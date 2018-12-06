The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider demo swings out

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

6th December 2018 / 5:00PM

We’ve all seen Lara Croft’s origin story a hundred times: bitten by a radioactive tomb, she gained great power and unslakeable bloodthirst, but when her father was killed in an alley by a cursed string of pearls she had herself raided, she realised she had a great responsibility to do errands for the indigenous peoples she’s robbing. If you wish to once again discover how Lara Croft became The Tomb Raider, however, you’re in luck as a demo for Shadow Of The Tomb Raider is out now. It offers the game’s opening.

The demo is a 14.6GB download up now on Steam (and on consoles too, obvs). Click the “Download” button by where it says “Shadow of the Tomb Raider Free Trial”, yeah?

Shadow is the best of the three Tomb Raiders since the reboot, our John will tell you with some reservations.

“This works out as a great balance between the icon-ticking compulsion of a top tier Ubisoft game, with the puzzling chops from a team that have suddenly remembered they were the best in the business,” John concluded in his Shadow Of The Tomb Raider review.

“It’s huge and detailed and stupid and probably most of all, fun. Problematic fun, without question, in a way that the game loudly invites upon itself, and the gets completely arse about tit. And even without that aspect, the story is absolute balls from top to bottom. But I came for the running and jumping and grabbing and sliding, and I got that in spades. Combined with the quite astonishing detail in the game’s towns, there’s an awful lot here that’s awfully good. In a dumb way.”

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider launched in September (a demo back then would’ve been nice…) and recently kicked off a season of DLC with a co-op challenge mode.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Shadow Of The Tomb Raider

It looms large

303

Shadow of the Tomb Raider side quests: how to finish the side quests, completing the challenges

Helping the locals

1

Shadow of the Tomb Raider challenge tombs: where to find the challenge tombs, how to solve the puzzles

Living up to the name.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider guide: beginner's tips and tricks, how skill points work

Lara's latest challenge

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

How Battle Royale went from a manga to a Fortnite game mode

How a Japanese comic gave birth to a video game genre

2

Stellaris's MegaCorp expansion and Le Guin update are out now

1

Podcast: Every game released in November reviewed very quickly*

*or just as many as we care to mention

Jagged Alliance: Rage rumbles in the jungle today