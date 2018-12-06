The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

Support us
Now streaming live:

Jagged Alliance: Rage rumbles in the jungle today

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

6th December 2018 / 5:52PM

Jagged Alliance: Rage, direct sequel to Sir-Tech’s tactical classic Jagged Alliance 2, has launched. Originally due out in September, it just kinda disappeared into the fog one day before launch. Now it’s back, a bit more wild-eyed than before. Maybe it’s seen things out there. Maybe Cliffhanger Productions wanted to polish it up – we’ll probably never know. Anyway, JA: Rage is set twenty years after the original, and stars many of the original, now-aged mercenaries, pulled out of retirement for one last, potentially suicidal job. It’s out now at budget price, with a launch trailer below.

There’s been a few attempts to reboot the Jagged Alliance series so far, but thusfar none have turned out well. I’ve not had a chance to try it myself, but Alec got to take an early poke around this latest attempt back in August, and came back pleasantly surprised. While it perhaps leans more towards the XCom side of things as opposed to Jagged Alliance 2’s hyper-detailed granular systems, he didn’t hate it, which is a major step up, honestly. Rather than try to go toe-to-toe with Firaxis and the genre juggernaut that is XCom 2, JA: Rage is a smaller, budget-priced game, too.

A bunch of Jagged Alliance 2’s original oddball mercenary crew return, perhaps a little more Rambo: First Blood than the A-Team now. Each character has an anger gauge, and when it’s maxed out they can use special Rage Skills. Ivan Dolvich on a knife rampage probably looks a bit like Brock Samson on a bad day. The campaign structure sounds interesting, too. It’s no longer JA2’s totally open sandbox of missions, but you do have to rest, heal and explore the island through a map of interconnected nodes in-between combat encounters. Chris Bratt is deep in the jungle working on a review, so hold position and you’ll find out Wot He Thunk before long.

Jagged Alliance: Rage is out now on Steam for £16.19/€17.99/$17.99 and published by HandyGames.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Jagged Alliance: Rage delayed only one day before launch

8

Jagged Alliance: Rage comes sneaking out of the jungle in three weeks

11

Jagged Alliance returns again again with 'Rage' (not that one)

24

So it turns out Jagged Alliance: Rage is not-terrible

XCOM to JA2's X-COM

18

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

How Battle Royale went from a manga to a Fortnite game mode

How a Japanese comic gave birth to a video game genre

2

Stellaris's MegaCorp expansion and Le Guin update are out now

1

Podcast: Every game released in November reviewed very quickly*

*or just as many as we care to mention

Jagged Alliance: Rage rumbles in the jungle today