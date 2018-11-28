Fallout 76 enemies: all the monsters you fight in Appalachia
Appalachia is full of stories and legends, mostly ones involving monsters that lurk in the trees: The Grafton monster, Mothman, and the Snallygaster. Fallout 76 includes these alongside the standard fare of Super Mutants and Deathclaws to make for a rather terrifying roster of monsters. Don’t even get me started on why the Scorchbeast may be the most difficult enemy to take down. In this guide, we’ll go over the many enemies, as well as the variants you should be worried about.
Fallout 76 enemies guide
Featuring an expanded roster of the standard enemies one would expect to see in the regular Fallout games, there’s some surprises and even some mythical beasts that will take a lot of work to take down. Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with Fallout 76 should have a look at our Fallout 76 guide.
Enemy variants
There are a bunch of variants on top of the standard enemies in the game. By far the most common are Diseased enemies which have a chance to pass on nasty infections should they hit you. This seems to be somewhat dependant on the type of enemy you face, so Feral Ghouls more often than not will pass Radworms. These should be prioritised over other enemies as they are always negative effects, as mentioned in our Fallout 76 diseases guide.
The other two enemy variants that you’ll see are Elite and Legendary. Elite are the ones with crowns on their level in the HUD and generally just give out better loot. Legendary ones have a different icon and can heal themselves after taking a chunk of damage. They also outclass the other enemies in the area by a significant margin and reward players with decent loot, even Legendary items in rare occasions.
Base monster stats
Now you know the caveats that affect enemy levels, it’s time for the full list of enemies, along with their base stats. Note that they can and probably are more effective than the base stats. The list is full of enemies, so it’s best to use the search functionality to limit the results down to family types. So for example, look for “Super Mutant” for the stats for all ten variants of the Super Mutant. This can also be used to see all the humanoid enemies and even the mythical creatures.
|Enemy Name
|Enemy Species
|Enemy Stats
|Things to know
|Angler (Lv15)
|Angler
|HP: 350
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 125
Rad Res: 350
|Capable of ranged attacks, but primarily focus on melee swipes.
|Glowing Angler (Lv25)
|Angler
|HP: 525
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 125
Rad Res: 350
|Capable of ranged attacks, but primarily focus on melee swipes.
|Albino Angler (Lv37)
|Angler
|HP: 650
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 125
Rad Res: 350
|Capable of ranged attacks, but primarily focus on melee swipes.
|Venomous Angler (Lv51)
|Angler
|HP: 900
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 125
Rad Res: 350
|Capable of ranged attacks, but primarily focus on melee swipes.
|Assaultron (Lv10)
|Assaultron
|HP: 230
Damage Res: 60
Energy Res: 30
Rad Res: 60
|Highly aggressive and can attack with fire laser shots quickly or a charged one to deal a lot of damage. Capable of cloaking themselves as well to make hitting them harder.
|Assaultron (Lv24)
|Assaultron
|HP: 660
Damage Res: 130
Energy Res: 75
Rad Res: 130
|Highly aggressive and can attack with fire laser shots quickly or a charged one to deal a lot of damage. Capable of cloaking themselves as well to make hitting them harder.
|Assaultron Invader (Lv36)
|Assaultron
|HP: 1100
Damage Res: 130
Energy Res: 75
Rad Res: 130
|Highly aggressive and can attack with fire laser shots quickly or a charged one to deal a lot of damage. Capable of cloaking themselves as well to make hitting them harder.
|Assaultron Dominator (Lv46)
|Assaultron
|HP: 1550
Damage Res: 130
Energy Res: 75
Rad Res: 130
|Highly aggressive and can attack with fire laser shots quickly or a charged one to deal a lot of damage. Capable of cloaking themselves as well to make hitting them harder.
|Bee Swarm (Lv6)
|Bee Swarm
|HP: 20
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 5
|These bees come in swarms, either from beehives or the far more dangerous Honey Beasts. Use melee weapons to make quick work of them.
|Bee Swarm (Lv16)
|Bee Swarm
|HP: 50
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 5
|These bees come in swarms, either from beehives or the far more dangerous Honey Beasts. Use melee weapons to make quick work of them.
|Bee Swarm (Lv26)
|Bee Swarm
|HP: 80
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 5
|These bees come in swarms, either from beehives or the far more dangerous Honey Beasts. Use melee weapons to make quick work of them.
|Bee Swarm (Lv36)
|Bee Swarm
|HP: 100
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 5
|These bees come in swarms, either from beehives or the far more dangerous Honey Beasts. Use melee weapons to make quick work of them.
|Bee Swarm (Lv46)
|Bee Swarm
|HP: 130
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 5
|These bees come in swarms, either from beehives or the far more dangerous Honey Beasts. Use melee weapons to make quick work of them.
|Bee Swarm (Lv56)
|Bee Swarm
|HP: 150
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 5
|These bees come in swarms, either from beehives or the far more dangerous Honey Beasts. Use melee weapons to make quick work of them.
|Behemoth (Lv50)
|Behemoth
|HP: 3700
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 150
|Can either throw projectiles or pummel anything that dares come close or stomping anything trying to flank it. These things are hulking tanks that have all bases covered, so try to take it on with friends if you must.
|Glowing Behemoth (Lv65)
|Behemoth
|HP: 3850
Damage Res: 250
Energy Res: 200
Rad Res: 250
|Can either throw projectiles or pummel anything that dares come close or stomping anything trying to flank it. These things are hulking tanks that have all bases covered, so try to take it on with friends if you must.
|Epic Behemoth (Lv80)
|Behemoth
|HP: 4025
Damage Res: 250
Energy Res: 200
Rad Res: 250
|Can either throw projectiles or pummel anything that dares come close or stomping anything trying to flank it. These things are hulking tanks that have all bases covered, so try to take it on with friends if you must.
|Ancient Behemoth (Lv95)
|Behemoth
|HP: 4175
Damage Res: 250
Energy Res: 200
Rad Res: 250
|Can either throw projectiles or pummel anything that dares come close or stomping anything trying to flank it. These things are hulking tanks that have all bases covered, so try to take it on with friends if you must.
|Bloatfly (Lv1)
|Bloatfly
|HP: 20
Damage Res: 15
Energy Res: 15
Rad Res: 15
|Nimble critters that can dart around, but very weak otherwise. They attack by spitting.
|Black Bloatfly (Lv9)
|Bloatfly
|HP: 20
Damage Res: 15
Energy Res: 15
Rad Res: 15
|Nimble critters that can dart around, but very weak otherwise. They attack by spitting.
|Festering Bloatfly (Lv17)
|Bloatfly
|HP: 75
Damage Res: 15
Energy Res: 15
Rad Res: 15
|Nimble critters that can dart around, but very weak otherwise. They attack by spitting.
|Glowing Bloatfly (Lv27)
|Bloatfly
|HP: 75
Damage Res: 15
Energy Res: 15
Rad Res: 15
|Nimble critters that can dart around, but very weak otherwise. They attack by spitting.
|Bloodbug Hatchling (Lv2)
|Bloodbug
|HP: 30
Damage Res: 1
Energy Res: 1
Rad Res: 1
|Have you ever wondered why you’re taking damage and can hear a humming sound? If so, take a melee weapon and swing it around a bit. You should take care of the stinging problem rather quickly.
|Bloodbug (Lv10)
|Bloodbug
|HP: 40
Damage Res: 15
Energy Res: 15
Rad Res: 15
|Have you ever wondered why you’re taking damage and can hear a humming sound? If so, take a melee weapon and swing it around a bit. You should take care of the stinging problem rather quickly.
|Red Widow Bloodbug (Lv18)
|Bloodbug
|HP: 140
Damage Res: 15
Energy Res: 15
Rad Res: 15
|Have you ever wondered why you’re taking damage and can hear a humming sound? If so, take a melee weapon and swing it around a bit. You should take care of the stinging problem rather quickly.
|Infected Bloodbug (Lv26)
|Bloodbug
|HP: 170
Damage Res: 25
Energy Res: 25
Rad Res: 25
|Have you ever wondered why you’re taking damage and can hear a humming sound? If so, take a melee weapon and swing it around a bit. You should take care of the stinging problem rather quickly.
