge explosion after covering its face with wings, so run as far away as you can. Only take these on with a team.

Scorchbeast Queen (Lv95) Scorchbeast Queen HP: 32,767

Damage Res: 300

Energy Res: 300

Rad Res: 300 Don’t take this on alone. It has everything that the standard Scorchbeast has, as well as some devastating freezing attacks from the air. They also have a ton of health, so only coordinated teams with a huge arsenal stand a chance.

Scorched (Lv1) Scorched HP: 35

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 150 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Scorched Wanderer (Lv6) Scorched HP: 50

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 150 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Scorched Believer (Lv14) Scorched HP: 60

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 150 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Scorched Zealot (Lv23) Scorched HP: 125

Damage Res: 40

Energy Res: 65

Rad Res: 150 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Scorched Warrior (Lv32) Scorched HP: 145

Damage Res: 40

Energy Res: 65

Rad Res: 150 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Scorched Berserker (Lv40) Scorched HP: 185

Damage Res: 40

Energy Res: 65

Rad Res: 150 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Scorched Leader (Lv47) Scorched HP: 200

Damage Res: 85

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 150 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Scorched Controller (Lv54) Scorched HP: 225

Damage Res: 85

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 150 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Scorched Champion (Lv62) Scorched HP: 250

Damage Res: 85

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 150 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Scorched Conquerer (Lv68) Scorched HP: 300

Damage Res: 85

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 150 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Sentry Bot (Lv30) Sentry Bot HP: 875

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 70

Rad Res: 135 Sentry Bots can prove more than a nuisance and will pursue you to the ends of the earth. It uses mini-gun like lasers to spread fire, so get away and use mines for the best results.

It will also self-destruct after a minute of being killed, so loot it quickly and run like hell.

Siege Breaker Sentry Bot (Lv40) Sentry Bot HP: 1075

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 70

Rad Res: 135 Sentry Bots can prove more than a nuisance and will pursue you to the ends of the earth. It uses mini-gun like lasers to spread fire, so get away and use mines for the best results.

It will also self-destruct after a minute of being killed, so loot it quickly and run like hell.

Annihilator Sentry Bot (Lv50) Sentry Bot HP: 1550

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 70

Rad Res: 135 Sentry Bots can prove more than a nuisance and will pursue you to the ends of the earth. It uses mini-gun like lasers to spread fire, so get away and use mines for the best results.

It will also self-destruct after a minute of being killed, so loot it quickly and run like hell.

Annihilator Sentry Bot MK.II (Lv60) Sentry Bot HP: 1725

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 70

Rad Res: 135 Sentry Bots can prove more than a nuisance and will pursue you to the ends of the earth. It uses mini-gun like lasers to spread fire, so get away and use mines for the best results.

It will also self-destruct after a minute of being killed, so loot it quickly and run like hell.

Stingwing (Lv10) Stingwing HP: 40

Damage Res: 20

Energy Res: 30

Rad Res: 1000 Best taken out with VATS due to their high speed. They’re experts at hit-and-run attacks since they sting before darting out of your view.

Stingwing Darter (Lv18) Stingwing HP: 125

Damage Res: 30

Energy Res: 45

Rad Res: 1000 Best taken out with VATS due to their high speed. They’re experts at hit-and-run attacks since they sting before darting out of your view.

Stingwing Skimmer (Lv30) Stingwing HP: 150

Damage Res: 40

Energy Res: 60

Rad Res: 1000 Best taken out with VATS due to their high speed. They’re experts at hit-and-run attacks since they sting before darting out of your view.

Glowing Stingwing (Lv42) Stingwing HP: 175

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 75

Rad Res: 1000 Best taken out with VATS due to their high speed. They’re experts at hit-and-run attacks since they sting before darting out of your view.

Stingwing Chaser (Lv54) Stingwing HP: 225

Damage Res: 60

Energy Res: 90

Rad Res: 1000 Best taken out with VATS due to their high speed. They’re experts at hit-and-run attacks since they sting before darting out of your view.

