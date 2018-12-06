The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

Podcast: Every game released in November reviewed very quickly*

*or just as many as we care to mention

6th December 2018 / 6:00PM

There are too many games. November is over, but it was a big month, and our giant collective digi-trough runneth over with shooters, stabbers and clickers. It’s repulsive and very wasteful, quite frankly. Thankfully, the RPS podcast (aka the Electronic Wireless Show) is here to snort up the good ‘uns and stamp all over the bad ‘uns. This week the pod squad are running through as many newly released games as they can, from Hitman 2 to Darksiders III to Just Cause 4 to… well, lots more.

Alec comes back from baby-burping duty to enthuse about the robo-amputating of Battletech Flashpoint. Alice B reiterates her enjoyment of the duck in Mutant Year Zero. And Brendan is just happy to hear a non-British accent in Hitman 2.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Reassuringly antediluvian music is provided by Jack de Quidt.

