Have You Played... Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis?

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis was one of the classic LucasArts point-and-click adventures that didn’t have the typical team at the helm. It was a SCUMM engine game that felt like Indiana Jones 4, because there is no fourth Indiana Jones film, absolutely none, finished with The Last Crusade, and nothing else came after.

Set during the eve of World War II, a visitor named “Smith” steals a bead from Indy’s university. After snagging his coat, Indy discovers that the man was in fact an agent from the Third Reich named Klaus Kerner, and he has been gathering information about a certain archaeological dig years before. Indy then meets up with his former assistant Sophia Hapgood during one of her shows to find that Klaus ransacked her office too. The two team up to go on an adventure, seeking the lost city of Atlantis.

It has it all: punching, kicking, adventuring, and snakes (why does it have to be snakes?). On top of that, it has great characters, with Indy as suave as ever despite not having Harrison Ford reprise his role. It introduced us to Sophia, an archaeologist turned psychic who has a past relationship with Indy. It may seem primitive these days, but it was a good example of exactly what the SCUMM engine was capable of. It’s also not as hilarious as the games of LucasArts era Ron Gilbert or Tim Schaffer, but it is still a fun romp that’s worth swinging a whip at.