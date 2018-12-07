Tired of fabricating word ladders, Roman has moved onto word chains. To completely defox today’s you’ll need to provide my Chief Foxer Setter with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on.

Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “Razed to the ground during WW2” probably doesn’t refer to word #24.

1. He gets his own counter in this game

2. Where this picture was taken

3. A significant French painter

4. This woman wasn’t a fan of them

5. A level in Doom II

6. Misrepresented in a 1958 biopic

7. This English railway station

8. A fault that runs through this island

9. A half-hearted vegetarian?

10. A word that links Ralph Vaughan Williams, this vessel, and an Every Single Soldier game

11. Three of this ship class were sunk by kamikazes

12. The home of this sculpture

13. The currency in the country where this picture was taken

14. This spacecraft is heading towards it

15. Ephemeral art form with religious origins

16. You might find one on the head of a bird or French soldier

17. A fungus-festooned arcade game

18. Climbed for the first time in the year this woman died

19. 19th Century version of this

20. Most of her sisters eventually wore this ensign

21. A 14th Century battle between the Scots and English

22. Testosterone for example

23. A beverage distilled not far from here

24. Razed to the ground during WW2

* * *

SOLUTIONS

The thirty novels in last week’s literary jigsaw foxer:

A1. “If on a winter’s night a traveler” – Italo Calvino (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

A2. “The Lost World” – Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (mrpier)

A3. “The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe” – C S Lewis (Gothnak, Stugle)

A4. “Jane Eyre” – Charlotte Bronte (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

A5. “Catch 22” – Joseph Heller (AFKAMC)

B1 “Of Mice & Men” – John Steinbeck (Gothnak)

B2. “The Tin Drum” – Gunter Grass (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

B3. “A Tale of Two Cities” – Charles Dickens (Gothnak, Stugle)

B4. “Where Eagles Dare” – Alistair MacLean (AFKAMC, chuckieegg)

B5. “Sparkling Cyanide” – Agatha Christie (Gothnak)

C1. “Papillon” – Henri Charriere (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

C2. “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Margaret Attwood (AFKAMC)

C3. “White Fang” – Jack London (Gothnak)

C4. “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” – DH Lawrence (chuckieegg, AFKAMC)

C5. “The Plague” – Albert Camus (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

D1. “The Master and Margarita” – Bulgakov (alantwelve)

D2. “Good Soldier Svejk” – Jaroslav Hasek (Stugle)

D3. “The Kite Runner” – Khaled Hosseini (mrpier)

D4. “The Da Vinci Code” – Dan Brown (Stugle)

D5. “The 39 Steps” – John Buchan (chuckieegg)

E1. “Keep the Aspidistra Flying” – George Orwell (Gothnak)

E2. “The Amber Spyglass” – Philip Pullman (chuckieegg, Arioch_RN)

E3. “Carrie” – Stephen King (AFKAMC,Stugle)

E4. “The Hound of the Baskervilles” – Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

E5. “Fahrenheit 451” – Ray Bradbury (Arioch_RN)

F1. “War and Peace” – Leo Tolstoy (Stugle, chuckieegg)

F2. “Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep?” – P.K. Dick (AFKAMC, alantwelve)

F3. “No Highway” – Nevil Shute (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

F4. “The Mediterranean Caper” – Clive Cussler (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

F5. “Lord of the Flies” – William Golding (AFKAMC)