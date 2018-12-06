Rainbow Six Siege Kaid: what he can do and how to use him

Representing the north African nation of Morocco, Kaid is the defensive operative introduced during the final DLC of Season 3 for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. With an interesting assortment of weapons, as well as a couple of electrified claws, he is a force to be reckoned with. Our guide will detail how best to use it, as well as explain some of his counters.

Kaid operator guide

With effective use of our Rainbow Six: Siege guide, you can get the most out of using Kaid – the second operator that can augment metal items with a rather shocking surprise.

Kaid’s stats

Armour: 3

Speed: 1

Kaid’s Weapon Loadouts

Kaid’s two primary weapons are the AUG A3 sub-machine gun and the TCSG12 Shotgun. The shotgun has slug rounds that turn walls into glass, because the impact it has. It also packs a bit of a punch to enemies. The TCSG12 can also equip an ACOG, which is a rare thing for a shotgun. The AUG A3 is a very accurate sub-machine gun too, especially when you have a muzzle brake attached. Either are good options, but I prefer the TCSG12.

As one of the two Moroccan operatives in the game, Nomad uses the .44 Mag Semi-Auto which comes with an ACOG-like scope and packs a big punch. It’s a fantastic pistol for Kaid, though his primary guns are also very good for a defensive unit.

Kaid’s Gadgets

With access to Barbed Wire and Impact Grenades, it’s a simple choice that Barbed Wire is the optimal choice thanks to its synergy with his electrical claws. Impact Grenades should only be taken if other people are playing operators with Barbed Wire.

Kaid’s Skill

Kaid has the Rtila Electroclaw, which is a throwable device that latches onto walls and emits an electrical pulse that affects a short range. When it fully charges, it can electrify reinforced walls and hatches, barbed wire, and even deployable shields. This is remarkably similar to what Bandit can do, but there’s arguably a little more versatility.

It can be easily destroyed, either by being shot at, having another gadget replace it without it being picked up, or with the use of explosives or EMPS. So there’s a lot of counters available, but it can disrupt enemy drones in the early game and do a small slither of damage to any enemy wandering through barbed wire or standing too close to the electrified walls/hatches.

Should I pick Kaid?

It’s a bit early to tell just how good Kaid will be compared to Bandit, but they’re remarkably similar in how they work. I’d imagine that he’s probably got a bit more versatility because you can stick them anywhere, but time will tell.

Kaid is not the only shocking addition to Rainbow Six Siege. Check out our main Rainbow Six: Siege operators guide, which has links to each individual operator, as well as an overview on the more universally useful ones and which ones beginners should consider learning.