BioWare revealing a Dragon Age something in December

Following the pre-pre announcement of news on something new in Dragon Age, BioWare have pre-announced that they’ll open up in December. My fingers are crossed for a new game continuing the adventures of the merry gang in Kirkwall from Dragon Age II, though I suppose events Dragon Age: Inquisition would cut that off. And the mysterious project still could just be a dang comic book or something rather than another RPG.

“If you’ve been following these blogs, or myself and Mark Darrah on Twitter, you know we’re also working on some secret Dragon Age stuff,” BioWare general manager Casey Hudson posted last night. Dragon Age is an incredibly important franchise in our studio, and we’re excited to continue its legacy. Look for more on this in the coming month (though I won’t tell you where to look…)”

Is it The Game Awards with Geoff Keighley on December 6th? The show that’s a big PR announce-a-thon with some trophies thrown in too? I bet it is. That’s what all the other big studios are making vague hints about these days, and surely you don’t want to be left out, do you? Hudson’s already confirmed to be there to show off Anthem.

You know what, I’ll still go to bat for Dragon Age II. It’s a massively flawed realisation of an interesting idea, focusing on one city and a handful of people over time. Enemies spawning mid-combat is frustrating, the re-use of areas feels so cheap, and it doesn’t do nearly enough with its interesting idea, but it had one and went for it with some lovely companion characters who had lives and relationships of their own (and the violence was more fun and all).