Life Is Strange 2’s second episode will come out in January

You awake to find a tall figure looming over you. It’s the news. It looks tired and wild-eyed, like a shadow too exhausted to follow its master. Suddenly, the news shouts at you.

“Life Is Strange 2!” it bellows. “You know, that adventure game about the two wee lads running away from their hometown? Its second episode is coming out in January! The developers said so themselves!”

Ignore the news and go back to sleep? Or read more?

[Autosaving]

Okay. More it is.

The next episode of the choose-your-own-sadness game will be out some time in January, developers Dotnod said in a statement on Steam. Some fans might have expected it sooner, they say, but that’s not how emotional tales of brotherly desperation are made.

“We understand that there are certain expectations that episodes will be released at a similar cadence as previous Life is Strange games have,” said the misfortune maestros. “The ambition of Life is Strange 2, however, means that the previous frameworks no longer apply if we are to meet the quality of play and storytelling that our vision for a game like this demands and that you deserve.”

So there you go. Just a little while longer. They do say that “more will be unveiled” in mid-December about the upcoming episode, called “Rules”. So, a trailer? Aye, probably a trailer.

Anyway, cool, yeah, no worries Dontnoddos. The holiday season is too busy anyway. There are loads of games to play in the meantime. The first episode of this telekinetic weeper was pretty good, according to Alice and I in our Life Is Strange 2, episode 1 review-o-chat. It had some imperfections and younger brother Daniel definitely looks like a ventriloquist’s dummy. But we’re looking forward to seeing what happens next to the Diaz boyz.