Super Mutant (Lv5) Super Mutant HP: 80

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 35

Rad Res: 10 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Super Mutant (Lv10) Super Mutant HP: 160

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 35

Rad Res: 10 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Super Mutant Skirmisher (Lv16) Super Mutant HP: 300

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 25

Rad Res: 50 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Super Mutant Brute (Lv22) Super Mutant HP: 350

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 25

Rad Res: 50 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Super Mutant Enforcer (Lv28) Super Mutant HP: 375

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: 100 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Super Mutant Butcher (Lv35) Super Mutant HP: 475

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: 100 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Super Mutant Master (Lv42) Super Mutant HP: 500

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: 100 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Super Mutant Overlord (Lv48) Super Mutant HP: 725

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: 100 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Super Mutant Primus (Lv59) Super Mutant HP: 750

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 80

Rad Res: 135 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Super Mutant Warlord (Lv68) Super Mutant HP: 950

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 80

Rad Res: 135 These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.

Tick (Lv1) Tick HP: 25

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 250 Attack these guys before they can attack you. Melee weapons and shotguns are your best bet as they can suck your blood and use them as an irradiated projectile.

Foul Tick (Lv8) Tick HP: 30

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 250 Attack these guys before they can attack you. Melee weapons and shotguns are your best bet as they can suck your blood and use them as an irradiated projectile.

Wretched Tick (Lv16) Tick HP: 100

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 250 Attack these guys before they can attack you. Melee weapons and shotguns are your best bet as they can suck your blood and use them as an irradiated projectile.

Vile Tick (Lv26) Tick HP: 150

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 250 Attack these guys before they can attack you. Melee weapons and shotguns are your best bet as they can suck your blood and use them as an irradiated projectile.

Scorched Tick (Lv35) Tick HP: 200

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 250 Attack these guys before they can attack you. Melee weapons and shotguns are your best bet as they can suck your blood and use them as an irradiated projectile.

Vertibot (Lv20) Vertibot HP: 650

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 135

Rad Res: 135 Use either explosive or energy weapons against these as they’re more durable to normal shots. Also, find cover as soon as you can. They’re not too hard to take down if you have sufficient cover.

Vertibot (Lv30) Vertibot HP: 875

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 135

Rad Res: 135 Use either explosive or energy weapons against these as they’re more durable to normal shots. Also, find cover as soon as you can. They’re not too hard to take down if you have sufficient cover.

Vertibot (Lv40) Vertibot HP: 1100

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 135

Rad Res: 135 Use either explosive or energy weapons against these as they’re more durable to normal shots. Also, find cover as soon as you can. They’re not too hard to take down if you have sufficient cover.

Vertibot (Lv50) Vertibot HP: 1550

Damage Res: 135

Energy Res: 135

Rad Res: 135 Use either explosive or energy weapons against these as they’re more durable to normal shots. Also, find cover as soon as you can. They’re not too hard to take down if you have sufficient cover.

Vicious Wolf (Lv10) Wolf HP: 110

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 10 Wolves work similarly to Mongrels, but are a bit slower to attack since they charge up before biting. Use VATS to make quick work of them.

Feral Wolf (Lv20) Wolf HP: 350

Damage Res: 15

Energy Res: 15

Rad Res: 15 Wolves work similarly to Mongrels, but are a bit slower to attack since they charge up before biting. Use VATS to make quick work of them.

Grey Wolf (Lv30) Wolf HP: 450

Damage Res: 15

Energy Res: 15

Rad Res: 15 Wolves work similarly to Mongrels, but are a bit slower to attack since they charge up before biting. Use VATS to make quick work of them.

Rabid Wolf (Lv40) Wolf HP: 500

Damage Res: 20

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 20 Wolves work similarly to Mongrels, but are a bit slower to attack since they charge up before biting. Use VATS to make quick work of them.

Glowing Wolf (Lv50) Wolf HP: 750

Damage Res: 20

Energy Res: 20

Rad Res: 20 Wolves work similarly to Mongrels, but are a bit slower to attack since they charge up before biting. Use VATS to make quick work of them.

Stunted Yao Guai (Lv16) Yao Guai HP: 400

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 250 Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.

Yao Guai (Lv26) Yao Guai HP: 600

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 250 Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.

Yao Guai Ghoul (Lv31) Yao Guai HP: 625

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 250 Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.

Shaggy Yao Guai (Lv36) Yao Guai HP: 750

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 250 Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.

Irradiated Yao Guai (Lv46) Yao Guai HP: 775

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 250 Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.

Glowing Yao Guai (Lv46) Yao Guai HP: 1100

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 250 Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.

Albino Yao Guai (Lv56) Yao Guai HP: 1275

Damage Res: 100

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 250 Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.

