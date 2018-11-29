Hearthstone: Rastakhan's Rumble cards now all revealed

Blizzard have finished revealing the 135 new cards coming to Hearthstone next week in its new expansion, Rastakhan’s Rumble. Hearthstoners, you may begin your theorycrafting and deck plans in earnest. I always used to enjoy this launch period in Magic: The Gathering, when I’d try to figure out what could fit into my favourite existing decks and what could be the foundation of whole new decks… mulling over cards and decks in the back of your head is quite pleasant passive strategising. I hope you enjoy this the same.

Hit Hearthstone’s site for the full Rastakhan’s Rumble card list.

The set introduces a new keyword, Overkill, which triggers extra effects when an Overkill card murders an enemy minion for more damage than its health. The various Overkill effects include summoning two 1/1 Bats, summoning a copy of itself, drawing a Rush minion and boosting it +5/+5, summoning a Totem… all sorts of things. A new Spirit class of creatures, which start their first turn stealthed, are in too. And fanciness comes from magnificent ‘Loa’ critters with super powers.

As ever, the free-to-play game’s cards will be available as rewards for playing, craftable, and sold for real money.

Rastakhan’s Rumble is due to launch next Tuesday, December 4th. A press release adds that when it’s out, “simply log in to claim a free Legendary Loa, two Spirit cards from the same class, and six Rastakhan’s Rumble card packs.” You can get an extra free pack by voting on a thing this promo thing, which doesn’t seem to require further input, activity, or understanding from me so I just picked one with a nice picture. I’ll take those free cards, thank you.

Also: Rastakhan? Rasta khan? Blizzard. This whole mock-Jamaican troll thing really is… how are you still doing it?