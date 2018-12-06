The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Bethesda's support site leaked people's real names and addresses

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

6th December 2018 / 10:49AM

In a security breach last night (now resolved), Bethesda’s support site revealed the personal information of customers who’d submitted support tickets. The details – which included people’s names, addresses and phone numbers – mostly belonged to Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition buyers, who were after a replacement canvas bag for the nylon one that was actually included.

What a mess.

If you submitted a support ticket last night, there’s a chance you’d be given full access to other people’s tickets. In addition to reading other customers private communication with Bethesda, that would also give you a peek at any receipts they’d submitted – which contained people’s addresses and some basic details about their credit cards.

Unfortunately there were rather a lot of receipts, thanks to the many people who bought the £175 Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition who were claiming the canvas bag Bethesda advertised.

The Bethesda Support twitter account tweeted this morning to say the issue had been resolved, and pointed out that no passwords had been revealed.

“We experienced an error with our customer support website that allowed some customers to view support tickets submitted by a limited number of other customers during a brief exposure window. Upon discovery, we immediately took down the website to fix the error.

“We are still investigating the incident and will provide additional updates as we learn more. During the incident, it appears that the user name, contact information, and proof of purchase information provided by a limited number of support customers on their support ticket requests may have been viewable to other customers accessing the the customer support website for a limited time, but no full credit card numbers or passwords were disclosed. We plan to notify customers who have been impacted.

“Bethesda takes the privacy of our customers seriously, and we sincerely apologize for this situation.”

That says the information of a “limited number of other customers” was revealed, though that’s arguably misleading. Based on the short time intervals between the tickets shown, it looks like people were seeing every ticket that came in. That number was limited to people who submitted tickets in a brief exposure window, which might just have been an hour or so given the time difference between when the issue was first reported and when Bethesda gave this unapologetic response.

“Hi guys, we’ve resolved this issue”.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Fallouts 5-75

Reviewing Cyberpunk 1-2076 is going to take a while

47

Fallout 76 weapons: best weapons, how to craft weapons

Fallout 76 crafting: best armour, how outfits work

Fallout 76 nukes: getting nuclear bomb codes, how to get rare resources

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Bethesda's support site leaked people's real names and addresses

2

Have You Played... Endless Space?

Sorry, friends

12

Moddable JRPG Edge Of Eternity launches into early access

6

Two Point Hospital's Bigfoot DLC outdoes Christmas crackers at bad puns

3