|Glowing Bloodbug (Lv34)
|Bloodbug
|HP: 180
Damage Res: 25
Energy Res: 25
Rad Res: 25
|Have you ever wondered why you’re taking damage and can hear a humming sound? If so, take a melee weapon and swing it around a bit. You should take care of the stinging problem rather quickly.
|Vampiric Bloodbug (Lv42)
|Bloodbug
|HP: 250
Damage Res: 25
Energy Res: 25
Rad Res: 25
|Have you ever wondered why you’re taking damage and can hear a humming sound? If so, take a melee weapon and swing it around a bit. You should take care of the stinging problem rather quickly.
|Cargobot (Lv15)
|Cargobot
|HP: 1450
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 135
Rad Res: 135
|These are passive, but are worth shooting down for extra goodies.
|Cargobot (Lv25)
|Cargobot
|HP: 2225
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 135
Rad Res: 135
|These are passive, but are worth shooting down for extra goodies.
|Cargobot (Lv35)
|Cargobot
|HP: 2750
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 135
Rad Res: 135
|These are passive, but are worth shooting down for extra goodies.
|Cave Cricket (Lv30)
|Cave Cricket
|HP: 350
Damage Res: 115
Energy Res: 250
Rad Res: 250
|These are vicious little blighters that can take a bit of a beating. They’re only capable of biting so try circle strafing to avoid damage where possible.
|Cave Cricket Hunter (Lv38)
|Cave Cricket
|HP: 425
Damage Res: 115
Energy Res: 250
Rad Res: 250
|These are vicious little blighters that can take a bit of a beating. They’re only capable of biting so try circle strafing to avoid damage where possible.
|Cave Cricket Piercer (Lv46)
|Cave Cricket
|HP: 600
Damage Res: 115
Energy Res: 250
Rad Res: 250
|These are vicious little blighters that can take a bit of a beating. They’re only capable of biting so try circle strafing to avoid damage where possible.
|Glowing Cave Cricket (Lv60)
|Cave Cricket
|HP: 800
Damage Res: 115
Energy Res: 250
Rad Res: 250
|These are vicious little blighters that can take a bit of a beating. They’re only capable of biting so try circle strafing to avoid damage where possible.
|Deathclaw (Lv21)
|Deathclaw
|HP: 625
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 150
Rad Res: 150
|The original vicious beast of Fallout. Avoid unless you’re actively seeking to kill it. Otherwise, try to find something to keep it away from you and attack from a distance.
|Alpha Deathclaw (Lv31)
|Deathclaw
|HP: 850
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 150
Rad Res: 150
|The original vicious beast of Fallout. Avoid unless you’re actively seeking to kill it. Otherwise, try to find something to keep it away from you and attack from a distance.
|Glowing Deathclaw (Lv41)
|Deathclaw
|HP: 1050
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 150
Rad Res: 150
|The original vicious beast of Fallout. Avoid unless you’re actively seeking to kill it. Otherwise, try to find something to keep it away from you and attack from a distance.
|Deathclaw Matriarch (Lv51)
|Deathclaw
|HP: 1150
Damage Res: 300
Energy Res: 300
Rad Res: 300
|The original vicious beast of Fallout. Avoid unless you’re actively seeking to kill it. Otherwise, try to find something to keep it away from you and attack from a distance.
|Savage Deathclaw (Lv61)
|Deathclaw
|HP: 1300
Damage Res: 300
Energy Res: 300
Rad Res: 300
|The original vicious beast of Fallout. Avoid unless you’re actively seeking to kill it. Otherwise, try to find something to keep it away from you and attack from a distance.
|Albino Deathclaw (Lv71)
|Deathclaw
|HP: 1450
Damage Res: 300
Energy Res: 300
Rad Res: 300
|The original vicious beast of Fallout. Avoid unless you’re actively seeking to kill it. Otherwise, try to find something to keep it away from you and attack from a distance.
|Chameleon Deathclaw (Lv81)
|Deathclaw
|HP: 1575
Damage Res: 300
Energy Res: 300
Rad Res: 300
|The original vicious beast of Fallout. Avoid unless you’re actively seeking to kill it. Otherwise, try to find something to keep it away from you and attack from a distance.
|Mythic Deathclaw (Lv91)
|Deathclaw
|HP: 1725
Damage Res: 300
Energy Res: 300
Rad Res: 300
|The original vicious beast of Fallout. Avoid unless you’re actively seeking to kill it. Otherwise, try to find something to keep it away from you and attack from a distance.
|Eyebot (Lv1)
|Eyebot
|HP: 20
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 10
|Not typically hostile and will reveal locations should you let it stick around. Will be killed very quickly otherwise.
|Feral Ghoul (Lv3)
|Feral Ghoul
|HP: 35
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 1000
|Immune to radiation damage and savage beasts that run at you claws bared. They usually attack in groups and can cause diseases very quickly. Try to put a barrier between you and them, or unload a hail of bullets their way.
|Feral Ghoul Roamer (Lv9)
|Feral Ghoul
|HP: 40
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 1000
|Immune to radiation damage and savage beasts that run at you claws bared. They usually attack in groups and can cause diseases very quickly. Try to put a barrier between you and them, or unload a hail of bullets their way.
|Feral Ghoul Stalker (Lv15)
|Feral Ghoul
|HP: 80
Damage Res: 85
Energy Res: 140
Rad Res: 1000
|Immune to radiation damage and savage beasts that run at you claws bared. They usually attack in groups and can cause diseases very quickly. Try to put a barrier between you and them, or unload a hail of bullets their way.
|Feral Ghoul Reaver (Lv22)
|Feral Ghoul
|HP: 90
Damage Res: 85
Energy Res: 140
Rad Res: 1000
|Immune to radiation damage and savage beasts that run at you claws bared. They usually attack in groups and can cause diseases very quickly. Try to put a barrier between you and them, or unload a hail of bullets their way.
|Withered Feral Ghoul (Lv32)
|Feral Ghoul
|HP: 125
Damage Res: 85
Energy Res: 140
Rad Res: 1000
|Immune to radiation damage and savage beasts that run at you claws bared. They usually attack in groups and can cause diseases very quickly. Try to put a barrier between you and them, or unload a hail of bullets their way.
|Gangrenous Feral Ghoul (Lv42)
|Feral Ghoul
|HP: 150
Damage Res: 85
Energy Res: 140
Rad Res: 1000
|Immune to radiation damage and savage beasts that run at you claws bared. They usually attack in groups and can cause diseases very quickly. Try to put a barrier between you and them, or unload a hail of bullets their way.
|Rotting Feral Ghoul (Lv52)
|Feral Ghoul
|HP: 200
Damage Res: 85
Energy Res: 140
Rad Res: 1000
|Immune to radiation damage and savage beasts that run at you claws bared. They usually attack in groups and can cause diseases very quickly. Try to put a barrier between you and them, or unload a hail of bullets their way.
|Charred Feral Ghoul (Lv62)
|Feral Ghoul
|HP: 300
Damage Res: 85
Energy Res: 140
Rad Res: 1000
|Immune to radiation damage and savage beasts that run at you claws bared. They usually attack in groups and can cause diseases very quickly. Try to put a barrier between you and them, or unload a hail of bullets their way.
|Glowing One (Lv22)
|Glowing One
|HP: 690
Damage Res: 115
Energy Res: 230
Rad Res: 1000
|These green savages attack much in the same way to the Feral Ghouls, but have the added pain of causing Radiation damage. This means your maximum HP will go down and you’re more open to mutations as a result. Keep your distance or have a barrier blocking their attack.
|Putrid Glowing One (Lv40)
|Glowing One
|HP: 1150
Damage Res: 115
Energy Res: 230
Rad Res: 1000
|These green savages attack much in the same way to the Feral Ghouls, but have the added pain of causing Radiation damage. This means your maximum HP will go down and you’re more open to mutations as a result. Keep your distance or have a barrier blocking their attack.
