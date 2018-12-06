The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

DayZ shambles out of early access next week

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

6th December 2018 / 11:03PM

Not-being-eaten-by-zombies simulator DayZ has had a huge impact on gaming over its six years of development, arguably inspiring the all-consuming tide of battle royale shooters. Not bad considering that it’s still not out yet. The end is very nearly in sight, though – Bohemia Interactive say it’s leaving early access next Thursday, December 13th, after a whirlwind run of beta testing. It recently added base-building, upgraded animal AI and integrated mod support, and began a major round of bug-hunting. Below, a near-final trailer, giving us a peek at its eastern European apocalypse.

For those late to the party, DayZ (pronounced like the Super Smash Bros character) is a survival sandbox originally based on military sim Arma 2. As one of a handful of survivors (up to sixty active players per server) in the huge country of Chernarus, there’s been a teensy outbreak of Zombitis. Your goal is whatever you want it to be, whether it’s hunting the deadliest game, creating your own little camp with friends or living the end-of-the-world life, whooping and hollering as you gut and loot strangers. You can eat animals, scavenge, craft gear or die from diseases and generally suffer. A lot.

Bohemia are keen to stress that launch isn’t the end for DayZ, but rather the culmination of a major push to polish the game until it’s stable, runs smoothly and is as balanced as a murder-sandbox can be. Several features were shelved on the run-up to launch, including grenades and other throwable weapons, but Bohemia plan to unveil a development road-map for feature and content updates early next year. The whole situation feels a bit 28 Days Later – games have changed since DayZ began life as a wonky little mod. Will its developers even recognise this mad new world?

DayZ is still in early access on Steam, and costs £23/€28/$35. The price will increase to £32/€38/$45 on launch day.

