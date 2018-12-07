The Stanley Parable expands again in Ultra Deluxe edition

Splendid walk-o-laffer The Stanley Parable is being revisited and expanded again in an Ultra Deluxe edition. This will bring new endings, new choices, and I’m sure so very many new secrets. The main goal of Ultra Deluxe is to bring the game to consoles but hey, it’ll come our way too so we all win. Have a peek at Stanley’s anguish in the announcement trailer.

The Stanley Parable, in case you missed it, is a cracking game about wandering a nightmarish office, disobeying the funny narrator to find mysteries and secrets and so many different endings. One of those endings required not playing the game for five years, and only recently become obtainable legitimately. It is: very good. Read our many-branched Stanley Parable review for glowing praise, and don’t miss Pip’s exploration of its impossible architecture.

The two main fellas behind the commercial remake of The Stanley Parable (aside from narrator Kevan Brighting, of course), original modman Davey Wreden and new boy William Pugh, went their own ways after 2013’s launch. Davey Wreden made the fascinating video game-about-video games The Beginner’s Guide, while William Pugh went on to found Crows Crows Crows and do wacky fun things like first-person joker Dr. Langeskov The Tiger and The Terribly Cursed Emerald: A Whirlwind Heist and VR wave ’em up Accounting. Now their respective studios, Galactic Cafe and Crows Crows Crows, are working together again on this.

“Ultra Deluxe will contain the entire Stanley Parable, exactly as you originally played it (well, maybe one or two tweaks here and there),” the devs explain. “However we are adding a whole bunch of new content on top of it, interwoven with the content from the original game. Some of it is entirely new endings, some of it is content interspersed between the endings. All in all, the new script is shaping up to be roughly half the length of the script from the original game.”

Because the changes are so big, they keep the original version intact and accessible by itself too (with “maybe one or two tweaks here and there”).

“But seriously, this time it’s done,” they say. “No more.”

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is due in 2019. No word yet on whether it’ll be a free cheap upgrade for current PC owners or offer us a discount or what.

Tonight’s announcement came from The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley’s marketing-o-rama with bonus trophies.

Disclosure: William Pugh of Crows Crows Crows is a pal.