|Bloated Glowing One (Lv58)
|Glowing One
|HP: 1625
Damage Res: 115
Energy Res: 230
Rad Res: 1000
|These green savages attack much in the same way to the Feral Ghouls, but have the added pain of causing Radiation damage. This means your maximum HP will go down and you’re more open to mutations as a result. Keep your distance or have a barrier blocking their attack.
|Gulper Newt (Lv10)
|Gulper
|HP: 250
Damage Res: 30
Energy Res: 30
Rad Res: 250
|Don’t try to run away from these overgrown reptiles as they will find you and catch you. Your best bet is to find something to climb on top of and take them out where they can’t reach you.
|Gulper (Lv22)
|Gulper
|HP: 750
Damage Res: 90
Energy Res: 90
Rad Res: 250
|Don’t try to run away from these overgrown reptiles as they will find you and catch you. Your best bet is to find something to climb on top of and take them out where they can’t reach you.
|Glowing Gulper (Lv34)
|Gulper
|HP: 1025
Damage Res: 90
Energy Res: 90
Rad Res: 250
|Don’t try to run away from these overgrown reptiles as they will find you and catch you. Your best bet is to find something to climb on top of and take them out where they can’t reach you.
|Gulper Devourer (Lv46)
|Gulper
|HP: 1800
Damage Res: 90
Energy Res: 90
Rad Res: 250
|Don’t try to run away from these overgrown reptiles as they will find you and catch you. Your best bet is to find something to climb on top of and take them out where they can’t reach you.
|Giant Hermit Crab (Lv21)
|Hermit Crab
|HP: 625
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 150
|These giant crustaceans use cars as a shell, so are only vulnerable in the soft interior that’s exposed. They are surprisingly persistent and can hit hard with radiation tipped claws, so your best bet is to find a house or confined space to hide in and take pot shots.
|Alpha Hermit Crab (Lv31)
|Hermit Crab
|HP: 850
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 150
|These giant crustaceans use cars as a shell, so are only vulnerable in the soft interior that’s exposed. They are surprisingly persistent and can hit hard with radiation tipped claws, so your best bet is to find a house or confined space to hide in and take pot shots.
|Glowing Hermit Crab (Lv41)
|Hermit Crab
|HP: 1050
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 150
|These giant crustaceans use cars as a shell, so are only vulnerable in the soft interior that’s exposed. They are surprisingly persistent and can hit hard with radiation tipped claws, so your best bet is to find a house or confined space to hide in and take pot shots.
|Savage Hermit Crab (Lv51)
|Hermit Crab
|HP: 1475
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 150
|These giant crustaceans use cars as a shell, so are only vulnerable in the soft interior that’s exposed. They are surprisingly persistent and can hit hard with radiation tipped claws, so your best bet is to find a house or confined space to hide in and take pot shots.
|Albino Hermit Crab (Lv61)
|Hermit Crab
|HP: 1650
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 150
|These giant crustaceans use cars as a shell, so are only vulnerable in the soft interior that’s exposed. They are surprisingly persistent and can hit hard with radiation tipped claws, so your best bet is to find a house or confined space to hide in and take pot shots.
|Liberator MK 0 (Lv5)
|Liberator
|HP: 25
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 10
|On their own, they’re not all that threatening, but they’re usually deployed in large numbers. The best bet is to use VATS to whittle their numbers down as they’re a little fast for precise ranged weapons. Shotguns and melee weapons can also work.
|Liberator MK I (Lv10)
|Liberator
|HP: 30
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 10
|On their own, they’re not all that threatening, but they’re usually deployed in large numbers. The best bet is to use VATS to whittle their numbers down as they’re a little fast for precise ranged weapons. Shotguns and melee weapons can also work.
|Liberator MK II (Lv18)
|Liberator
|HP: 100
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 10
|On their own, they’re not all that threatening, but they’re usually deployed in large numbers. The best bet is to use VATS to whittle their numbers down as they’re a little fast for precise ranged weapons. Shotguns and melee weapons can also work.
|Liberator MK III (Lv30)
|Liberator
|HP: 150
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 10
|On their own, they’re not all that threatening, but they’re usually deployed in large numbers. The best bet is to use VATS to whittle their numbers down as they’re a little fast for precise ranged weapons. Shotguns and melee weapons can also work.
|Liberator MK IV (Lv42)
|Liberator
|HP: 200
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 10
|On their own, they’re not all that threatening, but they’re usually deployed in large numbers. The best bet is to use VATS to whittle their numbers down as they’re a little fast for precise ranged weapons. Shotguns and melee weapons can also work.
|Liberator MK V (Lv54)
|Liberator
|HP: 300
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 10
|On their own, they’re not all that threatening, but they’re usually deployed in large numbers. The best bet is to use VATS to whittle their numbers down as they’re a little fast for precise ranged weapons. Shotguns and melee weapons can also work.
|Mega Sloth (Lv30)
|Mega Sloth
|HP: 775
Damage Res: 200
Energy Res: 150
Rad Res: 250
|These hulking beasts are best dealt with from a distance. Strafe to the side and dodge the rocks. Don’t let them get too close as their swipes hurt a lot and they can release poisonous spores.
|Ponderous Mega Sloth (Lv40)
|Mega Sloth
|HP: 975
Damage Res: 200
Energy Res: 150
Rad Res: 250
|These hulking beasts are best dealt with from a distance. Strafe to the side and dodge the rocks. Don’t let them get too close as their swipes hurt a lot and they can release poisonous spores.
|Scorched Mega Sloth (Lv50)
|Mega Sloth
|HP: 1500
Damage Res: 200
Energy Res: 150
Rad Res: 250
|These hulking beasts are best dealt with from a distance. Strafe to the side and dodge the rocks. Don’t let them get too close as their swipes hurt a lot and they can release poisonous spores.
|Softshell Mirelurk (Lv5)
|Mirelurk
|HP: 35
Damage Res: 45
Energy Res: 40
Rad Res: 200
|Vulnerable in their soft under-bellies, but not their tough outer shell. Try to take them on and put something between them and you. They do tend to attack in groups though.
|Mirelurk (Lv12)
|Mirelurk
|HP: 50
Damage Res: 90
Energy Res: 90
Rad Res: 250
|Vulnerable in their soft under-bellies, but not their tough outer shell. Try to take them on and put something between them and you. They do tend to attack in groups though.
|Mirelurk Razorclaw (Lv18)
|Mirelurk
|HP: 160
Damage Res: 90
Energy Res: 90
Rad Res: 250
|Vulnerable in their soft under-bellies, but not their tough outer shell. Try to take them on and put something between them and you. They do tend to attack in groups though.
|Mirelurk Killclaw (Lv26)
|Mirelurk
|HP: 250
Damage Res: 90
Energy Res: 90
Rad Res: 250
|Vulnerable in their soft under-bellies, but not their tough outer shell. Try to take them on and put something between them and you. They do tend to attack in groups though.
|Glowing Mirelurk (Lv34)
|Mirelurk
|HP: 275
Damage Res: 90
Energy Res: 90
Rad Res: 250
|Vulnerable in their soft under-bellies, but not their tough outer shell. Try to take them on and put something between them and you. They do tend to attack in groups though.
|Bloodrage Mirelurk (Lv42)
|Mirelurk
|HP: 350
Damage Res: 303
Energy Res: 290
Rad Res: 250
|Vulnerable in their soft under-bellies, but not their tough outer shell. Try to take them on and put something between them and you. They do tend to attack in groups though.
|Mirelurk Hunter (Lv24)
|Mirelurk Hunter
|HP: 275
Damage Res: 90
Energy Res: 90
Rad Res: 250
|While they’re not as defensive thanks to the lack of hard shell, they make up for it by using projectile attacks. They’re easy to dodge though so keep your distance.
|Glowing Mirelurk Hunter (Lv34)
|Mirelurk Hunter
|HP: 375
Damage Res: 90
Energy Res: 90
Rad Res: 250
|While they’re not as defensive thanks to the lack of hard shell, they make up for it by using projectile attacks. They’re easy to dodge though so keep your distance.
|Albino Mirelurk Hunter (Lv46)
|Mirelurk Hunter
|HP: 650
Damage Res: 90
Energy Res: 90
Rad Res: 250
|While they’re not as defensive thanks to the lack of hard shell, they make up for it by using projectile attacks. They’re easy to dodge though so keep your distance.
