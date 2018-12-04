Fallout 76 Perk Cards: all the perk cards, how to upgrade them

One of the more drastic changes in Fallout 76 is in it’s revamp of how Perks work. Instead of choosing one permanent skill at every level, you get cards that can be equipped at any time, upgraded to increase their effectiveness, and even shared with your buddies at any point provided you have the Charisma. There are a ton of these in the game, some requiring an increase in rank to get more out of them. This guide will have more on exactly how to obtain them and what you need to do to upgrade them, along with the full list of all the Perk Cards and their subsequent effects by rank.

Fallout 76 Perk Cards guide

Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with the Fallout 76 should have a look at our Fallout 76 guide. This is perhaps the biggest change with how Fallout 76 plays compared to previous Fallout games, so we’ll now go into just want the cards do and how to obtain them.

What are Fallout 76’s Perk Cards?

Much like all the other Fallout games, the chief stats of Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck, are all the major stats that govern how your individual perks work. This time, you begin with 1 point in each, rather than create your own character with a certain build. Whenever you level up, you’ll be able to rank up a single stat by one, to a maximum of 15. Points are no longer obtained once you reach level 50, so spend the points wisely.

Also upon levelling up, you’ll be able to choose a Perk Card. There’s usually a new type of card per SPECIAL rank, though this is not always the case. This card doesn’t have to be from the stat you just increased, so you can take a Perk Card specialising in one-handed weapon damage, even though you just increased Charisma. They are filtered by category for easy navigation.

Each of the SPECIAL stats has associated perks that can be equipped, though you don’t need to choose the perk with the corresponding SPECIAL stat you increased. You’ll of course need to have enough points in the relevant SPECIAL stat to equip that Perk Card, however they can be shared with your team (provided you have three points in Charisma) and you can swap them out at any time.

Duplicates that you choose, or open via perk card packs (more on that in a bit), can also be combined to make better versions of those cards. For example, the perk card “Gladiator” would normally increase one-handed melee weapon damage by 10%, however if you combine with a duplicate card, you’ll be able to combine them to increase the one-handed melee weapon damage. The only caveat is that you also increase the amount of points you need to have in that particular perk to equip that perk card. So while Gladiator rank 1 costs 1 Strength point to complete, Gladiator rank 2 costs 2.

Fallout 76 all the Perk Cards list

You’re probably here to find all the Perk Cards in the game, so here’s the grit of this guide – the full Perk Card list. Obviously it isn’t complete yet as certain conditions need to be met to unlock the next set of cards, but here are all the Perk Cards we currently know are in Fallout 76. The cards will all be grouped together by the SPECIAL stat they are associated with. You can filter the list by using the search bar in each list, so do make sure you take advantage of the table tools.

Strength

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 / Rank 5 Iron Fist (2) Punching attacks do +20% damage with a 5% chance to stagger your opponent. Punching attacks do +40% damage with a 10% chance to stagger your opponent. Punching attacks do +60% damage with a 15% chance to stagger your opponent. Rank 4: Punching attacks do +80% damage with a 20% chance to stagger your opponent.

Rank 5: Punching attacks do +100% damage with a 25% chance to stagger your opponent. Travelling Pharmacy (3) Weight of all Chems (including Stimpacks) are reduced by 30%. Weight of all Chems (including Stimpacks) are reduced by 60%. Weight of all Chems (including Stimpacks) are reduced by 90%. Bandolier (4) Ballistic weapon ammo weighs 30% less. Ballistic weapon ammo weighs 60% less. Ballistic weapon ammo weighs 90% less. Gladiator (5) Your one-handed melee weapons now do +10% damage. Your one-handed melee weapons now do +20% damage. Your one-handed melee weapons now do +30% damage. Pack Rat (6) The weight of all junk items is reduced by 25%. The weight of all junk items is reduced by 50%. The weight of all junk items is reduced by 75%. Slugger (7) Your two-handed melee weapons deal 10% more damage. Your two-handed melee weapons deal 20% more damage. Your two-handed melee weapons deal 30% more damage. Shotgunner (10) Your shotguns now deal +10% damage. Your shotguns now deal +20% damage. Your shotguns now deal +30% damage. Basher (11) Gun bashing does +25% damage with a 5% chance to cripple your opponent. Gun bashing does +50% damage with a 10% chance to cripple your opponent. Sturdy Frame (13) Armour weighs 25% less. Armour weighs 50% less. Barbarian (14) Every point of Strength adds +2 damage resistance (maximum of 40) (not compatible with power armour). Every point of Strength adds +3 damage resistance (maximum of 60) (not compatible with power armour). Every point of Strength adds +4 damage resistance (maximum of 80) (not compatible with power armour). Martial Artist (16) Your melee weapons weigh 20% less and you swing them 10% faster. Your melee weapons weigh 40% less and you swing them 20% faster. Your melee weapons weigh 60% less and you swing them 30% faster. Scattershot (18) Shotguns now weigh 30% less and you reload them 10% faster. Expert Gladiator (20) Your one-handed melee weapons now do +10% damage. Your one-handed melee weapons now do +20% damage. Your one-handed melee weapons now do +30% damage. Blocker (21) Take 15% less damage from your opponent’s melee attacks. Take 30% less damage from your opponent’s melee attacks. Take 45% less damage from your opponent’s melee attacks. Expert Shotgunner (23) Your shotguns now deal +10% damage. Your shotguns now deal +20% damage. Your shotguns now deal +30% damage. Expert Slugger (24) Your two-handed melee weapons deal 10% more damage. Your two-handed melee weapons deal 20% more damage. Your two-handed melee weapons deal 30% more damage. Strong Back (26) +10 carry weight. +20 carry weight. +30 carry weight. Rank 4: +40 carry weight.

