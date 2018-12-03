Monster Hunter: World PC free update events: Lunastra, Deviljho, Kulve Taroth, and Behemoth release dates, battle tips, lore

Winter is officially here and that means that Monster Hunter: World is having a bit of a party. While the newest monster is still the Elder Dragon Lunastra, there’s a lot going on in the game with Kulve Taroth once again on the loose, and some brand new challenges to obtain Winter Star Tickets for the new costumes. The console versions currently have a few monsters that are not currently in the game. Some are permanent additions, while others are limited time events and collaborations. This guide will go over the events currently live, as well as some background information of the four monsters currently not available in the PC version, including battle tips for fighting them and lore.

In order to prepare for the free update challenges that will be coming at some point, check out our extensive Monster Hunter: World guide to get up to speed with the basics, as well as all the more in-depth strategies for item crafting and individual monster fights. There are four currently known monsters that may or may not be coming to Monster Hunter: World on PC, and we will be updating this page regularly with news as soon as we find out more. Let’s start with the three most likely of candidates.

Lunastra release date, free update PC version release dates for Monster Hunter: World

Lunastra was announced to be coming to the PC version of Monster Hunter: World on Thursday the 22nd November, which at the time of writing is a little over ten days away. Lunastra is a permanent addition to the game and we will go over her hunt in more detail when the update drops. This will be another permanent addition to the Elder Dragons you can hunt in Monster Hunter: World, and is another returning monster. This is a variant on the Elder Dragon – Teostra, which is found in the Elder’s Recess, only this one is blue. This is unlocked at Hunter Rank 16, so after defeating Xeno’jiiva. The huntsman will ask you to kill a tempered Teostra to begin this story arc, which you can find out more in our Monster Hunter: World Lunastra guide.

Deviljho appeared on the 6th September 2018 update, along with a new mantle and some other goodies. This large monster is a bit of a nasty one, roaming the various maps in the game in a similar fashion to that persistent irritation that is Bazelgeuse. You can find out all about the giant crocodile in our Monster Hunter: World Deviljho guide. Kulve Taroth is now also live, with more information about the event later in the article.

As of the time of writing, we do not know when the other two monsters be coming to PC, but there is an indication that it will be soon. In an interview with cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer, in which producer Ryozo Tsujimoto very briefly explains their strategy for the PC version’s free updates:

“They will be updates after launch. We are planning to release the updates that came to console on a shorter cycle so you can get your hands on them quicker.”

How long it will take is unclear, though it’s worth noting that some monsters were introduced months after launch in the console versions. There are some console exclusive free updates that will not be coming to the PC, such as the tie-in with PS4 exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn. Others such as the Street Fighter V update have a much more likely chance, as well as the recently unleashed Behemoth from Final Fantasy as an Elder Dragon boss encounter.

When is Kulve Taroth coming back to Monster Hunter: World PC?

This event is now live and will last until 23:59 (UTC) on 17th December 2018.

Kulve Taroth was a limited time seasonal event encounter rather than a permanent monster that will be added to the game. As announced in the Steam Community forums, it will next run from 30th November 2018 from 00:00am (UTC) until 17th November 2018 at 23:59 (UTC). This means you have only a couple of weeks to go out hunting this shimmering creature.

You’ll also need to be of Hunter Rank 16 or above to even qualify to fight her when it is available, as well as complete an optional side quest, meaning you’re likely to need to beat Xeno’jiiva first, so if you’re not at that level yet you need to be quick. As for how you fight Kulve Taroth, I’ve knocked up the Monster Hunter: World Kulve Taroth guide with more information.

Winter Events

Winter has arrived in the New World, so it’s time for a bit of a party. The festivities only last until 23:59 (UTC) on 17th December 2018, but you’ll be able to collect Winter Star Tickets every day by completing objectives. These range from simply completing events or challenges, to hunting certain High Rank monsters like the Black Diablos. You only have 24 hours to complete each set of objectives at the bounty collection with the objectives changing up every day as long as the Winter Event lasts.

You can then use them to create the Orion Alpha set, which isn’t exactly the best of the armour sets on offer, but it is appropriately festive. There’s also a Snow Set Alpha for your Palico which turns it into one of the snowmen – complete with adorable mittens. There isn’t a minimum rank technically in order to get Winter Star Tickets, though realistically speaking you should probably be able to hunt High Rank monsters.

Mega Man Collaboration Event

This event is now live and will last until 23:59 (UTC) on 17th December 2018.

