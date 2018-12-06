Podcast: Every game released in November reviewed very quickly*
*or just as many as we care to mention
There are too many games. November is over, but it was a big month, and our giant collective digi-trough runneth over with shooters, stabbers and clickers. It’s repulsive and very wasteful, quite frankly. Thankfully, the RPS podcast (aka the Electronic Wireless Show) is here to snort up the good ‘uns and stamp all over the bad ‘uns. This week the pod squad are running through as many newly released games as they can, from Hitman 2 to Darksiders III to Just Cause 4 to… well, lots more.
Alec comes back from baby-burping duty to enthuse about the robo-amputating of Battletech Flashpoint. Alice B reiterates her enjoyment of the duck in Mutant Year Zero. And Brendan is just happy to hear a non-British accent in Hitman 2.
You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.
You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Reassuringly antediluvian music is provided by Jack de Quidt.
Links:
Hitman is about killing your boss
Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden review
Fallout 76 player begs for death
Fallout 76 support site leaks player details
Farming Simulator 19 and the ethics of pesticide brands
Just Cause 4 has some odd bugs
The Quiet Man thinks it is woke, but it is broke
One Odd Gamer Girl’s review of the Quiet Man
Underworld Ascendant is too bad to be actually reviewed
Grip, the Rollcage ‘em up, is properly out
Overkill’s The Walking Dead review
Starbreeze offices searched after insider trading allegations
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey first stabby DLC is out
