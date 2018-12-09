The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

The Walking Dead: The Final Season rises again in January

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

9th December 2018 / 2:17PM

The third episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season will finally arrive on January 15th, 2019, Skybound Games have announced. Episode three, ‘Broken Toys’, was initially due to launch on November 6th but it was somewhat held up by developers Telltale Games shutting down and all. Skybound, the owners of The Walking Dead, have rounded up some former Telltale folks under their own games division to finish the four-episode finale, and now they’re rolling again.

Skybound had said they’d try to get former Telltale folks to work on the rest of the series, and now they’ve got “more than forty” onboard – still working out the Telltale office, even. The first episode credits ninety-odd Telltale staff, plus extra contracts and localisation folks and whatnot, so forty is a fair chunk but a fair way short of the original team (which is understandable, given they were all suddenly scrambling to find new jobs with no idea that anyone would pick the season back up). Apparently they’re being called the ‘Still Not Bitten’ team, a cute reference to Clem proving yonks ago that she wasn’t a gonner.

While The Final Season is now sold on consoles again, after being pulled from sale as Telltale collapsed, the PC version hasn’t returned to sale on Steam and GOG yet. Those other games Telltale games pulled from Steam haven’t returned there either, though they are still curiously sold on GOG.

The announcement came during the Kinda Funny Games Showcase on Saturday, with this recap trailer:

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season to be completed by Skybound Games

21

Telltale's final employees laid off, reportedly without severance

82

A former Telltale employee files a class-action suit against the studio

32

Telltale might get to finish The Walking Dead: The Final Season

20

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Walking Dead: The Final Season rises again in January

5

The RPS Advent Calendar 2018, Dec 9th

Let us count the ways

9

The Sunday Papers

Read more

23

Conan Unconquered is an RTS coming from Petroglyph

24