Rank 5: +50 carry weight. Heavy Gunner (30) Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +10% damage. Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +20% damage. Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +30% damage. Ordinance Express (31) Explosives weigh 30% less. Explosives weigh 90% less. Explosives weigh 90% less. Incisor (34) Your melee attacks ignore 20% of your target’s armour. Your melee attacks ignore 40% of your target’s armour. Your melee attacks ignore 60% of your target’s armour. Bear Arms (35) Heavy guns weigh 20% less. Heavy guns weigh 40% less. Heavy guns weigh 60% less. Heavy guns weigh 80% less. Lock and Load (37) Heavy guns reload 10% faster. Heavy guns reload 20% faster. Heavy guns reload 30% faster. Bullet Shield (39) Gain 10 damage resistance while firing a heavy gun. Gain 20 damage resistance while firing a heavy gun. Gain 30 damage resistance while firing a heavy gun. Gain 40 damage resistance while firing a heavy gun. Expert Heavy Gunner (40) Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +10% damage. Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +20% damage. Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +30% damage. Pain Train (41) Damage enemies by sprinting into them with Power Armor. Smash enemies by sprinting into them with Power Armor. Devastate and stagger enemies by sprinting into them with Power Armor. Master Gladiator (43) Your one-handed melee weapons now do +10% damage. Your one-handed melee weapons now do +20% damage. Your one-handed melee weapons now do +30% damage. Master Shotgunner (45) Your shotguns now deal +10% damage. Your shotguns now deal +20% damage. Your shotguns now deal +30% damage. Master Slugger (48) Your two-handed melee weapons deal 10% more damage. Your two-handed melee weapons deal 20% more damage. Your two-handed melee weapons deal 30% more damage. Master Heavy Gunner (50) Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +10% damage. Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +20% damage. Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +30% damage.

