Artifact best heroes: top heroes in each colour, and how to use them

I mean, that header image says it all, doesn’t it?

But seriously. After you’ve completed Artifact’s tutorials and opened a smattering of card packs, it’s doubtless the first thing you’ll be asking yourself, your friend, the inter-webs: Who’s the best hero? Or maybe, who’s the best red hero, or black hero? Who would you say is better for this deck, or that deck?

Not at all surprisingly, Artifact takes after Dota in that different players will always have their favourites, the heroes with which they learnt the game, earned their mettle, and forged their own personal journeys of destruction. But still, most of us can agree that there are a handful of heroes which cause more of a wrench in the gut when they arrive, which plonk more of a spanner into the works, which dig a greater well of despair in your opponent than others.

Artifact best heroes guide

Take a look below and you’ll find everything you need to know about how to play the best heroes in Artifact. You’ll see that we’ve done the done thing and categorised the heroes by colour, so I’m afraid there’s no overall nicely ordered list from tenth-best to oneth-best. The meta will doubtless continue to shift over time, so it’s better to dispense with that order-out-of-chaos nonsense and skip right to the facts. If at any point you’re confused by all the technical jargon, such as “Cleave”, “Reactive Ability”, or “Purple Monkey Dishwasher”, just do a nifty scroll-wheel-click on this link to our Artifact keywords guide. Now let’s get started!

P.S. I was kidding about one of those keywords.

Artifact best red heroes

Red heroes are straightforward fellas and fellasses who smack things very hard, and benefit from a surrounding deck of cards which allow them to keep smacking things hard, and/or to smack things even harder. Their high stat pool dwarfs that of the other tiers, which makes them the ideal choice for newer players, to give yourself a better chance of surviving the first round with all your lanes intact.

Axe (7/2/11) – Alright, let’s get the obvious one out of the way. If there were a hero called Brute Force, Axe would probably have devoured them in the womb. His 2 Armour makes him near-impervious to early creep damage, and his overall stats will allow him to emerge victorious in most 1v1 scenarios too. But what catapults him to the super-duper leagues is that he also has great lane-clearing ability in the form of his signature card, Berserker’s Call, which allows him or another allied red hero to battle all three enemy neighbours at once. He’s also not too difficult to use, and can slot quite nicely into most red decks.

Artifact best green heroes

Green decks are on average slightly more fiddly to use than Red decks, but their roster boasts some of the strongest and scariest heroes in the game, as we shall shortly see. The heroes tend to nearly rival Red in terms of health, but not at all in attack. Instead, their strengths lie with a veritable smorgasbord of buffs and heals which gives their decks a lot of sustain and controlling power throughout a match.

Drow Ranger (4/0/7) – Drow Ranger is one of the only heroes that can rival Axe at the very top of the current meta, but for rather different reasons. Drow herself is a bit of a weakling with her 4 attack and 7 health, but her continuous effect, which applies +1 attack to every other ally across all lanes is just plain ridonkulous. Her signature card, too, has fantastic utility to stall or even just plain annihilate your opponent. Her only downside is, of course, her health, and so you must think about her positioning and your options in terms of buffing and healing her so that she continues to do her good work.

Artifact best black heroes

Black heroes are the Samari-ssassins. The Do-Badders. The Destructofficials. Here’s an interesting fact: on average, Red heroes have greater stats than any other colour, save for attack, where Black reigns supreme. While stats obviously don’t give a full impression of a hero’s value, it serves to emphasise the focus of Black heroes and black decks in general. The following individuals excel like no other at direct damage and enemy-hero-head-explosion-making.

Bounty Hunter (7/0/7) – By far the hero I see most in Black-heavy decks, Bounty Hunter not only excels at the aforementioned head-explosion-making, but also excels at benefiting from it more than anyone else due to his signature card, Track, which you may play on an enemy hero to give yourself +10 Bounty when it dies. Gold accrual, a la Dota, is already a powerful resource for early traction and late-game snowballing, and with Bounty Hunter the effect is compounded, especially when used in conjunction with cards such as Payday. Besides this you’ve got a strong damage-dealing hero whose passive ability gives him a 50% chance each round to turn into a truly ludicrous damage-dealer with an 11/7 stat line. Oh, and by the way, Track is stackable. Yeah, I know.

Artifact best blue heroes

Blue heroes are just stupidly weak in terms of stats. Their average attack value is – get this – just 2.83, compared to Black’s 6.08, Red’s 5.5, and Green’s 4.08. Their health is not much better. But who cares? Stats aren’t why you play Blue heroes. You play Blue heroes because they have uber-strength, world-shattering mid- and late-game spells. The trick is surviving until the mid- and late-game. For this reason, Blue is often combined with Green or Red to provide some survivability and sustain power to your deck – allowing time for the following beasties to let loose with their strongest sorceries.

Kanna (2/0/12) – Kanna is the only blue hero to reach the levels hitherto reached only by Axe, Drow, Bounty Hunter, and Phantom Assassin. The success is due not to her stats (which make her a sort of mini-Tidehunter with its massive weighting towards health at the expense of damage) but to her unparalleled ability to create very wide lanes with too many units to adequately defend against. Her continuous effect means that the two allied Melee Creeps which spawn every round in random lanes will instead automatically spawn in hers. Keep them (and her) alive for a few rounds, and you’ll have a wide lane as it is. But then, her strangely cheap signature card, Prey on the Weak, comes into play, summoning a Hound of War for every damaged unit. In many situations, this nearly doubles your unit count in a lane, forcing your opponent either to come up with some fancy removal spells pronto, or concede defeat in that lane. Kanna’s powers at this stage are far too great to be ignored, and I have a feeling that at some point soon we might see Valve nerf her slightly to end her many-headed rampage and bring her in line with the other heroes.

That’s all the main ones out of the way. It’s important to recognise that just because a hero is not included in this list does not by any stretch of the imagination mean they can’t be used well – and, indeed, to prevail against many of the heroes in this list. It all comes down to how you use them. For more tips on how to improve your game, head to our Artifact guide for Dave’s general tips and tricks. Alternatively, if you’re interested in constructing a deck and trying out some of the tricks above, you can take a look at our Artifact deck construction guide if so inclined.