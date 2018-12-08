Conan Unconquered is an RTS coming from Petroglyph

Conan’s gamelords Funcom have announced that the barbarian’s fantasy land is to host a real-time strategy game, Conan Unconquered, made by Petroglyph Games. Petroglyph the studio founded by several former Command & Conquer folks, who’ve since come on to make games including Grey Goo and Star Wars: Empire At War. Conan Unconquered sounds a curious one, with base-building and wall-raising and armies and all that… in service of surviving waves of enemy attackers. It’s a wave-survival RTS. And it has two-player co-op. And you can summon honking great monsters like that ↑ bronze chap to help. Huh!

Funcom call Conan Unconquered a “high-pace strategy game where players face wave after wave of enemies in ever-increasing numbers and difficulty.” See, I didn’t make it up. I am somewhat reminded of They Are Billions but there’s another game on the tip of my tongue and I just can’t quite… agh.

Conan Unconquered is due in 2019, between March and the end of June.

Funcom hold the license for Conan games, which they’ve previously used to make MMORPG Age Of Conan and survival sandbox Conan Exiles themselves. Getting in another studio to Conan it up is a new turn. Funcom have a mysterious Conan singleplayer game in the works too. Petroglyph are also currently remastering Command & Conquer and Red Alert for EA.