The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

30th November 2018 / 1:00PM

Roman and Joyce always have a jigsaw puzzle on the go. Their current undertaking is a montage of book covers sliced into 10k pieces by one of Rooksburger’s razor-sharp punching machines. Below are thirty pieces from that puzzle. Identify all thirty novels to complete the defox.

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s cluster foxer:

Martens (hitcherland)
A1 kuna (Thundercock_Cervixhammer, ylla)
A2 beech marten (Rorschach617)
B1 marder (mrpier)
C1 nilgiri marten (Gothnak)
D1 sable (hitcherland)

Saint Petersburg landmarks (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
A3 senate square (phlebas)
A4 finland station (Stugle)
B2 trinity cathedral (Stugle)
B3 peter and paul fortress (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
C3 aurora (phuzz)

Canals (phlebas, ylla, Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
A5 landwehr canal (Gothnak)
B4 panama canal (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
B5 canal defence light (Rorschach617)
C4 suez canal (mrpier)
D4 corinth canal (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

Tarot cards (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
C5 tower (Stugle)
D5 emperor (phuzz)
E3 hermit (unacom)
E4 chariot (Rorschach617)
E5 pope (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

‘Move quickly’ verbs (hitcherland)
C2 scud (Stugle, unacom)
D2 dash (Stugle)
D3 beetle (phuzz)
E1 bustle (ylla)
E2 dart (phuzz)

