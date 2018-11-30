The fantastic & fabulous RPS Advent Calendar 2018

The die has been cast. Purple smoke is billowing from the chimney of the RPS treehouse. The Alices have shuffled out of the choosing parlour to deliver the news. The best games of 2018 have been selected and trapped behind the doors of an advent calendar.

From December 1st to December 24th, we reveal one of these best-slash-favourite games a day. They are revealed in no particular order, except for December 24th, which is the ultimate best-slash-favourite of the year. You can access each day as it’s opened via this beautiful calendar:

Bookmark this page and visit it each day at 1pm to discover the latest unlocked door.

Any PC game released in 2018 is eligible for inclusion, whether released into early access, out of early access, or as a complete game. Any game that feels suitably ‘of’ this year is also eligible, so we can award games that received an update which made them feel as new.

Our actual selections are made via a voting system: each member of the RPS team receives ten points to spend how they wish. They can give ten games one point each, one game all ten points, or anything in between. This is so that a game which one person loves can still get on the list ahead of a game that three people merely liked. In the event of a tie for the best game, we perform the grim act of talking to one another until a decision can be made.

We do the calendar (almost) every year, including in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. In 2014 we did the RPS Bestest Bests which were the exact same only it wasn’t based around a calendar. This was clearly inferior, and so the calendar returned in 2015, 2016 and 2017. That makes this the tenth RPS advent calendar, since I guess the guys just didn’t like any games in 2008.