|Mirelurk King (Lv30)
|Mirelurk King
|HP: 1275
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 75
Rad Res: 250
|This one is relatively slow, so you can circle-strafe them, but they are capable of taking a lot of damage. They can shoot projectiles and turn invisible too, but its definitely possible to take them down.
|Mirelurk Deep King (Lv40)
|Mirelurk King
|HP: 1575
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 75
Rad Res: 250
|This one is relatively slow, so you can circle-strafe them, but they are capable of taking a lot of damage. They can shoot projectiles and turn invisible too, but its definitely possible to take them down.
|Glowing Mirelurk King (Lv50)
|Mirelurk King
|HP: 2200
Damage Res: 140
Energy Res: 350
Rad Res: Immune
|This one is relatively slow, so you can circle-strafe them, but they are capable of taking a lot of damage. They can shoot projectiles and turn invisible too, but its definitely possible to take them down. This particular variant however is completely resistant to Radiation damage.
|Mirelurk Queen (Lv20)
|Mirelurk Queen
|HP: 2125
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 150
|These huge mamas are very tough and can easily wreck everything if they get the chance. Keep your distance where possible and make sure you dodge the volley of shots.
|Mirelurk Queen (Lv35)
|Mirelurk Queen
|HP: 2650
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 150
|These huge mamas are very tough and can easily wreck everything if they get the chance. Keep your distance where possible and make sure you dodge the volley of shots.
|Mirelurk Queen (Lv50)
|Mirelurk Queen
|HP: 3725
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 150
|These huge mamas are very tough and can easily wreck everything if they get the chance. Keep your distance where possible and make sure you dodge the volley of shots.
|Mirelurk Spawn (Lv1)
|Mirelurk Spawn
|HP: 25
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 5
|Slow and easy to kill, but they do also show up as a distraction when the Mirelurk Queen is attacking you. You can use melee weapons to make quick work of them, but be wary of where the Queen is.
|Famished Mole Miner (LV2)
|Mole Miner
|HP: 40
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 25
Rad Res: 250
|These humanoid-like enemies can attack with either guns or melee weapons. They are capable of wielding rocket launchers at higher levels too. They have high defences, but aren’t that nimble.
|Tired Mole Miner (LV4)
|Mole Miner
|HP: 45
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 25
Rad Res: 250
|These humanoid-like enemies can attack with either guns or melee weapons. They are capable of wielding rocket launchers at higher levels too. They have high defences, but aren’t that nimble.
|Mole Miner Laborer (LV8)
|Mole Miner
|HP: 50
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 25
Rad Res: 250
|These humanoid-like enemies can attack with either guns or melee weapons. They are capable of wielding rocket launchers at higher levels too. They have high defences, but aren’t that nimble.
|Mole Miner (LV14)
|Mole Miner
|HP: 225
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 25
Rad Res: 250
|These humanoid-like enemies can attack with either guns or melee weapons. They are capable of wielding rocket launchers at higher levels too. They have high defences, but aren’t that nimble.
|Angry Mole Miner (LV22)
|Mole Miner
|HP: 250
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 25
Rad Res: 250
|These humanoid-like enemies can attack with either guns or melee weapons. They are capable of wielding rocket launchers at higher levels too. They have high defences, but aren’t that nimble.
|Mole Miner Supervisor (LV30)
|Mole Miner
|HP: 325
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 25
Rad Res: 250
|These humanoid-like enemies can attack with either guns or melee weapons. They are capable of wielding rocket launchers at higher levels too. They have high defences, but aren’t that nimble.
|Furious Mole Miner Battler (LV40)
|Mole Miner
|HP: 400
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 25
Rad Res: 250
|These humanoid-like enemies can attack with either guns or melee weapons. They are capable of wielding rocket launchers at higher levels too. They have high defences, but aren’t that nimble.
|Mole Rat (Lv1)
|Mole Rat
|HP: 15
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 5
|The most annoying thing about these guys is that they emerge from underground right beside you. VATS is certainly the way to go as none are particularly tough.
|Rabid Mole Rat (Lv7)
|Mole Rat
|HP: 45
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 5
|The most annoying thing about these guys is that they emerge from underground right beside you. VATS is certainly the way to go as none are particularly tough.
|Glowing Mole Rat (Lv14)
|Mole Rat
|HP: 65
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 5
|The most annoying thing about these guys is that they emerge from underground right beside you. VATS is certainly the way to go as none are particularly tough.
|Mole Rat Brood Mother (Lv21)
|Mole Rat
|HP: 175
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 10
|The most annoying thing about these guys is that they emerge from underground right beside you. VATS is certainly the way to go as none are particularly tough.
|Wild Mongrel (Lv3)
|Mongrel
|HP: 35
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 10
|They tend to attack in groups, but they don’t have much in the way of health. The best way is just to go into VATS or use a shotgun/melee weapon to take them out.
|Vicious Mongrel (Lv12)
|Mongrel
|HP: 50
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 10
|They tend to attack in groups, but they don’t have much in the way of health. The best way is just to go into VATS or use a shotgun/melee weapon to take them out.
|Feral Mongrel (Lv20)
|Mongrel
|HP: 150
Damage Res: 15
Energy Res: 15
Rad Res: 15
|They tend to attack in groups, but they don’t have much in the way of health. The best way is just to go into VATS or use a shotgun/melee weapon to take them out.
|Albino Mongrel (Lv30)
|Mongrel
|HP: 200
Damage Res: 15
Energy Res: 15
Rad Res: 15
|They tend to attack in groups, but they don’t have much in the way of health. The best way is just to go into VATS or use a shotgun/melee weapon to take them out.
|Rabid Mongrel (Lv40)
|Mongrel
|HP: 250
Damage Res: 15
Energy Res: 15
Rad Res: 15
|They tend to attack in groups, but they don’t have much in the way of health. The best way is just to go into VATS or use a shotgun/melee weapon to take them out.
|Glowing Mongrel (Lv50)
|Mongrel
|HP: 350
Damage Res: 20
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 20
|They tend to attack in groups, but they don’t have much in the way of health. The best way is just to go into VATS or use a shotgun/melee weapon to take them out.
|Alpha Glowing Mongrel (Lv60)
|Mongrel
|HP: 750
Damage Res: 20
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 20
|They tend to attack in groups, but they don’t have much in the way of health. The best way is just to go into VATS or use a shotgun/melee weapon to take them out.
|Mr. Farmhand (Lv1)
|Mr. Handy
|HP: 35
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 10
|Another not particularly tough enemy to take down, so unload on it as much as you can. They do sport a spinning blade and a flamethrower, so can prove a small problem, but they should go down before this is an issue.
|Mr. Handy (Lv8)
|Mr. Handy
|HP: 35
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 10
|Another not particularly tough enemy to take down, so unload on it as much as you can. They do sport a spinning blade and a flamethrower, so can prove a small problem, but they should go down before this is an issue.
|Prison Marshall (Lv14)
|Mr. Handy
|HP: 55
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 10
|Another not particularly tough enemy to take down, so unload on it as much as you can. They do sport a spinning blade and a flamethrower, so can prove a small problem, but they should go down before this is an issue.
|Mr. Gutsy (Lv22)
|Mr. Gutsy
|HP: 280
Damage Res: 80
Energy Res: 70
Rad Res: 80
|Made of a bit firmer stuff and wielding a fair few more weapons. Keep behind cover when it’s attacking from afar and you should be fine.
|Lieutenant Gutsy (Lv32)
|Mr. Gutsy
|HP: 350
Damage Res: 110
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 110
|Made of a bit firmer stuff and wielding a fair few more weapons. Keep behind cover when it’s attacking from afar and you should be fine.
|Major Gutsy (Lv40)
|Mr. Gutsy
|HP: 425
Damage Res: 110
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 110
|Made of a bit firmer stuff and wielding a fair few more weapons. Keep behind cover when it’s attacking from afar and you should be fine.