Rabid Yao Guai (Lv66) Yao Guai HP: 1300

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 150

Rad Res: 250 Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.

Dusky Yao Guai (Lv76) Yao Guai HP: 1475

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 150

Rad Res: 250 Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.

Asam Turret Asam Turret HP: 200

Damage Res: 20

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 0 Not hostile unless provoked, simply wait for its missile barrage to end before taking pot-shots.

Machine-Gun Turret MK I (Lv6) Machine-Gun Turret HP: 110

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 5 While these are rarely hostile, they can be used to defend areas like workshops, so can be repaired if you have the materials.

Machine-Gun Turret MK III (Lv16) Machine-Gun Turret HP: 300

Damage Res: 15

Energy Res: 15

Rad Res: 15 While these are rarely hostile, they can be used to defend areas like workshops, so can be repaired if you have the materials.

Machine-Gun Turret MK V (Lv28) Machine-Gun Turret HP: 375

Damage Res: 25

Energy Res: 25

Rad Res: 25 While these are rarely hostile, they can be used to defend areas like workshops, so can be repaired if you have the materials.

Machine-Gun Turret MK VII (Lv40) Machine-Gun Turret HP: 500

Damage Res: 25

Energy Res: 25

Rad Res: 25 While these are rarely hostile, they can be used to defend areas like workshops, so can be repaired if you have the materials.

Laser Turret (Lv1) Wall-Mounted Turret HP: 50

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 5 Can be more of an annoyance unless there are a large number of them. Best to use VATS to take them out since they’re stationary, but hard to spot.

Machine-gun Turret (Lv7) Wall-Mounted Turret HP: 50

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 5 Can be more of an annoyance unless there are a large number of them. Best to use VATS to take them out since they’re stationary, but hard to spot.

Laser Turret (Lv16) Wall-Mounted Turret HP: 225

Damage Res: 5

Energy Res: 5

Rad Res: 5 Can be more of an annoyance unless there are a large number of them. Best to use VATS to take them out since they’re stationary, but hard to spot.

Machine-gun Turret (Lv28) Wall-Mounted Turret HP: 250

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 10 Can be more of an annoyance unless there are a large number of them. Best to use VATS to take them out since they’re stationary, but hard to spot.

Laser Turret (Lv40) Wall-Mounted Turret HP: 300

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 10 Can be more of an annoyance unless there are a large number of them. Best to use VATS to take them out since they’re stationary, but hard to spot.

Laser Turret (Lv50) Wall-Mounted Turret HP: 450

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 10 Can be more of an annoyance unless there are a large number of them. Best to use VATS to take them out since they’re stationary, but hard to spot.

Laser Turret (Lv60) Wall-Mounted Turret HP: 500

Damage Res: 10

Energy Res: 10

Rad Res: 10 Can be more of an annoyance unless there are a large number of them. Best to use VATS to take them out since they’re stationary, but hard to spot.

Grafton Monster Grafton Monster Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 25

Rad Res: Immune

Poison Res: 100 Don’t get close to these as their punches hurt a lot. Keep your distance and dodge the sludge bombs they throw at you. They also can’t follow up high up, so climb on top of a building for a decent vantage point.

Enraged Grafton Monster (Lv30) Grafton Monster Damage Res: 200

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: Immune

Poison Res: 100 Don’t get close to these as their punches hurt a lot. Keep your distance and dodge the sludge bombs they throw at you. They also can’t follow up high up, so climb on top of a building for a decent vantage point.

Parasitic Grafton Monster (Lv40) Grafton Monster Damage Res: 250

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: Immune

Poison Res: 100 Don’t get close to these as their punches hurt a lot. Keep your distance and dodge the sludge bombs they throw at you. They also can’t follow up high up, so climb on top of a building for a decent vantage point.

Scorched Grafton Monster (Lv50) Grafton Monster Damage Res: 435

Energy Res: 250

Rad Res: Immune

Poison Res: 100 Don’t get close to these as their punches hurt a lot. Keep your distance and dodge the sludge bombs they throw at you. They also can’t follow up high up, so climb on top of a building for a decent vantage point.

Flatwoods Monster (Lv30) Flatwoods Monster HP: 850

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 250

Rad Res: 250 Encountered in Flatwoods, can be somewhat elusive, but can challenge you to a fight. Will dart around and fire lasers, so keep track of it.

