Roman and Joyce always have a jigsaw puzzle on the go. Their current undertaking is a montage of book covers sliced into 10k pieces by one of Rooksburger’s razor-sharp punching machines. Below are thirty pieces from that puzzle. Identify all thirty novels to complete the defox.

^ Click to enlarge

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s cluster foxer:

Martens (hitcherland)

A1 kuna (Thundercock_Cervixhammer, ylla)

A2 beech marten (Rorschach617)

B1 marder (mrpier)

C1 nilgiri marten (Gothnak)

D1 sable (hitcherland)

Saint Petersburg landmarks (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

A3 senate square (phlebas)

A4 finland station (Stugle)

B2 trinity cathedral (Stugle)

B3 peter and paul fortress (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

C3 aurora (phuzz)

Canals (phlebas, ylla, Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

A5 landwehr canal (Gothnak)

B4 panama canal (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

B5 canal defence light (Rorschach617)

C4 suez canal (mrpier)

D4 corinth canal (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

Tarot cards (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

C5 tower (Stugle)

D5 emperor (phuzz)

E3 hermit (unacom)

E4 chariot (Rorschach617)

E5 pope (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

‘Move quickly’ verbs (hitcherland)

C2 scud (Stugle, unacom)

D2 dash (Stugle)

D3 beetle (phuzz)

E1 bustle (ylla)

E2 dart (phuzz)