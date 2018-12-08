The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

Support us
Now streaming live:
9

Conan Unconquered is an RTS coming from Petroglyph

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

8th December 2018 / 7:13PM

Conan’s gamelords Funcom have announced that the barbarian’s fantasy land is to host a real-time strategy game, Conan Unconquered, made by Petroglyph Games. Petroglyph the studio founded by several former Command & Conquer folks, who’ve since come on to make games including Grey Goo and Star Wars: Empire At War. Conan Unconquered sounds a curious one, with base-building and wall-raising and armies and all that… in service of surviving waves of enemy attackers. It’s a wave-survival RTS. And it has two-player co-op. And you can summon honking great monsters like that ↑ bronze chap to help. Huh!

Funcom call Conan Unconquered a “high-pace strategy game where players face wave after wave of enemies in ever-increasing numbers and difficulty.” See, I didn’t make it up. I am somewhat reminded of They Are Billions but there’s another game on the tip of my tongue and I just can’t quite… agh.

Conan Unconquered is due in 2019, between March and the end of June.

Funcom hold the license for Conan games, which they’ve previously used to make MMORPG Age Of Conan and survival sandbox Conan Exiles themselves. Getting in another studio to Conan it up is a new turn. Funcom have a mysterious Conan singleplayer game in the works too. Petroglyph are also currently remastering Command & Conquer and Red Alert for EA.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (9)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

EverQuest & H1Z1 company Daybreak suffer more layoffs

4

Company Of Heroes 2 is free if you grab it now

6

The RPS Advent Calendar 2018, Dec 8th

Definitely rats

2

Priceless Play - 7 December 2018

Christmas dating sims!

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Conan Unconquered is an RTS coming from Petroglyph

9

EverQuest & H1Z1 company Daybreak suffer more layoffs

4

Company Of Heroes 2 is free if you grab it now

6

The RPS Advent Calendar 2018, Dec 8th

Definitely rats

2