Fabled Flatwoods Monster (Lv40) Flatwoods Monster HP: 1050

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 250

Rad Res: 250 Encountered in Flatwoods, can be somewhat elusive, but can challenge you to a fight. Will dart around and fire lasers, so keep track of it.

Mythical Flatwoods Monster (Lv50) Flatwoods Monster HP: 1475

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 250

Rad Res: 250 Encountered in Flatwoods, can be somewhat elusive, but can challenge you to a fight. Will dart around and fire lasers, so keep track of it.

Mothman (Lv35) Mothman HP: 1050

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 150

Rad Res: 150 Incredibly stealthy and very disturbing, just keep your distance and sidestep its projectiles.

Dread Mothman (Lv45) Mothman HP: 1100

Damage Res: 250

Energy Res: 250

Rad Res: 250 Incredibly stealthy and very disturbing, just keep your distance and sidestep its projectiles.

Albino Mothman (Lv55) Mothman HP: 1550

Damage Res: 250

Energy Res: 250

Rad Res: 250 Incredibly stealthy and very disturbing, just keep your distance and sidestep its projectiles.

Glowing Mothman (Lv65) Mothman HP: 1700

Damage Res: 250

Energy Res: 250

Rad Res: 250 Incredibly stealthy and very disturbing, just keep your distance and sidestep its projectiles.

Nascent Snallygaster (Lv14) Snallygaster HP: 525

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: 50 Very quick and capable of both melee and ranged attacks. You’ll want to try and keep your distance though as much as possible as the ranged attack is far easier to dodge.

Snallygaster (Lv22) Snallygaster HP: 575

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 50

Rad Res: 50 Very quick and capable of both melee and ranged attacks. You’ll want to try and keep your distance though as much as possible as the ranged attack is far easier to dodge.

Fetid Snallygaster (Lv30) Snallygaster HP: 600

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 150

Rad Res: 150 Very quick and capable of both melee and ranged attacks. You’ll want to try and keep your distance though as much as possible as the ranged attack is far easier to dodge.

Bloody Snallygaster (Lv38) Snallygaster HP: 650

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 150

Rad Res: 150 Very quick and capable of both melee and ranged attacks. You’ll want to try and keep your distance though as much as possible as the ranged attack is far easier to dodge.

Glowing Snallygaster (Lv46) Snallygaster HP: 700

Damage Res: 300

Energy Res: 300

Rad Res: 300 Very quick and capable of both melee and ranged attacks. You’ll want to try and keep your distance though as much as possible as the ranged attack is far easier to dodge.

Ultracite Snallygaster (Lv54) Snallygaster HP: 700

Damage Res: 300

Energy Res: 300

Rad Res: 300 Very quick and capable of both melee and ranged attacks. You’ll want to try and keep your distance though as much as possible as the ranged attack is far easier to dodge.

Wendigo (Lv22) Wendigo HP: 390

Damage Res: 150

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: Immune Fast, powerful, and is very scary. Run as far away as possible, then shoot at it before it gets to you. It can also be avoided by climbing upwards.

Ravenous Wendigo (Lv32) Wendigo HP: 525

Damage Res: 200

Energy Res: 150

Rad Res: Immune Fast, powerful, and is very scary. Run as far away as possible, then shoot at it before it gets to you. It can also be avoided by climbing upwards.

Glowing Wendigo (Lv42) Wendigo HP: 650

Damage Res: 250

Energy Res: 200

Rad Res: Immune Fast, powerful, and is very scary. Run as far away as possible, then shoot at it before it gets to you. It can also be avoided by climbing upwards.

Scorched Wendigo (Lv52) Wendigo HP: 900

Damage Res: 300

Energy Res: 250

Rad Res: Immune Fast, powerful, and is very scary. Run as far away as possible, then shoot at it before it gets to you. It can also be avoided by climbing upwards.

Alien (Lv1) Zetan Aliens HP: 40

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 250 Only has the alien blaster as a weapon, but it does like to use it a lot. Not all that durable however so keep behind cover and fire.

Alien Lieutenant (Lv32) Zetan Aliens HP: 300

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 250 Only has the alien blaster as a weapon, but it does like to use it a lot. Not all that durable however so keep behind cover and fire.

Alien Captain (Lv42) Zetan Aliens HP: 375

Damage Res: 50

Energy Res: 100

Rad Res: 250 Only has the alien blaster as a weapon, but it does like to use it a lot. Not all that durable however so keep behind cover and fire.