This event is to coincide with the release of Mega Man 11 and allows hunters of Hunter Rank 13 or higher to take on the “A Rush of Blood” quest in the section dedicated to event quests. This is just a fight between you and two high rank Odogarons in the arena, so if you want to know how to beat them, head to our Monster Hunter: World Odogaron guide for strategies and the materials you can harvest from them. The one thing of note though is one of the Odogarons is significantly smaller than the other one. For me, this made the right much harder because despite not hitting anywhere near as hard as the larger one, it is far more nimble. That said, it is entirely possible with the right load-outs to complete this quest solo and it is rocking a classic tune to boot.

Devil May Cry Collaboration Event

This event is now over.

Currently there is a collaboration event with Devil May Cry that allows you to unlock the Dante Alpha set. In order to get the full set, make sure you complete this event five times. It requires a hunter rank of 14 or higher to access the Event Quest “Code: Red”, which tasks you to hunt an Anjanath, Odogaron, Rathalos, and a Teostra in the arena. I highly recommend that you head into this with three other players and take advantage of the slope in the far corner of the arena if you’re a dual blade wielder.

Once you’ve gathered three Mega Man Tickets, you’ll be able to create a sweet pixel Mega Man costume that costs 1000 research points. Since you only obtain one ticket per time doing the quest, you’ll need to do the “A Rush of Blood” event quest to grab more of them.

What we know about Behemoth in Monster Hunter: World

While this event has not been announced for the PC version, it did appear on the console versions. Therefore in case it does get announced for the PC version at a later date, I’ve put some information regarding the event here.

As a collaboration between Capcom and Square Enix, the Behemoth update comes with some new armour, emotes, references to Final Fantasy, and a new Elder Dragon in the form of Behemoth. While not a siege battle like Kulve Taroth, this creature is perhaps the toughest single monster in the entirety of Monster Hunter: World to date. Behemoth also seems to be available for a very limited time.

Behemoth lore and quests

Behemoth is a bit of a series staple in the Final Fantasy series. It first appeared chronologically in the series as a boss in Final Fantasy II, but also featured as a regular enemy later on. It also saw first appearances in the US as a mini-boss in Final Fantasy IV and in Europe in Final Fantasy VII. They’re often regarded as one of the tougher fights, with some even casting magic that reduces HP to single digits.

In order to find it, if the update drops, you’ll need to complete a quest where you must find visitors from another land in the Wildspire Wastes, before defeating a larger variant of the Kulu-Ya-Ku in the region. Upon completing that, there will be a special assignment where you must defeat the Behemoth, which thanks to several factors is a much larger task than any other single Elder Dragon, with the possible exception of Kulve Taroth.

Behemoth strengths and weaknesses

Its head is the weakest point as all weapons do the same damage, though the tail can also be very weak to bladed weapons. Its head and front claws are breakable, while the tail is severable. However, despite this, there are some specific properties for attacking the head which we’ll get to in the strategies portion. Dragon weapons tend to do the best damage, while fire and thunder are the worst elements to use against it. Ailments on the other hand are highly encouraged, as it has no special resistances to any of them.

Behemoth strategies

Bring as many flash pods and flash bugs as you can to this fight and coordinate when you’re going to use them. Like Final Fantasy games, the fight against Behemoth will include little text boxes that warn you of when Behemoth is about to cast certain spells. One of which is Charybdis, which will summon tornados. These can quickly escalate into chaotic situations where there are too many tornadoes around, so use a flash pod when the prompt says it is casting Charybdis.

Another big move it can use is Ecliptic Meteor. During the battle, it will try to use various spells. One of them is Comet, which slams a rock into the ground from the sky. Unlike standard meteors, these don’t explode, and unlike Ecliptic Meteor, these are more useful to you. Pay attention to where the Ecliptic Meteor’s impact zone is, it’s characterised by the red circle. Make a dash towards the nearest comet that has landed in the area, positioning yourself so that upon the Ecliptic Meteor’s impact, the shockwave will just destroy the comet you’re hiding behind. You can also use the Final Fantasy XIV update exclusive jump emote, but the timing is very precise. Nothing else will work, not even teleporting back to the camp.

As you’ll be teaming up with others, you’ll need to assign roles, one of which will be a tank role to try and gain Behemoth’s enmity. This is done by repeatedly poking at it in the head, either with melee weapons or ranged weapons, while your teammates get the greater amount of damage with relative safety. Status effects can reset the aggro, so if you’re the designated tank, make sure you’re the one that’s bashing its head to regain it as soon as possible. It can also tail swipe, so try to hack off the tail as soon as you can, as this will severely reduce its range.

So those are all the monsters that aren’t in the PC version so far, but what about those Elder Dragons that are? Quite a few have materials that are advantageous to farm before the new monsters appear in the PC version. You can check out our two complete lists of available weapons and armour that are available in the game in our Monster Hunter: World armour builds guide and Monster Hunter: World weapon tree guide respectively.