Perception

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Concentrated Fire (2) VATS now targets limbs. Focus fire to gain accuracy and damage per shot. Focus fire to gain accuracy and damage per shot. Focus fire to gain accuracy and damage per shot. Butcher’s Bounty (3) 40% chance to find extra meat when you search an animal corpse. 60% chance to find extra meat when you search an animal corpse. 80% chance to find extra meat when you search an animal corpse. Green Thumb (4) Reap twice as much when harvesting flora Picklock (5) Gain +1 lockpicking skill, and the lockpicking sweet spot is 10% larger. Crack Shot (7) All pistols now have 10% more range and accuracy when sighted. All pistols now have 15% more range and accuracy when sighted. All pistols now have 20% more range and accuracy when sighted. Rifleman (8) Your non-automatic rifles now do +10% damage. Your non-automatic rifles now do +20% damage. Your non-automatic rifles now do +30% damage. Skeet Shooter (10) Your shotguns have improved accuracy and spread. Your shotguns have even better accuracy and spread. Your shotguns have excellent accuracy and spread. Pannapictagraphist (12) You hear directional audio when in range of a Magazine. Exterminator (14) Your attacks ignore 25% armour of any insect. Your attacks ignore 50% armour of any insect. Your attacks ignore 75% armour of any insect. Commando (15) Automatic rifles do +10% damage. Automatic rifles do +20% damage. Automatic rifles do +30% damage. PerceptiBobble (16) You hear directional audio when in range of a Bobblehead. Ground Pounder (18) Automatic rifles now reload 10% faster and have better hip fire accuracy. Automatic rifles now reload 20% faster and have even better hip fire accuracy. Automatic rifles now reload 30% faster and have much better hip fire accuracy. Automatic rifles now reload 40% faster and have excellent hip fire accuracy. Expert Picklock (19) Gain +1 lockpicking skill, and the lockpicking sweet spot is 10% larger. Expert Rifleman (20) Your non-automatic rifles now do +10% damage. Your non-automatic rifles now do +20% damage. Your non-automatic rifles now do +30% damage. Fortune Finder (22) You hear directional audio when in range of a Cap Stash. Night Person (24) Gain +1 INT and +1 PER between the hours of 6:00pm and 6:00am. Gain +2 INT and +2 PER between the hours of 6:00pm and 6:00am. Gain +3 INT and +3 PER between the hours of 6:00pm and 6:00am. Expert Commando (25) Automatic rifles do +10% damage. Automatic rifles do +20% damage. Automatic rifles do +30% damage. Awareness (27) You can view a target’s specific damage resistances in VATS. Sniper (28) Gain improved control and hold your breath 25% longer while aiming down scopes. Improved focus and better sighted accuracy. Gain improved control and hold your breath 50% longer while aiming down scopes. Gain improved control and hold your breath 75% longer while aiming down scopes. Tank Killer (30) Your rifles ignore 10% armour and have a 2% chance to stagger. Your rifles ignore 20% armour and have a 4% chance to stagger. Your rifles ignore 30% armour and have a 6% chance to stagger. Your rifles ignore 40% armour and have a 8% chance to stagger. Refractor (32) Gain +5 Energy Resistance. Gain +10 Energy Resistance. Gain +15 Energy Resistance. Gain +20 Energy Resistance. Glow Sight (33) Deal +20% to glowing enemies. Deal +40% to glowing enemies. Deal +60% to glowing enemies. Grenadier (35) Explosives have a 50% larger radius. Explosives have twice as big a radius. Longshot (37) Your rifles have 5% more range and more accuracy while sighted. Your rifles have 10% more range and even more accuracy while sighted. Your rifles have 15% more range and much more accuracy while sighted. Your rifles have 20% more range and excellent accuracy while sighted. Fire in the Hole (38) See a throwing arc when tossing grenades. Grenades fly 15% further. See a throwing arc when tossing grenades. Grenades fly 30% further. See a throwing arc when tossing grenades. Grenades fly 50% further. Master Picklock (40) Gain +1 lockpicking skill, and the lockpicking sweet spot is 10% larger. Master Rifleman (42) Your non-automatic rifles now do +10% damage. Your non-automatic rifles now do +20% damage. Your non-automatic rifles now do +30% damage. Master Commando (45) Automatic rifles do +10% damage. Automatic rifles do +20% damage. Automatic rifles do +30% damage. Night Eyes (47) Gain night vision while sneaking between 6:00pm and 6:00am. Penetrator (50) VATS can hit enemy body parts that are covered with reduced accuracy. VATS can hit enemy body parts that are covered with slightly reduced accuracy. VATS can hit enemy body parts that are covered with normal accuracy.

Endurance

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Lead Belly (2) Take 30% less radiation from eating or drinking. Take 60% less radiation from eating or drinking. Take zero radiation from eating or drinking. Dromedary (3) All drinks quench thirst by an additional 25%. All drinks quench thirst by an additional 50%. All drinks quench thirst by an additional 75%. Iron Stomach (4) Your chance to catch a disease from food is reduced by 30%. Your chance to catch a disease from food is reduced by 60%. Your chance to catch a disease from food is reduced by 90%. Slow Metabolizer (5) All food satisfies hunger by an additional 25%. All food satisfies hunger by an additional 50%. All food satisfies hunger by an additional 75%. Thirst Quencher (6) Drinking any liquid has a 30% reduced chance to cause disease. Drinking any liquid has a 60% reduced chance to cause disease. Drinking any liquid has a 90% reduced chance to cause disease. Good Doggy (8) Eating dog food is now three times as beneficial. Natural Resistance (10) You are 30% less likely to catch a disease from the environment. You are 60% less likely to catch a disease from the environment. You are 90% less likely to catch a disease from the environment. Hydro Fix (11) Chems generate 50% less thirst. Chems generate no thirst. Rejuvenated (12) You gain increased benefit from being “Well Fed” or “Well Hydrated”. You gain a much increased benefit from being “Well Fed” or “Well Hydrated”. Cola Nut (14) Nuka-Cola products are now twice as beneficial. Nuka-Cola products are now three times as beneficial. Vaccinated (16) Chances of catching a disease from creatures is reduced by 30%. Chances of catching a disease from creatures is reduced by 60%. Chances of catching a disease from creatures is reduced by 90%. Munchy Resistance (17) Chems generate 50% less hunger. Chems generate no hunger. Homebody (19) Gain gradual health regeneration while in your camp or a captured workshop. Gain improved health regeneration while in your camp or a captured workshop. Adamantium Skeleton (21) Your limb damage is now reduced by 20%. Your limb damage is now reduced by 40%. Your limb damage is now reduced by 60%. Rank 4: Your limb damage is now reduced by 80%.

