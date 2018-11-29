Podcast: Our early impressions of Artifact

The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

29th November 2018 / 5:00PM

ID please. Hm. No, sorry, says here you’re into platformers. No entry mate. No, listen, I’m sorry, but this is an episode of the RPS podcast, aka the Electronic Wireless Show, and it specifically says right up there – look – that it’s all about Artifact. You know, the new card game by Valve based on Dota 2. Look, I don’t make the rules, I just check ID. And yours specifically says “platformers”. No Hearthstone? No Magic: The Gathering? No Duelyst, no Netrunner, not even an Elder Scrolls Legends here. Naw, mate, sorry. This podcast isn’t for you.

Next! Thanks. Yep, you can head right in. Sorry about the hold up. Enjoy the show.

Three of the card boyz are chatting this week about their early impressions of the card ‘em up, each of them having played a handful of matches. Matt quite likes the nitty gritty complexity of it all, but the others are yet to be convinced. Dave says it needs to be streamlined, and Brendan is simply too stupid to understand all the moving pieces.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music of the cataclysm is provided by Jack de Quidt.

Links:

Artifact is out now

Dave’s guides will make you better at games GUARANTEED

Matt and Brendan play dodgy bootleg Netrunner

The Elder Scrolls Legends review

Our Spawn Point guide to collectible card games

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