|Colonel Gutsy (Lv47)
|Mr. Gutsy
|HP: 600
Damage Res: 110
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 110
|Made of a bit firmer stuff and wielding a fair few more weapons. Keep behind cover when it’s attacking from afar and you should be fine.
|Mutant Hound (Lv8)
|Mutant Hound
|HP: 35
Damage Res: 15
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 15
|Usually attacking in tandem with Super Mutants, they’re otherwise not too dissimilar to Mongrels. Take them out first while putting some distance between you and the Super Mutants.
|Glowing Mutant Hound (Lv28)
|Mutant Hound
|HP: 150
Damage Res: 40
Energy Res: 30
Rad Res: 40
|Usually attacking in tandem with Super Mutants, they’re otherwise not too dissimilar to Mongrels. Take them out first while putting some distance between you and the Super Mutants.
|Protectron (Lv5)
|Protectron
|Damage Res: 25
Energy Res: 15
Rad Res: 15
|They do shoot lasers as their primary method of attacking, so keep your head behind cover. They’re also remarkably slow, so you can use that to your advantage. They’re weakest in the dome-like head, so aim for that.
|Protectron Watcher (Lv14)
|Protectron
|Damage Res: 25
Energy Res: 15
Rad Res: 15
|They do shoot lasers as their primary method of attacking, so keep your head behind cover. They’re also remarkably slow, so you can use that to your advantage. They’re weakest in the dome-like head, so aim for that.
|Protectron Guardian (Lv26)
|Protectron
|Damage Res: 75
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: 75
|They do shoot lasers as their primary method of attacking, so keep your head behind cover. They’re also remarkably slow, so you can use that to your advantage. They’re weakest in the dome-like head, so aim for that.
|Protectron Defender (Lv36)
|Protectron
|Damage Res: 75
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: 75
|They do shoot lasers as their primary method of attacking, so keep your head behind cover. They’re also remarkably slow, so you can use that to your advantage. They’re weakest in the dome-like head, so aim for that.
|Protectron Sentinel (Lv46)
|Protectron
|Damage Res: 125
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 125
|They do shoot lasers as their primary method of attacking, so keep your head behind cover. They’re also remarkably slow, so you can use that to your advantage. They’re weakest in the dome-like head, so aim for that.
|Small Forager Ant (Lv1)
|Rad Ant
|HP: 35
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 250
|Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.
|Small Soldier Ant (Lv4)
|Rad Ant
|HP: 40
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 250
|Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.
|Small Glowing Ant (Lv8)
|Rad Ant
|HP: 50
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 250
|Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.
|Forager Ant (Lv12)
|Rad Ant
|HP: 65
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 250
|Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.
|Soldier Ant (Lv16)
|Rad Ant
|HP: 95
Damage Res: 40
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: 250
|Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.
|Glowing Ant (Lv20)
|Rad Ant
|HP: 110
Damage Res: 40
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: 250
|Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.
|Overgrown Forager Ant (Lv24)
|Rad Ant
|HP: 120
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 60
Rad Res: 250
|Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.
|Overgrown Soldier Ant (Lv28)
|Rad Ant
|HP: 130
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 60
Rad Res: 250
|Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.
|Overgrown Glowing Ant (Lv32)
|Rad Ant
|HP: 150
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 60
Rad Res: 250
|Only has melee attacks and aren’t very fast, the most threatening thing about them is their sheer numbers, so take them out at a distance.
|Rad Roach (Lv1)
|Rad Roach
|HP: 20
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 250
|The main issue you’ll have is spotting them before they attack you. They are noisy, so keep an ear out for their telltale scuttle. Otherwise they’re just overgrown bugs that can be easily squished.
|Glowing Rad Roach (Lv5)
|Rad Roach
|HP: 30
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 250
|The main issue you’ll have is spotting them before they attack you. They are noisy, so keep an ear out for their telltale scuttle. Otherwise they’re just overgrown bugs that can be easily squished.
|Rad Roach (Lv10)
|Rad Roach
|HP: 35
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 250
|The main issue you’ll have is spotting them before they attack you. They are noisy, so keep an ear out for their telltale scuttle. Otherwise they’re just overgrown bugs that can be easily squished.
|Radstag Yearling (Lv1)
|Rad Stag
|Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 250
|Passive and very weak. They’ll usually run away from you.
|Radstag Doe (Lv4)
|Rad Stag
|Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 250
|Passive and very weak. They’ll usually run away from you.
|Radstag (Lv10)
|Rad Stag
|Damage Res: 30
Energy Res: 40
Rad Res: 250
|Passive and very weak. They’ll usually run away from you.
|Erratic Radstag Doe (Lv12)
|Rad Stag
|Damage Res: 30
Energy Res: 40
Rad Res: 250
|These ones are feral and will charge at you. They’re not overly tough though.
|Albino Radstag (Lv16)
|Rad Stag
|Damage Res: 90
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: 250
|Passive and very weak. They’ll usually run away from you.
|Erratic Radstag (Lv21)
|Rad Stag
|Damage Res: 90
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: 250
|These ones are feral and will charge at you. They’re not overly tough though.
|Rabid Radstag (Lv24)
|Rad Stag
|Damage Res: 90
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: 250
|These ones are feral and will charge at you. They’re not overly tough though.
|Devolved Radstag Doe (Lv26)
|Rad Stag
|Damage Res: 110
Energy Res: 60
Rad Res: 250
|These ones are feral and will charge at you. They’re not overly tough though.
|Glowing Radstag (Lv32)
|Rad Stag
|Damage Res: 110
Energy Res: 60
Rad Res: 250
|These ones are feral and will charge at you. They’re not overly tough though.
|Devolved Radstag (Lv40)
|Rad Stag
|Damage Res: 130
Energy Res: 70
Rad Res: 250
|These ones are feral and will charge at you. They’re not overly tough though.
|Rad Toad (Lv5)
|Rad Toad
|HP: 60
Damage Res: 25
Energy Res: 25
Rad Res: 250
|Get some distance between you and these mutants, as they have three tongues they can lash out at you, as well as lay egg-mines that explode. They shouldn’t be too tough if you attack at long range however.
|Parasitic Rad Toad (Lv18)
|Rad Toad
|HP: 150
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 250
|Get some distance between you and these mutants, as they have three tongues they can lash out at you, as well as lay egg-mines that explode. They shouldn’t be too tough if you attack at long range however.
|Glowing Rad Toad (Lv28)
|Rad Toad
|HP: 225
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 250
|Get some distance between you and these mutants, as they have three tongues they can lash out at you, as well as lay egg-mines that explode. They shouldn’t be too tough if you attack at long range however.
|Albino Rad Toad (Lv40)
|Rad Toad
|HP: 250
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 150
Rad Res: 250
|Get some distance between you and these mutants, as they have three tongues they can lash out at you, as well as lay egg-mines that explode. They shouldn’t be too tough if you attack at long range however.
|Scorched Rad Toad (Lv50)
|Rad Toad
|HP: 350
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 150
Rad Res: 250
|Get some distance between you and these mutants, as they have three tongues they can lash out at you, as well as lay egg-mines that explode. They shouldn’t be too tough if you attack at long range however.
|Rad Rat Pup (Lv1)
|Rad Rat
|HP: 30
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 250
|Use VATS against these nimble pests as while they’re not dangerous on their own, they do appear in numbers.
|Mangy Rad Rat Pup (Lv4)
|Rad Rat
|HP: 35
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 250
|Use VATS against these nimble pests as while they’re not dangerous on their own, they do appear in numbers.
|Rad Rat (Lv8)
|Rad Rat
|HP: 45
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 250
|Use VATS against these nimble pests as while they’re not dangerous on their own, they do appear in numbers.
|Infected Rad Rat Pup (Lv12)
|Rad Rat
|HP: 55
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 250
|Use VATS against these nimble pests as while they’re not dangerous on their own, they do appear in numbers.
|Mangy Rad Rat (Lv16)
|Rad Rat
|HP: 100
Damage Res: 40
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: 250
|Use VATS against these nimble pests as while they’re not dangerous on their own, they do appear in numbers.
