The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

Support us
Now streaming live:
7

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries shows off four-player co-op

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd December 2018 / 2:23PM

We still have 997 years to go until we’re stomping around inside honking great mechs in the style of MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, but we don’t have to way quiiite as long for the simulation of our future by Piranha Games, makers of the free-to-play MechWarrior Online. Yesterday they announced MW5 is due to finally launch on September 10th, 2019 – a good ten years after Piranha first announced plans for a new singleplayer MechWarrior. That’s still a long way out so hey, in the meantime you might enjoy watching a new trailer as well as some cooperative action.

As the Mercs subtitle denotes, this will continue the mercantile side of MechWarrior by putting us in control of a new mercenary outfit making megabucks by exploding robots. We’ll manage ’em and all that, but most importantly stomp around exploding robots. Primarily a singleplayer game, it will support cooperative multiplayer too, letting up to three pals join you on missions for funsies.

You can see some of that co-op action in yesterday’s archived livestream from Mech_Con, the bot-o-rama where Piranha are showing all this:

(The sound is weird cos it’s not drawn directly from the game but rather the other camera in the mech pod with the fella nattering.)

I do like the wave of fire flashing briefly across the grass when a laser drags over it. Also the walking through buildings.

Mech_Con also brought a new flashy marketing trailer sorta thing, doing those trailer things:

Plus of course you can play inside the MechWarrior universe with the BattleTech game. Its latest expansion “gives me a cast-iron reason to keep playing indefinitely,” our Alec said in his BattleTech: Flashpoint review.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Here's a list of every game that's going to look amazing on the Nvidia RTX 2080 and 2080Ti

Now updated with even more ray-tracing and DLSS-confirmed games

45

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries delayed until 2019

14

MechWarrior 5 would like to show you how much you get to smash

40

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will have four-player co-op and full mod support

31

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries shows off four-player co-op

7

The RPS Advent Calendar 2018, Dec 2nd

Get it before someone else does

7

The Sunday Papers

Read more

11

Monster Hunter: World gets merry in Winter Star Fest event

2