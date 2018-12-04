Fallout 76 Bobbleheads: locations, are they permanent

Landview Lighthouse There are two here. One is in the yellow house, on the desk in the upstairs bedroom between the typewriter and the terminal. The other is inside the lighthouse on the window sill heading up the most high-up gantry platform.

Alpine River Cabins There are two here. The first is in the south-eastern cabin on the top corner of the bunk beds. The second is in the southern cabin with the bear rug, this time under the corner bunk bed.

Wixon Homestead Just one here, and it’s on the barrel next to the southern wall of the hay barn and garage. Just look right of the metal shelving and you should see it.

Vault-Tec Agricultural Center A whopping four of them to find here. All are inside the building. The first is on the open rusty fridge on the lower level Hydroponics room. It should be opposite a fertiliser hatch. The second is in the urinal of the men’s toilets by the stairs. A third can be found in the filing cabinet tray on the floor in front of some empty filing cabinets in the filing office. Finally, the fourth is on the corner of the metal desk that has a wrecked terminal on the dry part of the basement lab level. It’s just left of some empty filing cabinets.

WV Limber Co. Two here. One is in the red barn storage warehouse, located by a raised area by the upturned filing cabinet. There’s also a first aid box nearby. The second is on the edge of the roof, near a “Protect your Hands” poster in the partially ruined maintenance gargae. Look for some stacked timber nearby.

Darling Sister’s Lab Just the one to be found here, and it’s on the roof of the caravan trailer with “Welkcom” written nearby. There’s also a gramophone and banjo if you want a focal point to see if someone else has gotten to it first.

Grove’s Family Cabin Another one Bobblehead to be found here. This is on top of the bunk bed in the south-eastern corner of the room of the cabin with the trunk and American flag hung up.

Tyler County Fairgrounds There’s three to find here. The first is below the two token machines in the metal sheds by the hoop shot games. The second is by some Nuka-Cherry and Nuka-Cola bottles on some metal shelves at the base of the massive rusted Nuka-Cola bottle. Finally, there’s also one on the long table decorated with a lot of pumpkins in the warehouse with the Tinker’s Workbench. Just look for an over-abundance of pumpkins for the right area.

Deathclaw Island Just one on this tiny island and it’s on the bench on the northern bank of the island. Just watch out for the Deathclaw, she’s very protective of it.

Marigold Pavilion Head into the Attic inside the pavilion for this one bobblehead. It’s by the support beam bear two mattress beds.

Hunter’s Ridge Look for the north-eastern treehouse shack with the mattress and a metal bucket. It should be on the corner of the wooden floor attacked to the roof, but the one bobblehead may have fallen off due to the rather tight platform it’s on.

Morgantown Train Yard In the main tower of the main building. You’ll find this one bobblehead on the top floor, next to the desk next to a radio.

Morgantown Airport Look to the south-west corner of the Responder Laboratory Hanger, specifically on the shelf, for this one bobblehead.

Morgantown High School There’s three of them. Thr first is on the tall bookshelf that’s in the office with blue-checkered wallpaper. The room has a level 2 lock. The second is in the closed stall in the boy’s toilets, while the third is in the gymnasium. Look for a basketball hoop without aa pole in the upper storage roof in the south-western part of the room, which can be accessed by jumping from the stands. It’s on a cinder block.

Portside Pub Just the one here. It’s on the rusting AC units on the roof.

Mama Dolce’s Food Processing Mama Dolce loved bobbleheads as there are four here. All four are in the Fujiniya Intelligence Base. One is by the door in the north-eastern corner of the dorms on a cabinet shelf. A second can be found in the laboratory chamber between a ladder and Protectron pod on a shelf. The third is on the linked computer/phone terminals in the south-western corner; there’s a Chinese flag on the floor. Lastly, the final one is in the main processing chamber, on top of the mainframe computer.

Vault-Tec University You’d expect these here and there are three of them. The first is inside Room 203, which is the Dean’s office, and is behind the filing box on the filing cabinets. The other two are in the simulation vault; one being near the black mirror and sink of the shower room near the gym, while the other is inside the upper fridge in the cafeteria, behind the counter.

Grafton Dam Look for the one bobblehead on metal typewriter desk in the blue office hut. It’s on the top floor.

Gauley Mine You’ll find three here. One is in the left-hand locker on the south-west corner of the locker room. The locker room itself is south of the entrance, going into the mines. Your second is at the end of the first mine tunnel on the ceiling supports, while the third is on the top edge of a blackened wall AC unit with a light above of it. This is north-west of the main generator and gantry chambers.

Arklos Pharma Just one very corrupt Bobblehead in Arklos Pharma, which is in the Protein Sequencing Lab, between the Terminals and the collection chamber.

