The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

Support us
Now streaming live:

Rust studio go turn-based tactical with Clatter next month

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

29th November 2018 / 11:28AM

Facepunch Studios may be best known for Garry’s Mod and Rust but for years they’ve experimented with other games, and another is about ready to launch. The turn-based tactical robotfights of Clatter will arrive in December, Facepunch have announced, sending bots to bash each other to bits in arena battles. Facepunch say the focus is multiplayer but it will have a singleplayer career mode too, and it all looks a little something like this…

Clatter’s a futuresport, see, violence for entertainment. We’ll be the manager directing the fightbots, building and customising our squad with different classes and tactical synergies to best bash the baddies. Such is sport.

The career mode will follow our team across seasons in a FIFA-y way, buying and selling units, upgrading them, getting sponsorship to fund our fightbots, and such. Clatter will also have multiplayer with a variety of maps and modes, plus leagues to climb. And the best thing in modern video games: a daily challenge AI match with leaderboards.

Clatter is coming via Steam some time in December. Facepunch have had loads of wee teams working on side-projects, experiments, and such over the years. See their site for more on the current-ish projects.

Disclosure: Facepuncher Craig Pearson used to often write for RPS.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Hearthstone: Rastakhan's Rumble cards now all revealed

Fallout 76 gives £4 in virtuacash to apologise for Power Armor Edition's trash bag

18

Saturday morning MMO WildStar is dead now

10

Have You Played... Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis?

It's always snakes...

25

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Hearthstone: Rastakhan's Rumble cards now all revealed

Fallout 76 gives £4 in virtuacash to apologise for Power Armor Edition's trash bag

18

Rust studio go turn-based tactical with Clatter next month

Saturday morning MMO WildStar is dead now

10