|Infected Rad Rat (Lv20)
|Rad Rat
|HP: 120
Damage Res: 40
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: 250
|Use VATS against these nimble pests as while they’re not dangerous on their own, they do appear in numbers.
|Glowing Plagued Rad Rat (Lv25)
|Rad Rat
|HP: 150
Damage Res: 40
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: 250
|Use VATS against these nimble pests as while they’re not dangerous on their own, they do appear in numbers.
|Radscorpion (Lv14)
|Radscorpion
|HP: 150
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 35
Rad Res: 350
|Nimble and capable of burrowing underground, they’re not to be trifled with. The stinger can cause radiation damage as well. Your best bet is to stay as high up as possible and shoot from there; otherwise keep on the move.
|Radscorpion Hunter (Lv22)
|Radscorpion
|HP: 390
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 125
Rad Res: 350
|Nimble and capable of burrowing underground, they’re not to be trifled with. The stinger can cause radiation damage as well. Your best bet is to stay as high up as possible and shoot from there; otherwise keep on the move.
|Glowing Radscorpion (Lv30)
|Radscorpion
|HP: 525
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 125
Rad Res: 350
|Nimble and capable of burrowing underground, they’re not to be trifled with. The stinger can cause radiation damage as well. Your best bet is to stay as high up as possible and shoot from there; otherwise keep on the move.
|Albino Radscorpion (Lv38)
|Radscorpion
|HP: 650
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 125
Rad Res: 350
|Nimble and capable of burrowing underground, they’re not to be trifled with. The stinger can cause radiation damage as well. Your best bet is to stay as high up as possible and shoot from there; otherwise keep on the move.
|Radscorpion Stalker (Lv46)
|Radscorpion
|HP: 900
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 125
Rad Res: 350
|Nimble and capable of burrowing underground, they’re not to be trifled with. The stinger can cause radiation damage as well. Your best bet is to stay as high up as possible and shoot from there; otherwise keep on the move.
|Radscorpion Predator (Lv54)
|Radscorpion
|HP: 900
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 125
Rad Res: 350
|Nimble and capable of burrowing underground, they’re not to be trifled with. The stinger can cause radiation damage as well. Your best bet is to stay as high up as possible and shoot from there; otherwise keep on the move.
|Deathskull Radscorpion (Lv64)
|Radscorpion
|HP: 1100
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 125
Rad Res: 350
|Nimble and capable of burrowing underground, they’re not to be trifled with. The stinger can cause radiation damage as well. Your best bet is to stay as high up as possible and shoot from there; otherwise keep on the move.
|Robobrain (Lv30)
|Robobrain
|HP: 325
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 70
Rad Res: 135
|Use cover as much as possible to hide and try to take out their brain dome. They do also like to use lots of ranged weapons and smoke bombs to mask their position, so dart between cover where possible to get a vantage point.
|Robobrain Sentry (Lv35)
|Robobrain
|HP: 400
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 70
Rad Res: 135
|Use cover as much as possible to hide and try to take out their brain dome. They do also like to use lots of ranged weapons and smoke bombs to mask their position, so dart between cover where possible to get a vantage point.
|Robobrain Tactician (Lv40)
|Robobrain
|HP: 425
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 70
Rad Res: 135
|Use cover as much as possible to hide and try to take out their brain dome. They do also like to use lots of ranged weapons and smoke bombs to mask their position, so dart between cover where possible to get a vantage point.
|Robobrain War Mind (Lv45)
|Robobrain
|HP: 450
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 70
Rad Res: 135
|Use cover as much as possible to hide and try to take out their brain dome. They do also like to use lots of ranged weapons and smoke bombs to mask their position, so dart between cover where possible to get a vantage point.
|Robobrain Devastator (Lv50)
|Robobrain
|HP: 600
Damage Res: 175
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 175
|Use cover as much as possible to hide and try to take out their brain dome. They do also like to use lots of ranged weapons and smoke bombs to mask their position, so dart between cover where possible to get a vantage point.
|Scorchbeast (Lv50)
|Scorchbeast
|HP: 3700
Damage Res: 125
Energy Res: 125
Rad Res: 125
|In the air, it’s practically impossible to deal with them effectively. They can attack with beams of energy from their mouths, as well as spread irradiated dust clouds. On the ground they will shoot the beams and has some vicious melee attacks. It can also erupt into a huge explosion after covering its face with wings, so run as far away as you can. Only take these on with a team.
|Scorchbeast (Lv65)
|Scorchbeast
|HP: 3800
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 150
Rad Res: 150
|In the air, it’s practically impossible to deal with them effectively. They can attack with beams of energy from their mouths, as well as spread irradiated dust clouds. On the ground they will shoot the beams and has some vicious melee attacks. It can also erupt into a huge explosion after covering its face with wings, so run as far away as you can. Only take these on with a team.
|Scorchbeast (Lv80)
|Scorchbeast
|HP: 3900
Damage Res: 200
Energy Res: 200
Rad Res: 200
|In the air, it’s practically impossible to deal with them effectively. They can attack with beams of energy from their mouths, as well as spread irradiated dust clouds. On the ground they will shoot the beams and has some vicious melee attacks. It can also erupt into a huge explosion after covering its face with wings, so run as far away as you can. Only take these on with a team.
|Scorchbeast Queen (Lv95)
|Scorchbeast Queen
|HP: 32,767
Damage Res: 300
Energy Res: 300
Rad Res: 300
|Don’t take this on alone. It has everything that the standard Scorchbeast has, as well as some devastating freezing attacks from the air. They also have a ton of health, so only coordinated teams with a huge arsenal stand a chance.
|Scorched (Lv1)
|Scorched
|HP: 35
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 150
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Scorched Wanderer (Lv6)
|Scorched
|HP: 50
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 150
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Scorched Believer (Lv14)
|Scorched
|HP: 60
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 150
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Scorched Zealot (Lv23)
|Scorched
|HP: 125
Damage Res: 40
Energy Res: 65
Rad Res: 150
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Scorched Warrior (Lv32)
|Scorched
|HP: 145
Damage Res: 40
Energy Res: 65
Rad Res: 150
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Scorched Berserker (Lv40)
|Scorched
|HP: 185
Damage Res: 40
Energy Res: 65
Rad Res: 150
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Scorched Leader (Lv47)
|Scorched
|HP: 200
Damage Res: 85
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 150
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Scorched Controller (Lv54)
|Scorched
|HP: 225
Damage Res: 85
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 150
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Scorched Champion (Lv62)
|Scorched
|HP: 250
Damage Res: 85
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 150
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Scorched Conquerer (Lv68)
|Scorched
|HP: 300
Damage Res: 85
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 150
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Sentry Bot (Lv30)
|Sentry Bot
|HP: 875
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 70
Rad Res: 135
|Sentry Bots can prove more than a nuisance and will pursue you to the ends of the earth. It uses mini-gun like lasers to spread fire, so get away and use mines for the best results.
It will also self-destruct after a minute of being killed, so loot it quickly and run like hell.
|Siege Breaker Sentry Bot (Lv40)
|Sentry Bot
|HP: 1075
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 70
Rad Res: 135
|Sentry Bots can prove more than a nuisance and will pursue you to the ends of the earth. It uses mini-gun like lasers to spread fire, so get away and use mines for the best results.
It will also self-destruct after a minute of being killed, so loot it quickly and run like hell.
|Annihilator Sentry Bot (Lv50)
|Sentry Bot
|HP: 1550
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 70
Rad Res: 135
|Sentry Bots can prove more than a nuisance and will pursue you to the ends of the earth. It uses mini-gun like lasers to spread fire, so get away and use mines for the best results.
It will also self-destruct after a minute of being killed, so loot it quickly and run like hell.
|Annihilator Sentry Bot MK.II (Lv60)
|Sentry Bot
|HP: 1725
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 70
Rad Res: 135
|Sentry Bots can prove more than a nuisance and will pursue you to the ends of the earth. It uses mini-gun like lasers to spread fire, so get away and use mines for the best results.
