Rainbow Six Siege Nomad: what she can do and how to use her

Make 'em fly

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

6th December 2018 / 5:00PM

Nomad introduces tactic that’s not widely used into Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – using proximity grenades to flush out enemies, either by running out of range or knocking them back. When used in tandem with breaching focused allies, it can make those allies deep in cover emerge briefly enough for you to quickly take them out. This guide will go over how to use her Airjab launcher effectively, as well as the stats, weapons, and gadgets that Nomad has to offer.

Nomad operator guide

Nomad has an obvious combination of attacks that she can use just on her own, but she’s best played alongside certain other operators that specialise in breaching through walls. You can get some more general tips and tricks at our Rainbow Six: Siege guide hub to help even further master your skill with this operator.

Nomad’s Stats

Armour: 2
Speed: 2

Nomad’s Weapon Loadouts

Nomad’s two weapon choices are the AK-74M Assault Rifle and the ARX200 Assault Rifle. Both of them can be equipped with a large array of scopes, but I found I had more success with the ARX200 thanks to its increased fire rate, more refined recoil, and slightly buffed damage. It does have a slightly lower capacity to compensate for this.

As one of the two Moroccan operatives in the game, Nomad uses the .44 Mag Semi-Auto which comes with an ACOG-like scope and packs a big punch. For Nomad, it’s arguably her best gun.

Nomad’s Gadgets

Her Gadgets are the Stun Grenade and the Breaching Charge. Both combine very well with her Airjab Launcher, but if you can possibly tag along with another player who specialises with explosives, you can then throw a stun grenade and fire a disorientating grenade to allow for safer breaches.

Nomad’s Skill

Nomad’s got a grenade/mine launcher, but it’s one that does no damage. Instead it knocks over any unfortunate foe that got too close to its proximity range. You can either use it to set up traps or flush out those that are hunkering down. With three rounds, there’s plenty for you to assist your team.

This allows for some obvious counters to some of the more annoying operatives. Mira in particular is no longer safe hunkering down while your team fires overhead, while Clash will also be stunned momentarily, allowing for teammates to shoot her before she gets up.

There are a couple of counters though. Jäger’s ADS can use one of its charges to destroy one charge. You can also shoot the mines if you spot its telltale yellow light.

Should I pick Nomad?

When you have a team that includes the likes of Ash, Thermite, or Hibana, Nomad is an obvious combination that should always be taken. She’s not a bad option if they’re not on your team, but she’s most effectively used when coupled with the Stun Grenades.

So you want to know why taking out the enemy’s abilities and traps is a vital thing for Nomad players to consider? You can look at our main Rainbow Six: Siege operators guide which has links to each individual operator, as well as an overview on the more universally useful ones and which ones beginners should consider learning.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

