Journey finally sliding onto PC soon

While PC games have been art since 2013 and BioShock Infinite, video games have actually been art on consoles for a whole year longer thanks to Journey. Thatgamecompany’s wander ’em up about robed figures sliding and gliding through a mysterious desert of ruins won hearts and naive declarations in 2012. I mean, it is chuffing lovely. It really is. Beautiful and affecting stuff. I am very glad that publishers Annapurna Interactive are bringing it finally to PC. Don’t mind me and my awake-at-6am grumbling about myopic gushing over ART from games journos who broadly understand art to be “things I can show my mum so maybe she won’t think I’m wasting my life.” Journey is smashing and I do mean that.

You’re this wee person in a nice robe, see, gliding through the air and sliding down dunes through the desert engulfing a ruined city. All you have to do is reach a distant mountain, yeah? Ah, but it’s such a joy simply to move through this land, playful and surprising. And it has a wonderful spot of co-op where other players can appear in your game, anonymous and only able to communicate by chiming a note. It’s good, that.

Here, have a peek at this trailer from the PlayStation 4 re-release:

Journey is coming to PC “soon”, whenever that is, via the Epic Games Store. Nope, no word of a release on other stores yet. The Fortnite gang have lined up some pretty hot scloosies for their newly-launched games store, nabbing the new (and out!) game from Bastion devs Supergiant too.

I’m still a little surprised that original publishers Sony are letting this leave PlayStations.

Tonight’s announcement came from The Game Awards, the ‘Oscars but video games’ marketing-o-rama where I lost track of which videos were nominees and which were adverts.