It will also self-destruct after a minute of being killed, so loot it quickly and run like hell.
|Stingwing (Lv10)
|Stingwing
|HP: 40
Damage Res: 20
Energy Res: 30
Rad Res: 1000
|Best taken out with VATS due to their high speed. They’re experts at hit-and-run attacks since they sting before darting out of your view.
|Stingwing Darter (Lv18)
|Stingwing
|HP: 125
Damage Res: 30
Energy Res: 45
Rad Res: 1000
|Best taken out with VATS due to their high speed. They’re experts at hit-and-run attacks since they sting before darting out of your view.
|Stingwing Skimmer (Lv30)
|Stingwing
|HP: 150
Damage Res: 40
Energy Res: 60
Rad Res: 1000
|Best taken out with VATS due to their high speed. They’re experts at hit-and-run attacks since they sting before darting out of your view.
|Glowing Stingwing (Lv42)
|Stingwing
|HP: 175
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 75
Rad Res: 1000
|Best taken out with VATS due to their high speed. They’re experts at hit-and-run attacks since they sting before darting out of your view.
|Stingwing Chaser (Lv54)
|Stingwing
|HP: 225
Damage Res: 60
Energy Res: 90
Rad Res: 1000
|Best taken out with VATS due to their high speed. They’re experts at hit-and-run attacks since they sting before darting out of your view.
|Super Mutant (Lv5)
|Super Mutant
|HP: 80
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 35
Rad Res: 10
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Super Mutant (Lv10)
|Super Mutant
|HP: 160
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 35
Rad Res: 10
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Super Mutant Skirmisher (Lv16)
|Super Mutant
|HP: 300
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 25
Rad Res: 50
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Super Mutant Brute (Lv22)
|Super Mutant
|HP: 350
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 25
Rad Res: 50
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Super Mutant Enforcer (Lv28)
|Super Mutant
|HP: 375
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: 100
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Super Mutant Butcher (Lv35)
|Super Mutant
|HP: 475
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: 100
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Super Mutant Master (Lv42)
|Super Mutant
|HP: 500
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: 100
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Super Mutant Overlord (Lv48)
|Super Mutant
|HP: 725
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: 100
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Super Mutant Primus (Lv59)
|Super Mutant
|HP: 750
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 80
Rad Res: 135
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Super Mutant Warlord (Lv68)
|Super Mutant
|HP: 950
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 80
Rad Res: 135
|These are standard humanoid enemies, so can either have melee weapons or ranged. That said, Super Mutants are more durable than most. Their guns are generally based on their level.
|Tick (Lv1)
|Tick
|HP: 25
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 250
|Attack these guys before they can attack you. Melee weapons and shotguns are your best bet as they can suck your blood and use them as an irradiated projectile.
|Foul Tick (Lv8)
|Tick
|HP: 30
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 250
|Attack these guys before they can attack you. Melee weapons and shotguns are your best bet as they can suck your blood and use them as an irradiated projectile.
|Wretched Tick (Lv16)
|Tick
|HP: 100
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 250
|Attack these guys before they can attack you. Melee weapons and shotguns are your best bet as they can suck your blood and use them as an irradiated projectile.
|Vile Tick (Lv26)
|Tick
|HP: 150
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 250
|Attack these guys before they can attack you. Melee weapons and shotguns are your best bet as they can suck your blood and use them as an irradiated projectile.
|Scorched Tick (Lv35)
|Tick
|HP: 200
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 250
|Attack these guys before they can attack you. Melee weapons and shotguns are your best bet as they can suck your blood and use them as an irradiated projectile.
|Vertibot (Lv20)
|Vertibot
|HP: 650
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 135
Rad Res: 135
|Use either explosive or energy weapons against these as they’re more durable to normal shots. Also, find cover as soon as you can. They’re not too hard to take down if you have sufficient cover.
|Vertibot (Lv30)
|Vertibot
|HP: 875
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 135
Rad Res: 135
|Use either explosive or energy weapons against these as they’re more durable to normal shots. Also, find cover as soon as you can. They’re not too hard to take down if you have sufficient cover.
|Vertibot (Lv40)
|Vertibot
|HP: 1100
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 135
Rad Res: 135
|Use either explosive or energy weapons against these as they’re more durable to normal shots. Also, find cover as soon as you can. They’re not too hard to take down if you have sufficient cover.
|Vertibot (Lv50)
|Vertibot
|HP: 1550
Damage Res: 135
Energy Res: 135
Rad Res: 135
|Use either explosive or energy weapons against these as they’re more durable to normal shots. Also, find cover as soon as you can. They’re not too hard to take down if you have sufficient cover.
|Vicious Wolf (Lv10)
|Wolf
|HP: 110
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 10
|Wolves work similarly to Mongrels, but are a bit slower to attack since they charge up before biting. Use VATS to make quick work of them.
|Feral Wolf (Lv20)
|Wolf
|HP: 350
Damage Res: 15
Energy Res: 15
Rad Res: 15
|Wolves work similarly to Mongrels, but are a bit slower to attack since they charge up before biting. Use VATS to make quick work of them.
|Grey Wolf (Lv30)
|Wolf
|HP: 450
Damage Res: 15
Energy Res: 15
Rad Res: 15
|Wolves work similarly to Mongrels, but are a bit slower to attack since they charge up before biting. Use VATS to make quick work of them.
|Rabid Wolf (Lv40)
|Wolf
|HP: 500
Damage Res: 20
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 20
|Wolves work similarly to Mongrels, but are a bit slower to attack since they charge up before biting. Use VATS to make quick work of them.
|Glowing Wolf (Lv50)
|Wolf
|HP: 750
Damage Res: 20
Energy Res: 20
Rad Res: 20
|Wolves work similarly to Mongrels, but are a bit slower to attack since they charge up before biting. Use VATS to make quick work of them.
|Stunted Yao Guai (Lv16)
|Yao Guai
|HP: 400
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 250
|Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.
|Yao Guai (Lv26)
|Yao Guai
|HP: 600
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 250
|Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.
|Yao Guai Ghoul (Lv31)
|Yao Guai
|HP: 625
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 250
|Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.
|Shaggy Yao Guai (Lv36)
|Yao Guai
|HP: 750
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 250
|Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.
|Irradiated Yao Guai (Lv46)
|Yao Guai
|HP: 775
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 250
|Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.
|Glowing Yao Guai (Lv46)
|Yao Guai
|HP: 1100
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 250
|Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.
|Albino Yao Guai (Lv56)
|Yao Guai
|HP: 1275
Damage Res: 100
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 250
|Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.
|Rabid Yao Guai (Lv66)
|Yao Guai
|HP: 1300
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 150
Rad Res: 250
|Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.
|Dusky Yao Guai (Lv76)
|Yao Guai
|HP: 1475
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 150
Rad Res: 250
|Durable and relentless in their pursuit, these melee attackers can be a pain unless you find an elevated surface to take them out.
|Asam Turret
|Asam Turret
|HP: 200
Damage Res: 20
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 0
|Not hostile unless provoked, simply wait for its missile barrage to end before taking pot-shots.
|Machine-Gun Turret MK I (Lv6)
|Machine-Gun Turret
|HP: 110
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 5
|While these are rarely hostile, they can be used to defend areas like workshops, so can be repaired if you have the materials.
|Machine-Gun Turret MK III (Lv16)
|Machine-Gun Turret
|HP: 300
Damage Res: 15
Energy Res: 15
Rad Res: 15
|While these are rarely hostile, they can be used to defend areas like workshops, so can be repaired if you have the materials.
|Machine-Gun Turret MK V (Lv28)
|Machine-Gun Turret
|HP: 375
Damage Res: 25
Energy Res: 25
Rad Res: 25
|While these are rarely hostile, they can be used to defend areas like workshops, so can be repaired if you have the materials.
|Machine-Gun Turret MK VII (Lv40)
|Machine-Gun Turret
|HP: 500
Damage Res: 25
Energy Res: 25
Rad Res: 25
|While these are rarely hostile, they can be used to defend areas like workshops, so can be repaired if you have the materials.
|Laser Turret (Lv1)
|Wall-Mounted Turret
|HP: 50
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 5
|Can be more of an annoyance unless there are a large number of them. Best to use VATS to take them out since they’re stationary, but hard to spot.
