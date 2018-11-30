The Foxer
Roman and Joyce always have a jigsaw puzzle on the go. Their current undertaking is a montage of book covers sliced into 10k pieces by one of Rooksburger’s razor-sharp punching machines. Below are thirty pieces from that puzzle. Identify all thirty novels to complete the defox.
^ Click to enlarge
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s cluster foxer:
Martens (hitcherland)
A1 kuna (Thundercock_Cervixhammer, ylla)
A2 beech marten (Rorschach617)
B1 marder (mrpier)
C1 nilgiri marten (Gothnak)
D1 sable (hitcherland)
Saint Petersburg landmarks (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
A3 senate square (phlebas)
A4 finland station (Stugle)
B2 trinity cathedral (Stugle)
B3 peter and paul fortress (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
C3 aurora (phuzz)
Canals (phlebas, ylla, Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
A5 landwehr canal (Gothnak)
B4 panama canal (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
B5 canal defence light (Rorschach617)
C4 suez canal (mrpier)
D4 corinth canal (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
Tarot cards (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
C5 tower (Stugle)
D5 emperor (phuzz)
E3 hermit (unacom)
E4 chariot (Rorschach617)
E5 pope (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
‘Move quickly’ verbs (hitcherland)
C2 scud (Stugle, unacom)
D2 dash (Stugle)
D3 beetle (phuzz)
E1 bustle (ylla)
E2 dart (phuzz)