Podcast: Every game released in November reviewed very quickly*

There are too many games. November is over, but it was a big month, and our giant collective digi-trough runneth over with shooters, stabbers and clickers. It’s repulsive and very wasteful, quite frankly. Thankfully, the RPS podcast (aka the Electronic Wireless Show) is here to snort up the good ‘uns and stamp all over the bad ‘uns. This week the pod squad are running through as many newly released games as they can, from Hitman 2 to Darksiders III to Just Cause 4 to… well, lots more.

Alec comes back from baby-burping duty to enthuse about the robo-amputating of Battletech Flashpoint. Alice B reiterates her enjoyment of the duck in Mutant Year Zero. And Brendan is just happy to hear a non-British accent in Hitman 2.