Greg’s Mine Supply Greg has his own one little Bobblehead placed on the desk left of Greg’s terminal.

Bolton Greens A whopping five to be found here. They’re in the baby pram by the playground just outside the mansion, near a golf bag in the golf-course deception office that’s accessed via the locked door in the kitchen, on the north mezzanine balcony with an onrate side table, on the concrete steps found on the roof of the mansion itself, and the western corner of the upstairs bedroom with the brick fireplace – look for the small table.

New River Gorge Resort Go across Interstate 59 once you’ve completed the adventure course in the woods. You’ll find it inside the top platform of the adventure tower. You can also use enhanced jumping to get to this one.

Horizon’s Rest Two to be found here. One is in the cockpit of the crashed airplane on the floor, while the other is on the metal table next to a safe with a level 1 lock, and a jail key. The building is attached to the electrical pylons.

Relay Tower HN-B1-12 This one can be found on the computer bank in the southern corner of the hut inside the tower complex.

Tygart Water Treatment A small wooden crate near the two mattresses in the Raider base defensive wall houses this one Bobblehead.

Ohio River Adventures Just the one here, which is inside the fishing boat and on top of the computer.

Silva Homestead There are two to be found here. One is in the red silo barn on the desk by the Arktos Pharma Terminal, while the other is on the dresser along the north-western wall of the bedroom of the roadside farm house building.

Lewis & Sons Farming Supply You’ll find three of them here. The first is in the greenhouse by the cash register, while the second is on the upstairs balcony of the large metal tractor barn, south-east of the complex. The final one is next to the Power Armor station in the large metal tractor barn.

Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant Look for the three in the following locations. The first is on a section of the mainframe computer in the sunken loading dock. You’ll need a lockpicking skill of 3 to access the hatch on the roof by the orange/white trailer. Another is behind the locked door (level 1) in the pantry insiode the wonderfully named “Snackability R&D Lab” on the upper floor, while the last one is in the open locker in the locker room between the two big chambers of the plant.

The Giant Teapot Just two here. One is by the toilet in the gift shop, while the other is below the cash register inside the Red Rocket Gas (Petrol) station.

Posiedon Energy Plant WV-06 Another massive place with five Bobbleheads! The first is at the end of the two T-Shaped pipes entering the first of the two cooling towers, near a skeleton with tons of chems littered around it. There’s another skeleton with lots of chems and a Bobblehead around one in the west corner of the expansion cooling tower and you can access the area via the stairs on the north-east side of the main building, though you may need enhanced jumping to get to this. Another is on the roof at the end of the highest scaffolding. Look for the crates. A third can be found in the largest pool of the Fuel Storage chamber on a submerged girder. Finally, the last one is in the reactor room on the south-side girders. You’ll need to jump from the computer bank to the gantry to reach this one, so do take care not to fall off.

Charleston Railyard You’ll find this one on a table in the cabinet office in the brick office building. There’s a Mr Handy billboard on top of it.

Hornwright Summer Villa This one is on top of the gazebo near the greenhouse.

Torrance House Just the two here. One is on the top corner of the stone wall surrounding the hedge maze, while the other is a bit of a voyeur on the corner of the roof of the eastern battlements, as it’s just east of the skeletons getting intimate with the word blocks nearby spelling out “Hubba Bubba” – the dirty fiends!

Riverside Manor The two Bobbleheads are inside the manor. One is in the bureau of the master bedroom on the second floor, while the other is in the corner bedroom along the west wall on top of a dresser.

Overlook Cabin Two more here. One is outside by the broken windows of the north side of the cabin, next to a pool table and game room, while the other is on the rock cliff on a ledge halfway down just shy of the stone driveway wall and a blue car.

Burdette Manor Look for these two Bobbleheads on the floor near the western side of the manor, and on a narrow ledge on the cliff below the cluster of soot flowers.

Summerville Docks This location has three of them. One is in the dried out lake bed north-east of the boathouse by the red fishing boat, while the other two are in the fish store shack on a metal shelf, and in the red storage shed on the north-west corner with a dingy propped up against the side.

Charleston Capitol Building Seems the officials only have one Bobblehead, which is on the judge’s table in the first courtroom. It’s marked “State Courthouse”.

Hornwright Industrial HQ There are three bobbleheads up for grabs here. The first is on Floor 03 in the southern corner of the Reactor Lab room, while the second is in the sunken floor area of the External Connection System Chamber in a tiny alcove of the red mainframe computer by the Protectron Calibration pad. The last one is in the sub-level basement where you’ll find an alcove next to the jutting part of red mainframe computer in the northwest of the room.