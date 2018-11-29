Podcast: Our early impressions of Artifact

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ID please. Hm. No, sorry, says here you’re into platformers. No entry mate. No, listen, I’m sorry, but this is an episode of the RPS podcast, aka the Electronic Wireless Show, and it specifically says right up there – look – that it’s all about Artifact. You know, the new card game by Valve based on Dota 2. Look, I don’t make the rules, I just check ID. And yours specifically says “platformers”. No Hearthstone? No Magic: The Gathering? No Duelyst, no Netrunner, not even an Elder Scrolls Legends here. Naw, mate, sorry. This podcast isn’t for you.

Next! Thanks. Yep, you can head right in. Sorry about the hold up. Enjoy the show.

Three of the card boyz are chatting this week about their early impressions of the card ‘em up, each of them having played a handful of matches. Matt quite likes the nitty gritty complexity of it all, but the others are yet to be convinced. Dave says it needs to be streamlined, and Brendan is simply too stupid to understand all the moving pieces.