Rank 5: Your limb damage is now reduced by 100%. Solar Powered (22) Gain +1 Strength and +1 Endurance between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm. Gain +2 Strength and +2 Endurance between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm. Gain +3 Strength and +3 Endurance between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm. Chem Fiend (23) Any chems you take last 30% longer. Any chems you take last 60% longer. Any chems you take last 90% longer. Cannibal (25) Eating human, ghoul, super mutant, scorched, or mole miner corpses restores health and hunger. Eating human, ghoul, super mutant, scorched, or mole miner corpses restores more health and hunger. Eating human, ghoul, super mutant, scorched, or mole miner corpses restores even more health and hunger. Aquagirl/Aquaboy (26) You no longer take Rad damage from swimming and can breathe underwater. Fireproof (27) Immediately gain +20 Fire Resistance. Immediately gain +40 Fire Resistance. Immediately gain +60 Fire Resistance. Nocturnal Fortitude (29) Gain +20 maximum health between the hours of 6:00pm and 6:00am. Gain +40 maximum health between the hours of 6:00pm and 6:00am. Ironclad (30) Gain 10 damage and energy resistance while not wearing power armour. Gain 20 damage and energy resistance while not wearing power armour. Gain 30 damage and energy resistance while not wearing power armour. Rank 4: Gain 40 damage and energy resistance while not wearing power armour.

Rank 5: Gain 50 damage and energy resistance while not wearing power armour. Revenant (32) Gain +25% damage bonus for two minutes when a player revives you. Gain +50% damage bonus for two minutes when a player revives you. Rad Resistant (34) Immediately gain +10 Rad Resistance. Immediately gain +20 Rad Resistance. Immediately gain +30 Rad Resistance. Immediately gain +40 Rad Resistance. Ghoulish (36) Radiation now regenerates some of your lost health. Radiation now regenerates more of your lost health. Radiation now regenerates even more of your lost health. Professional Drinker (39) There’s no chance you’ll get addicted to alcohol. All Night Long (41) You suffer 20% less from hunger and thirst at night. You suffer 40% less from hunger and thirst at night. You suffer 60% less from hunger and thirst at night. Chem Resistant (43) You’re half as likely to get addicted when consuming Chems. Gain complete immunity to addiction to Chems. Sun=Kissed (45) Slowly regen radiation damage between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm. Quickly regen radiation damage between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm. Photosynthetic (47) Gain health regen between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm. Gain improved health regen between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm. Lifegiver (50) Gain a total of +10% to your max health. Gain a total of +30% to your max health. Gain a total of +45% to your max health.

Charisma

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Inspirational (2) When you are on a team, gain 5% more experience. When you are on a team, gain 10% more experience. When you are on a team, gain 15% more experience. Happy Camper (3) Hunger and thirst grow 40% more slowly when in a camp or a team workshop. Hunger and thirst grow 80% more slowly when in a camp or a team workshop. Lone Wanderer (4) When adventuring alone, take 10% less damage and gain 10% AP Regen. When adventuring alone, take 20% less damage and gain 20% AP Regen. When adventuring alone, take 30% less damage and gain 30% AP Regen. Bodyguards (5) Gain 6 damage and energy resistance (maximum 18) for each teammate excluding you. Gain 8 damage and energy resistance (maximum 24) for each teammate excluding you. Gain 10 damage and energy resistance (maximum 30) for each teammate excluding you. Gain 12 damage and energy resistance (maximum 36) for each teammate excluding you. Hard Bargain (7) Buying and selling prices at vendors are better. E.M.T. (9) Players you revive come back with health regen for 15 seconds. Players you revive come back with health regen for 30 seconds. Players you revive come back with health regen for 60 seconds. Bloodsucker (11) Blood Packs now satisfy thirst, no longer irradiate, and heal 50% more. Blood Packs now satisfy thirst, no longer irradiate, and heal 100% more. Blood Packs now satisfy thirst, no longer irradiate, and heal 150% more. Magnetic Personality (13) Give 1 Charisma for each teammate excluding yourself. Give 2 Charisma for each teammate excluding yourself. Field Surgeon (15) Stimpaks and RadAway will now work much more quickly. Happy-Go-Lucky (17) Your Luck is increased by 2 while under the influence of alcohol. Your Luck is increased by 4 while under the influence of alcohol. Injector (19) Players revived by you have +6 AP regen for 10 minutes. Players revived by you have +12 AP regen for 10 minutes. Players revived by you have +18 AP regen for 10 minutes. Team Medic (20) Your stimpacks now also heal nearby teammates for half their health. Your stimpacks now also heal nearby teammates for three quarters of their health. Your stimpacks now also heal nearby teammates for their total health. Quack Surgeon (22) Revive other players with liquor. Party Girl/ Party Boy (24) The effects of alcohol are doubled. The effects of alcohol are tripled. Travel Agent (26) Pay 30% fewer caps when fast travelling. Healing Hands (28) Players revived are cured off their Rads. Animal Friend (30) Aim your gun at any animal below your level for a 25% chance to pacify it. Aim your gun at any animal below your level for a 50% chance to pacify it. Aim your gun at any animal below your level for a 75% chance to pacify it. Overly Generous (32) Rads increase your chance to inflict 25 Rads with melee attacks. Rads increase your chance to inflict 50 Rads with melee attacks. Anti-Epidemic (34) Disesase cures have a 50% chance to cure nearby teammates diseases. Disesase cures have a 100% chance to cure nearby teammates diseases. Spiritual Healer (36) You regenerate health for 5 seconds after reviving another player. You regenerate health for 10 seconds after reviving another player. You regenerate health for 15 seconds after reviving another player. Squad Maneuvers (37) Run 10% faster when part of a team. Run 20% faster when part of a team. Philanthropist (39) Restore some of your team’s hunger and thirst when you eat or drink. Restore more of your team’s hunger and thirst when you eat or drink. Restore much more of your team’s hunger and thirst when you eat or drink. Suppressor (40) Reduce target’s damage output by 10% for 2 seconds after you attack. Reduce target’s damage output by 20% for 2 seconds after you attack. Reduce target’s damage output by 30% for 2 seconds after you attack. Strange in Numbers (42) Positive mutation effects are +25% stronger if teammates are mutated too. Rad Sponge (44) When affected by Rads, periodically heal 15 Rads on nearby teammates. When affected by Rads, periodically heal 30 Rads on nearby teammates. When affected by Rads, periodically heal 50 Rads on nearby teammates. Tenderizer (46) Your target receives 5% more damage for 5 seconds after you attack. Your target receives 6% more damage for 7 seconds after you attack. Your target receives 7% more damage for 10 seconds after you attack. Friendly Fire (48) Teammates hit by your flame weapons regen health briefly (not the Molotov cocktail) Teammates hit by your flame weapons regen more health briefly (not the Molotov cocktail) Teammates hit by your flame weapons regen even more health briefly (not the Molotov cocktail) Wasteland Whisperer (50) 25% pacify chance while aiming your gun at a creature below your level. 55% pacify chance while aiming your gun at a creature below your level. 75% pacify chance while aiming your gun at a creature below your level.

Intelligence

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 First Aid (2) Stimpacks restore 10% more health. Stimpacks restore 20% more health. Stimpacks restore 30% more health. Stimpacks restore 40% more health. Makeshift Warrior (3) Your melee weapons break 30% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Your melee weapons break 60% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Your melee weapons break 90% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Hacker (4) Gain +1 Hacking skill, and terminal lock-out is reduced. Licensed Plumber (5) Your pipe weapons break 30% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Your pipe weapons break 60% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Your pipe weapons break 90% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Pharmacist (6) RadAway removes 30% more radiation. RadAway removes 60% more radiation. RadAway removes 90% more radiation. Exotic Weapons (8) You can now craft crossbows, black powder guns, and more (plans are required). You can now modify crossbows, black powder guns, and more (plans are required). Demolition Expert (10) Your explosives deal +20% damage. Your explosives deal +40% damage. Your explosives deal +60% damage. Rank 4: Your explosives deal +80% damage.

Rank 5: Your explosives deal +100% damage. Scrapper (13) Obtain more components when you scrap weapons and armour. Armorer (15) You can now craft advanced armour mods. (Requires plans) Crafting armour costs fewer materials. Crafted armour has improved durability. Expert Exotic Weapons (16) You can now craft Rank 2 (plans are required). Crafting exotic weapons costs fewer materials. Contractor (18) Crafting workshop items now costs 25% fewer materials. Crafting workshop items now costs 50% fewer materials. Science (20) You can now craft energy guns (plans are required.) You can craft Rank 1 energy gun mods (plans are required). Expert Hacker (22) Gain +1 Hacking skill, and terminal lock-out is reduced. Gunsmith (23) Guns break 25% more slowly and the repair cost is reduced. Guns break 50% more slowly and the repair cost is reduced. Guns break 75% more slowly and the repair cost is reduced. Master Exotic Weapons (25) You can now craft Rank 3 (plans are required). Your crafted exotic weapons have improved durabiilty. Fix it Good (27) You can repair armour and Power Armour to 130% of normal maximum condition. You can repair armour and Power Armour to 160% of normal maximum condition. You can repair armour and Power Armour to 200% of normal maximum condition. Batteries Included (28) Energy weapon ammo weighs 30% less. Energy weapon ammo weighs 60% less. Energy weapon ammo weighs 90% less. Wrecking Ball (29) +40% damage to workshop objects. +80% damage to workshop objects. +120% damage to workshop objects. Expert Science (31) You can craft Rank 2 energy gun mods (plans are required). Crafting energy guns now costs fewer materials. Grease Monkey (33) Workshop items are 30% cheaper to repair. Workshop items are 60% cheaper to repair. Chemist (34) You get double the quantity for crafting chems. You get triple the quantity for crafting chems. Stabilized (36) While wearing Power Armor, heavy guns gain more accuracy and ignore 10% armour. While wearing Power Armor, heavy guns gain even more accuracy and ignore 20% armour. While wearing Power Armor, heavy guns gain much better accuracy and ignore 30% armour. While wearing Power Armor, heavy guns gain excellent accuracy and ignore 40% armour. Master Hacker (38) Gain +1 hacking skill and terminal lock-out time is reduced. Weapon Artisan (40) Repair any weapon to 130% its max condition. Repair any weapon to 160% its max condition. Repair any weapon to 200% its max condition. Power Smith (41) You can now craft advanced Power Armor suits (plans are required) Crafting Power Armor costs fewer materials. Crafted Power Armor has improved durability. Science Master (43) You can craft Rank 3 energy gun mods (plans are required). Your crafted energy guns have increased durability. Power Patcher (44) Your Power Armour breaks 20% more slowly and is cheaper to repair Your Power Armour breaks 40% more slowly and is cheaper to repair Your Power Armour breaks 60% more slowly and is cheaper to repair Nerd Rage (46) While below 20% health, gain 20 damage resistance, 10% damage dealt to enemies, and 15% AP regen. While below 20% health, gain 30 damage resistance, 15% damage dealt to enemies, and 15% AP regen. While below 20% health, gain 40 damage resistance, 20% damage dealt to enemies, and 15% AP regen. Robotics Expert (48) Hack an enemy robot for a 25% chance to pacify it. Hack an enemy robot for a 50% chance to pacify it. Hack an enemy robot for a 75% chance to pacify it. Portable Power (49) All Power Armour parts and chassis weights are reduced by 25%. All Power Armour parts and chassis weights are reduced by 50%. All Power Armour parts and chassis weights are reduced by 75%. Power User (50) Fusion cores last 20% longer. Fusion cores last 40% longer. Fusion cores last 60% longer. Rank 4: Fusion cores last 80% longer.

Rank 5: Fusion cores last 100% longer.

Agility

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Action Boy / Action Girl (2) Action Points regenerate 15% faster. Action Points regenerate 30% faster. Action Points regenerate 45% faster. Born Survivor (3) Falling below 20% health will automatically use a Stimpak Falling below 30% health will automatically use a Stimpak Falling below 40% health will automatically use a Stimpak Thru-Hiker (3) Food and drink weights are reduced by 30%. Food and drink weights are reduced by 60%. Food and drink weights are reduced by 90%. Gun Runner (4) Your running speed is increased by 10% when you have a pistol equipped. Your running speed is increased by 20% when you have a pistol equipped. Moving Target (5) +15 damage and energy resistance while sprinting (Not with Power armour.) +30 damage and energy resistance while sprinting (Not with Power armour.) +45 damage and energy resistance while sprinting (Not with Power armour.) Gunslinger (6) Your non-automatic pistols now do +10% damage. Your non-automatic pistols now do +20% damage. Your non-automatic pistols now do +30% damage. Dead Man Sprinting (8) Sprint 10% faster at increased AP cost when your health is below 40%. Packin’ Light (9) Your pistols weigh 25% less. Your pistols weigh 50% less. Your pistols weigh 75% less. Guerrilla (10) Your automatic pistols do +10% damage. Your automatic pistols do +15% damage. Your automatic pistols do +20% damage. Marathoner (13) Sprinting consumes 20% fewer Action Points. Sprinting consumes 40% fewer Action Points. Sprinting consumes 60% fewer Action Points. Ninja (15) Your melee sneak attacks do 2.3x normal damage. Your melee sneak attacks do 2.6x normal damage. Your melee sneak attacks do 3x normal damage. Evasive (17) Each Agility point adds +1 damage and energy resistance (Maximum of 15). (Can’t be used with Power Armor) Each Agility point adds +2 damage and energy resistance (Maximum of 30). (Can’t be used with Power Armor) Each Agility point adds +3 damage and energy resistance (Maximum of 45). (Can’t be used with Power Armor) Modern Renegade (18) Gain some pistol hip fire accuracy and a 1% chance to cripple a limb. Gain more pistol hip fire accuracy and a 2% chance to cripple a limb. Gain even more pistol hip fire accuracy and a 3% chance to cripple a limb. Gain excellent pistol hip fire accuracy and a 4% chance to cripple a limb. Sneak (20) You are 20% harder to detect while sneaking. You are 40% harder to detect while sneaking. You are 60% harder to detect while sneaking. You are 80% harder to detect while sneaking. Home Defense (22) You can craft and disarm better traps and craft better turrets. (Plans required. You can craft and disarm advanced traps and craft advanced turrets. You can craft and disarm expert traps and craft expert turrets. Expert Gunslinger (24) Your non-automatic pistols now do +10% damage. Your non-automatic pistols now do +15% damage. Your non-automatic pistols now do +20% damage. Expert Guerrilla (25) Your automatic pistols do +10% damage. Your automatic pistols do +15% damage. Your automatic pistols do +20% damage. Covert Operative (27) Your ranged sneak attacks deal 2.15x normal damage. Your ranged sneak attacks deal 2.3x normal damage. Your ranged sneak attacks deal 2.5x normal damage. Light Footed (29) While sneaking, never trigger mines or floor-based traps. Enforcer Card (30) Your shotguns gain a 5% stagger chance and a 3% chance to cripple a limb. Your shotguns gain a 10% stagger chance and a 6% chance to cripple a limb. Your shotguns gain a 15% stagger chance and a 9% chance to cripple a limb. Your shotguns gain a 20% stagger chance and a 12% chance to cripple a limb. Goat Legs (32) Take 40% less damage from falling. Take 80% less damage from falling. Ammosmith (34) Produce 30% more rounds when crafting ammo. Produce 60% more rounds when crafting ammo. Produce 100% more rounds when crafting ammo. Escape Artist (35) Sneak to lose enemies. Running no longer affects stealth. Mister Sandman (37) At night, your silenced weapons do an additional 25% sneak damage. At night, your silenced weapons do an additional 50% sneak damage. White Knight (39) Your armor breaks 30% more slowly and is cheaper to repair. Your armor breaks 60% more slowly and is cheaper to repair. Your armor breaks 90% more slowly and is cheaper to repair. Master Gunslinger (41) Your non-automatic pistols now do +10% damage. Your non-automatic pistols now do +15% damage. Your non-automatic pistols now do +20% damage. Master Guerrilla (43) Your automatic pistols do +10% damage. Your automatic pistols do +20% damage. Your automatic pistols do +30% damage. Dodgy (45) Spend 30 Action Points to avoid 10% of each enemy attack. Spend 30 Action Points to avoid 20% of each enemy attack. Spend 30 Action Points to avoid 30% of each enemy attack. Secret Agent (47) Stealth Boys last twice as long. Stealth Boys last three times as long. Stealth Boys last four times as long. Adrenaline (49) Gain +6% (max 36%) damage for 30 seconds per kill. Duration refreshes with subsequent kills. Gain +7% (max 42%) damage for 30 seconds per kill. Duration refreshes with subsequent kills. Gain +8% (max 48%) damage for 30 seconds per kill. Duration refreshes with subsequent kills. Rank 4: Gain +9% (max 54%) damage for 30 seconds per kill. Duration refreshes with subsequent kills.

Rank 5: Gain +10% (max 60%) damage for 30 seconds per kill. Duration refreshes with subsequent kills. Gun Fu (50) VATS swaps targets on kill with +10% damage. VATS swaps targets on kill with +10% damage, then 20% damage to a second target. VATS swaps targets on kill with +10%, 20%, and then 30% damage to three targets respectively.

Luck

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Pharma Farma (2) 40% chance to find extra aid chems when you search a chem container. 60% chance to find extra aid chems when you search a chem container. 80% chance to find extra aid chems when you search a chem container. Scrounger (3) 40% chance to find extra ammo when you search an ammunition container. 60% chance to find extra ammo when you search an ammunition container. 80% chance to find extra ammo when you search an ammunition container. Serendipity (5) While below 30% health, gain a 15% chance to avoid damage. While below 35% health, gain a 30% chance to avoid damage. While below 35% health, gain a 45% chance to avoid damage. Can Do! (7) 40% chance to find an extra canned good when you search a food container. 60% chance to find an extra canned good when you search a food container. 80% chance to find an extra canned good when you search a food container. Good With Salt (9) Food in your inventory will spoil 30% slower than normal. Food in your inventory will spoil 60% slower than normal. Food in your inventory will spoil 90% slower than normal. Junk Shield (10) Carry Junk to gain up to 10 damage and energy resistance (Doesn’t work with Power Armour) Carry Junk to gain up to 20 damage and energy resistance (Doesn’t work with Power Armour) Carry Junk to gain up to 30 damage and energy resistance (Doesn’t work with Power Armour) Mystery Meat (12) Stimpaks may generate edible meat tissue. Higher rads improve the chance. Stimpaks generate edible, edible meat. Higher Rads improve the chance. Stimpaks generate excessive, edible meat. Higher Rads improve the chance. Cap Collector (15) You have a chance to find more bottle caps when opening a caps stash. Woodchucker (17) Collect twice as much when harvesting wood. Curator (19) The benefits of bobbleheads and magazines last twice as long. Psychopath (21) Every kill in VATS has a 10% chance to refill your critical meter. Every kill in VATS has a 20% chance to refill your critical meter. Every kill in VATS has a 30% chance to refill your critical meter. Dry Nurse (23) You have a 50% chance to keep your Stimpak when reviving another player. Lucky Break (24) Slight chance your armour will repair itself when struck. Chance your armour will repair itself when struck. Chance your armour will greatly repair itself when struck. Mysterious Stranger (26) The mysterious stranger appears when using V.A.T.S. The mysterious stranger appears often when using V.A.T.S. The mysterious stranger appears more often when using V.A.T.S. (He knows your name!) Last Laugh (27) You drop a live grenade from your inventory when you die. Four Leaf Clover (29) Each hit in VATS has a chance to fill your Critical meter. Each hit in VATS has a better chance to fill your Critical meter. Each hit in VATS has a good chance to fill your Critical meter. Starched Genes (30) Reduced chance to mutate from rads and Radaway will never cure mutations. You will never mutate from rads and Radaway will never cure mutations. One Gun Army (31) Heavy guns gain a 2% stagger chance and a 2% chance to cripple a limb. Heavy guns gain a 4% stagger chance and a 4% chance to cripple a limb. Heavy guns gain a 6% stagger chance and a 6% chance to cripple a limb. Heavy guns gain a 8% stagger chance and a 8% chance to cripple a limb. Grim Reaper’s Sprint (33) Any kill in VATS has a 15% chance to restore AP to full. Any kill in VATS has a 25% chance to restore AP to full. Any kill in VATS has a 35% chance to restore AP to full. Storm Chaser (35) Gain health regeneration while outside during rain or Rad Storms. Gain high health regeneration while outside during rain or Rad Storms. Tormentor (37) Your rifle attacks have 3% chance to cripple a limb. Your rifle attacks have 6% chance to cripple a limb. Your rifle attacks have 9% chance to cripple a limb. Your rifle attacks have 12% chance to cripple a limb. Ricochet (38) Gain 6% chance to deflect back some of an enemy’s ranged damage. Doesn’t apply in PVP. Gain 12% chance to deflect back some of an enemy’s ranged damage. Doesn’t apply in PVP. Gain 18% chance to deflect back some of an enemy’s ranged damage. Doesn’t apply in PVP. Quick Hands (40) (0) – Gain a 6% chance to instantly reload your clip when empty. (28) – Gain a 12% chance to instantly reload your clip when empty. (28) – Gain a 18% chance to instantly reload your clip when empty. Bloody Mess (42) 5% bonus damage. Enemies may explode into “a gory red paste”. 10% bonus damage. Enemies may explode into “a gory red paste”. 15% bonus damage. Enemies may explode into “a gory red paste”. Critical Savvy (44) Critical Hits now only consume 85% of your critical meter. Critical Hits now only consume 70% of your critical meter. Critical Hits now only consume 55% of your critical meter. Class Freak (46) The negative effects of your mutations are reduced by 25%. The negative effects of your mutations are reduced by 50%. The negative effects of your mutations are reduced by 75%. Better Criticals (47) VATS criticals now do +20% damage. VATS criticals now do +30% damage. VATS criticals now do +40% damage. Mysterious Savior (49) A mysterious saviour will occasionally appear to revive you when you are downed. A mysterious saviour will frequently appear to revive you when you are downed. A mysterious saviour will more frequently appear to revive you when you are downed. Super Duper (50) When crafting anything, there is 10% chance you’ll double the results. When crafting anything, there is 20% chance you’ll double the results. When crafting anything, there is 30% chance you’ll double the results. When crafting anything, there is 40% chance you’ll double the results.

When do I obtain Perk Card packs?

You’ll normally obtain one Perk Card per level up, but there are also some level ups that reward you with something more coveted: Perk Card packs. Every other level from four to ten, then for every five levels you gain, you’ll receive a Perk Card pack that comes with an assortment of semi-randomised perks. Some may be duplicates of perk cards that you already own, while others may not be able to be used immediately. You’ll also obtain some special gum and a joke card.

Can I share Perk Card effects?

Absolutely, as long as you have at least three points in Charisma, with each Perk Card requiring you to have a total of 3x the Charisma compared to the card’s equip cost. If you’ve met those two conditions, then you’ll be able to share your perks effects with your teammates.

Equipping Perk Cards

One other thing to note is that the Perk Cards aren’t permanent. You can mix and match at any time, meaning you can find a moment to swap certain perks for certain situations. For example, if you have the Perk Card with a hacking ability, swap to that build temporarily to hack the terminal or trap, then switch back once you’re done.

Upgrading Perk Card rankings

Some Perk Cards may seem a little under-powered at first glance, but there is a way to increase the overall power of those perks. Should you obtain multiple copies of a single type of perk card, then you can combine the two to make an upgraded version.

Note that you will need the exact same copy of that perk card to increase the ranking. For example, if you have two Rank 1 Perk Cards of the same name, they can be upgraded to Rank 2. However, if you wish to increase the rank of that new card, you’ll need to have a second copy of that same card, meaning that you may need to combine two more Rank 1 Perk Cards of that name before you can upgrade to Rank 3.

