No Man's Sky studio announce The Last Campfire

Hello Games, the English studio behind No Man’s Sky and Joe Danger, announced The Last Campfire tonight. While they’re still working on No Man’s Sky, this is a game they classify as a “Hello Games Short”, a wee side-project made by two of their team. Those two worked on LostWinds, the colourful platformer about controlling the wind, so they know a thing or two about cute adventures. Here, have a peek in the announcement trailer.

“The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost Ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home,” Hello say. “Together you will discover a beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins.”

Bit vague, but there you go. It’s the work of Steven Burgess and Chris Symonds, who were the lead designer and lead artist respectively of LostWinds at Frontier Developments before joining Hello.

The Last Campfire is due in 2019. Its Steam page is already up.

The most recent big No Man’s Sky update came at the end of November, introducing strange new biomes and skeletons and all sorts. The game has come a long way since launch, and more content updates and events are planned.

Hello announced The Last Campfire during The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley’s marketing-o-rama with trophies.

Disclosure: I’ve got a distant-but-still-thought-fondly-of pal at Hello Games.