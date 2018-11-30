Anthem: closed alpha dates, release date, trailers

BioWare’s newest game is just around the corner and with the announcement of the closed alpha, it seemed more than appropriate to update our page with everything we know about Anthem. Below you will find all the information about the closed alpha as well as details on the game’s release date, the small number of trailers that have been released so far, and everything interesting about the game’s mechanics, world and characters. Let’s dive right into the murky depths of Anthem.

Anthem closed alpha dates

Anthem will be getting a closed alpha really soon; namely the weekend of Saturday 8th December 2018 and Sunday 9th December 2018. You can register your interest as long as you have an Origin account and help from EA on exactly how to do that can be found on their help page, which also has all of the details that you should know going into it. There is a hard deadline of the end of the day Monday 3rd December 2018, so you need to jump in and register quickly if you want to participate. There will be a VIP demo later on for those who preordered the game according to EA’s official preorder page.

Of particular note in the FAQ they published along with the closed alpha registration page is that those who have preordered the game will not be automatically enrolled into the closed alpha and therefore must register at the closed alpha registration website. The alpha is also subject to a very strict non-disclosure agreement, meaning you can’t post or share any screenshots, details, and especially video online. It’s likely they’ll come down hard on anyone who does, so just don’t do it.

When you click through and register, you will be asked for your platform of choice. On PC, it will be through the Origin client that you access the beta, but you also need to register your interest for each of the four sessions that will be running over the weekend. This will be tailored for your region and are mentioned at the time of registration. They begin at the following times:

Anthem closed alpha Period (24 hour clock) West Coast USA (PT) East Coast USA (ET) UK (GMT) EU times (CET) Saturday 8th December 2018 Session 1 01:00 04:00 09:00 10:00 Saturday 8th December 2018 Session 2 06:00 09:00 14:00 15:00 Sunday 9th December 2018 Session 1 01:00 04:00 09:00 10:00 Sunday 9th December 2018 Session 2 06:00 09:00 14:00 15:00

Anthem closed alpha requirements

If you are accepted into the closed alpha, you can pre-download the game which will require a 60GB install. This will appear in an email should your application be accepted. They also have disclosed the minimum system specifications which are below:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350

RAM: 8 GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB, AMD R9 390 8GB

Anthem release date

At the E3 2018 EA press conference, it was announced that Anthem would be released on EA Origin on 22nd February 2019. It would also be made available to play on EA’s new EA Origin Access Premier service at the game’s launch a few days earlier, beginning on 15th February 2019.

Anthem trailers

We also got several pieces of footage from Anthem during that same show during E3 week. Firstly we have that cinematic trailer complete with an odd rendition of Muse’s Uprising. If that baffles any Muse fans out there, don’t worry, it baffled us too.

We then had a bit more of a focus on the game itself in an interview setting, before we go to more gameplay. Here they showed footage of a mission that had been spliced up to save on time. The key takeaways were that abilities can be combo’d between players. For example, you can stun a bunch of enemies, and a friend can then go in and blow them up with missiles for a bonus.

Four javelin exosuits

In the months leading to the closed alpha announcement, EA have put out some details on Anthem’s Javelin exosuits that you can take the helm of. Each one has their own specialities that can be used to assist other players in fights against enemies. Since their abilities are being updated constantly though development, I’ve put links to EA’s own page that goes into a lot of detail on their abilities and specialities. The four Javelins in the game are:

Ranger – A flexible exosuit that can use most weapon types, as well as ordinance and support gear to confuse the enemy and assist the team.

Colossus – The heavy exosuit that is the only one that can equip heavy weapons. Specialises in dealing raw damage and giving allies defensive buffs.

Interceptor – The nimblest of the exosuits and specialises in evasion and melee attacks. Can also heal status affects and mark targets for extra damage.

Storm – Think of this like the mage of the group as they use the elements to rain pain on foes. Have a range of defensive barriers for allies.

What else do we know about Anthem?

At this time, the answer is not a lot about the game, though we’ll apparently see more of it during The Game Awards on Thursday 6th December 2018.

Their twitter feed has been steadily showing off the game, including customisation options for your Javelin exosuit, as well as flying around and why teamwork is indeed vital in Anthem. Other relevant nuggets of information that surfaced around during the reveal include that the game is being seen as more like Star Wars than BioWare’s own Mass Effect. During an interview with CBC. BioWare’s Edmondton’s Aaron Flynn, he added that “Mass Effect is more our real hardcore science fiction IP, [Anthem] is much more just having fun in a game world that’s lush and exotic and really sucks you in.”

On 9th June 2018, an article was published on Game Informer, which goes into significantly more detail about the game than ever before. EA go into a bit more detail about how balancing works for coop play, as well as emphasising just how different Anthem is to any BioWare title developed previously. For example: there’ll be no romance options with your NPC companions here.

During EA’s showcase in 2018, there was a small interview about what Anthem is going to be like with Casey Hudson (General Manager at Bioware), Mark Darrah (Executive Producer at Bioware), and Cathleen Rootsaert (Lead Writer of Anthem). In it, they said that the game was not an MMO. The way it would work was that players have their own base that only they can wander around in, but the rest of the game outside those walls is a shared experience between players. If it’s raining and nighttime in your game, it’s raining and nighttime for everyone playing – a “living shared world” if you will. They also answered a burning question that the game will only feature cosmetic items as DLC for the time being, with no loot box in sight.

They also mentioned in the same conference that the story will be expanded upon during the game’s lifetime. Four Javelin exosuits were revealed, with the Ranger being described as a close-quarters focused exosuit, and the Colossus being more of a tank class. The other two – Interceptor and Storm, were not detailed. Our own Brendan was able to play a bit of the game at E3 2018, so do be sure to check out his preview.

For the moment, that’s it. However it’s possible that now the closed alpha is kicking off that we’ll have more information drip fed until the 22nd February 2019 release date, so we’ll be sure to bring you more on it as soon as we can. Be sure to come on back to this hub in the weeks and months to the game’s release.