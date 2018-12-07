The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

Journey finally sliding onto PC soon

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

7th December 2018

While PC games have been art since 2013 and BioShock Infinite, video games have actually been art on consoles for a whole year longer thanks to Journey. Thatgamecompany’s wander ’em up about robed figures sliding and gliding through a mysterious desert of ruins won hearts and naive declarations in 2012. I mean, it is chuffing lovely. It really is. Beautiful and affecting stuff. I am very glad that publishers Annapurna Interactive are bringing it finally to PC. Don’t mind me and my awake-at-6am grumbling about myopic gushing over ART from games journos who broadly understand art to be “things I can show my mum so maybe she won’t think I’m wasting my life.” Journey is smashing and I do mean that.

You’re this wee person in a nice robe, see, gliding through the air and sliding down dunes through the desert engulfing a ruined city. All you have to do is reach a distant mountain, yeah? Ah, but it’s such a joy simply to move through this land, playful and surprising. And it has a wonderful spot of co-op where other players can appear in your game, anonymous and only able to communicate by chiming a note. It’s good, that.

Here, have a peek at this trailer from the PlayStation 4 re-release:

Journey is coming to PC “soon”, whenever that is, via the Epic Games Store. Nope, no word of a release on other stores yet. The Fortnite gang have lined up some pretty hot scloosies for their newly-launched games store, nabbing the new (and out!) game from Bastion devs Supergiant too.

I’m still a little surprised that original publishers Sony are letting this leave PlayStations.

Tonight’s announcement came from The Game Awards, the ‘Oscars but video games’ marketing-o-rama where I lost track of which videos were nominees and which were adverts.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