|Machine-gun Turret (Lv7)
|Wall-Mounted Turret
|HP: 50
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 5
|Can be more of an annoyance unless there are a large number of them. Best to use VATS to take them out since they’re stationary, but hard to spot.
|Laser Turret (Lv16)
|Wall-Mounted Turret
|HP: 225
Damage Res: 5
Energy Res: 5
Rad Res: 5
|Can be more of an annoyance unless there are a large number of them. Best to use VATS to take them out since they’re stationary, but hard to spot.
|Machine-gun Turret (Lv28)
|Wall-Mounted Turret
|HP: 250
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 10
|Can be more of an annoyance unless there are a large number of them. Best to use VATS to take them out since they’re stationary, but hard to spot.
|Laser Turret (Lv40)
|Wall-Mounted Turret
|HP: 300
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 10
|Can be more of an annoyance unless there are a large number of them. Best to use VATS to take them out since they’re stationary, but hard to spot.
|Laser Turret (Lv50)
|Wall-Mounted Turret
|HP: 450
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 10
|Can be more of an annoyance unless there are a large number of them. Best to use VATS to take them out since they’re stationary, but hard to spot.
|Laser Turret (Lv60)
|Wall-Mounted Turret
|HP: 500
Damage Res: 10
Energy Res: 10
Rad Res: 10
|Can be more of an annoyance unless there are a large number of them. Best to use VATS to take them out since they’re stationary, but hard to spot.
|Grafton Monster
|Grafton Monster
|Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 25
Rad Res: Immune
Poison Res: 100
|Don’t get close to these as their punches hurt a lot. Keep your distance and dodge the sludge bombs they throw at you. They also can’t follow up high up, so climb on top of a building for a decent vantage point.
|Enraged Grafton Monster (Lv30)
|Grafton Monster
|Damage Res: 200
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: Immune
Poison Res: 100
|Don’t get close to these as their punches hurt a lot. Keep your distance and dodge the sludge bombs they throw at you. They also can’t follow up high up, so climb on top of a building for a decent vantage point.
|Parasitic Grafton Monster (Lv40)
|Grafton Monster
|Damage Res: 250
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: Immune
Poison Res: 100
|Don’t get close to these as their punches hurt a lot. Keep your distance and dodge the sludge bombs they throw at you. They also can’t follow up high up, so climb on top of a building for a decent vantage point.
|Scorched Grafton Monster (Lv50)
|Grafton Monster
|Damage Res: 435
Energy Res: 250
Rad Res: Immune
Poison Res: 100
|Don’t get close to these as their punches hurt a lot. Keep your distance and dodge the sludge bombs they throw at you. They also can’t follow up high up, so climb on top of a building for a decent vantage point.
|Flatwoods Monster (Lv30)
|Flatwoods Monster
|HP: 850
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 250
Rad Res: 250
|Encountered in Flatwoods, can be somewhat elusive, but can challenge you to a fight. Will dart around and fire lasers, so keep track of it.
|Fabled Flatwoods Monster (Lv40)
|Flatwoods Monster
|HP: 1050
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 250
Rad Res: 250
|Encountered in Flatwoods, can be somewhat elusive, but can challenge you to a fight. Will dart around and fire lasers, so keep track of it.
|Mythical Flatwoods Monster (Lv50)
|Flatwoods Monster
|HP: 1475
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 250
Rad Res: 250
|Encountered in Flatwoods, can be somewhat elusive, but can challenge you to a fight. Will dart around and fire lasers, so keep track of it.
|Mothman (Lv35)
|Mothman
|HP: 1050
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 150
Rad Res: 150
|Incredibly stealthy and very disturbing, just keep your distance and sidestep its projectiles.
|Dread Mothman (Lv45)
|Mothman
|HP: 1100
Damage Res: 250
Energy Res: 250
Rad Res: 250
|Incredibly stealthy and very disturbing, just keep your distance and sidestep its projectiles.
|Albino Mothman (Lv55)
|Mothman
|HP: 1550
Damage Res: 250
Energy Res: 250
Rad Res: 250
|Incredibly stealthy and very disturbing, just keep your distance and sidestep its projectiles.
|Glowing Mothman (Lv65)
|Mothman
|HP: 1700
Damage Res: 250
Energy Res: 250
Rad Res: 250
|Incredibly stealthy and very disturbing, just keep your distance and sidestep its projectiles.
|Nascent Snallygaster (Lv14)
|Snallygaster
|HP: 525
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: 50
|Very quick and capable of both melee and ranged attacks. You’ll want to try and keep your distance though as much as possible as the ranged attack is far easier to dodge.
|Snallygaster (Lv22)
|Snallygaster
|HP: 575
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 50
Rad Res: 50
|Very quick and capable of both melee and ranged attacks. You’ll want to try and keep your distance though as much as possible as the ranged attack is far easier to dodge.
|Fetid Snallygaster (Lv30)
|Snallygaster
|HP: 600
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 150
Rad Res: 150
|Very quick and capable of both melee and ranged attacks. You’ll want to try and keep your distance though as much as possible as the ranged attack is far easier to dodge.
|Bloody Snallygaster (Lv38)
|Snallygaster
|HP: 650
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 150
Rad Res: 150
|Very quick and capable of both melee and ranged attacks. You’ll want to try and keep your distance though as much as possible as the ranged attack is far easier to dodge.
|Glowing Snallygaster (Lv46)
|Snallygaster
|HP: 700
Damage Res: 300
Energy Res: 300
Rad Res: 300
|Very quick and capable of both melee and ranged attacks. You’ll want to try and keep your distance though as much as possible as the ranged attack is far easier to dodge.
|Ultracite Snallygaster (Lv54)
|Snallygaster
|HP: 700
Damage Res: 300
Energy Res: 300
Rad Res: 300
|Very quick and capable of both melee and ranged attacks. You’ll want to try and keep your distance though as much as possible as the ranged attack is far easier to dodge.
|Wendigo (Lv22)
|Wendigo
|HP: 390
Damage Res: 150
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: Immune
|Fast, powerful, and is very scary. Run as far away as possible, then shoot at it before it gets to you. It can also be avoided by climbing upwards.
|Ravenous Wendigo (Lv32)
|Wendigo
|HP: 525
Damage Res: 200
Energy Res: 150
Rad Res: Immune
|Fast, powerful, and is very scary. Run as far away as possible, then shoot at it before it gets to you. It can also be avoided by climbing upwards.
|Glowing Wendigo (Lv42)
|Wendigo
|HP: 650
Damage Res: 250
Energy Res: 200
Rad Res: Immune
|Fast, powerful, and is very scary. Run as far away as possible, then shoot at it before it gets to you. It can also be avoided by climbing upwards.
|Scorched Wendigo (Lv52)
|Wendigo
|HP: 900
Damage Res: 300
Energy Res: 250
Rad Res: Immune
|Fast, powerful, and is very scary. Run as far away as possible, then shoot at it before it gets to you. It can also be avoided by climbing upwards.
|Alien (Lv1)
|Zetan Aliens
|HP: 40
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 250
|Only has the alien blaster as a weapon, but it does like to use it a lot. Not all that durable however so keep behind cover and fire.
|Alien Lieutenant (Lv32)
|Zetan Aliens
|HP: 300
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 250
|Only has the alien blaster as a weapon, but it does like to use it a lot. Not all that durable however so keep behind cover and fire.
|Alien Captain (Lv42)
|Zetan Aliens
|HP: 375
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 250
|Only has the alien blaster as a weapon, but it does like to use it a lot. Not all that durable however so keep behind cover and fire.
|Alien Star Admiral (Lv52)
|Zetan Aliens
|HP: 550
Damage Res: 50
Energy Res: 100
Rad Res: 250
|Only has the alien blaster as a weapon, but it does like to use it a lot. Not all that durable however so keep behind cover and fire.
But what can you use against these enemies? For the best protection, you’ll want to seek out the Power Armor, so all the locations are in our Fallout 76 Power Armor locations guide. Alternatively you can use Perks Cards to boost your abilities, so check out the Fallout 76 perk cards guide. Finally, mutations can be buffs if used correctly, so for the complete list we have our Fallout 76 mutations guide.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement