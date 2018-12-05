Just Cause 4 concern: a bug collector's video

As I was reviewing the really broken and very disappointing Just Cause 4, I was recording key moments too. Moments like when every car at an intersection went crazy and tried to crash into something. Or when my car touched a tree so was catapulted across a mountain. Or how boats spawn by emerging from underwater like mad whales. Or that time an NPC decided to try to get into my car while wearing a radio tower.

And frankly, I’m glad I did, because it proves I’m not going mad. Have a look below to see a small collection of the non-stop festival of bugs I experienced as I tried to play.