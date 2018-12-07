The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds is off to snowy new map Vikendi tonight

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

7th December 2018

The fourth map of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds will be a snowy affair named Vikendi, developers PUBG Corp announced tonight. It’s a mid-sized map, bigger than Sanhok but smaller than Erangel and Miramar, and brings new tricks including footprints you can follow. Vikendi is due to hit the Plunkbat test servers later today (today being Friday? I think? I don’t even know anymore it’s 5am please help) then launch in full on December 19th.

“It’s our first 6×6 [kilometre] map, which is the sweet spot between the chaos of Sanhok and the tactics of Erangel,” world art director Dave Curd explained. “It’s also a snow map, which means you leave footprints. Players can track you, you can track them, hunter becomes the hunted.”

It’ll also feature a new G-36C assault rifle and a snowmobile. It is my solemn vow to you that I will find a snowmobile and die in a terrible failed stunt as soon as possible. Footprints should also prove handy to help the lads retrace our steps and remember where the hell we went last night.

Vikendi should be on the test servers tonight. For now, enjoy this festive scene:

While that trailer is obviously not game footage, Brendan “Plunk” Greene did share four screenshots on Twitter.

Tonight’s announcement came at The Game Awards, the ‘Oscars but video games’ marketing-o-rama which devoted so much time to trailers that I saw the same one twice.

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds is off to snowy new map Vikendi tonight