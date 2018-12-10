Fallout 76 CAMP: buildings you should make, taking over workshops,

Appalachia is still a lovely place to pitch up a tent, but after the bombs fell in Fallout 76, it’s not at its best. Still, you have to make do and rebuild where possible. Your handy tool for all your building needs is the “C.A.M.P.” or the “Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform” (henceforth abbreviated to CAMP). This allows you to make your base of operations, as long as it’s on a flat surface and not anywhere near established buildings, and gives you the best place to make items, repair items, and even store all that junk you’ve picked up all around Appalachia. Some locations however are much better than others, so this guide will show you how to move your CAMP in a time of crisis, go over all the workshop locations, and the essential buildings you should make.

Fallout 76 CAMP building guide

Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with the Fallout 76 should have a look at our Fallout 76 guide. Building stuff has a far bigger emphasis on where you locate your CAMP compared to Fallout 4, mainly because you now need to defend its contents from other players or even workshops from NPCs.

Essential buildings

To set up and move your CAMP, you just need to open up the inventory and press the corresponding button. You’ll then see in the game’s world a zone to plonk your CAMP down, though you can only place it on semi-flat surfaces that are nowhere near established buildings.

Once you’ve built your CAMP, you’ll need to build stuff around it. I’d highly recommend that you make a floor first to act as the foundations of your base. This allows you to ensure that your stuff can be constructed no matter where you try to place it. After making the floor, it’s a good idea to set up a Vault-Tec storage box to place your stuff in. This will allow you to get rid of your junk, as well as any weapons and items you do not wish to use. It’s also ideal to build a campfire, and any crafting benches to allow you to create new items, as well as repair or modify weapons and armour.

Note that in order to make things, you’ll need the corresponding recipe. You get a fair few for simply starting the game, but there are some early quests that introduce you to some of the game’s concepts that reward you with more recipes. You can also make stuff by finding recipes elsewhere in the region of Appalachia.

Blueprints

Once you’ve have a building that you are happy with, you can enable the saving of your construction by going into the modify menu and holding the Blueprint button. This will highlight the first piece with subsequent pieces able to be selected. There is a cap as to how many parts you can save in one blueprint, but this is a rather generous limit for small bases and you can make multiple blueprints. You do need to select every, single, piece in a room to save it.

It’s also worth putting down a tailored foundation to put your blueprints on as not every location is created in the same way. This may take some time, but once you’ve got some spare floors to deploy, you won’t need to invest raw materials.

Storage

As your base of operations, your CAMP can house various different workbenches to make and repair items, but for all the scrap you want to store away, the best thing to do is make yourself a storage box, however there is a huge caveat you need to be aware of. You can only store a certain amount of scrap currently in the game. The limit has been upgraded slightly with the latest patch and will be updated again in the coming months as long as the item storage limit upgrade hasn’t affected their servers too badly. So you’ll need to be conservative with how much you’re storing, contemplating bundling up scrap with plastic to make bundles that aren’t as heavy. Currently the limit is 600lbs, which is up from the initial limit of 400lbs.

Power

When making items for your CAMP, you may find that you need to find a power source to actually get them to run it. To do so, you’ll need to create Power Generators and connect them up to the various equipment such as drills or lights via cables. You may need to extend the reach of the cables with extenders, thus requiring extra resources.

Drill spots

In certain areas of Appalachia, you may come across craters with some stuff in them. You can normally pick up the ores and crystals found within, but with the art of building you can excavate even more by building drills to mine out the resources. This does come with a few drawbacks however. Drills are noisy things and thus attract a lot of attention. You’ll need to therefore build sufficient defences to protect them, such as turrets. The drill spots that I have found so far have been around the Hemlock Holes Maintenance workshop and can include materials such as Raw Crystals, Gold Ore, and Iron Ore.

Plans and Recipes

Scattered throughout the region of Appalachia, there are multiple recipes and plans that allow you to make things. These range from food items to use up some of your ingredients, or plans to make new facilities and defences. With so many located at random, the good news is that once you’ve discovered one of a particular type, you don’t really need a second.

However, and I can’t stress this enough for newer players/those who didn’t really experiment with crafting in Fallout 4, make sure you actually go into your inventory and use the plans or recipes. You won’t learn unless you actually read the recipe, so if you’re wondering why you can’t create the better turret that you have the plans for, this is the reason why. The game will handily tell you if the recipe or plan you picked up is a duplicate when you try and use it, so if that is the case, you can store it in your storage box or even flog it to other players for a few caps.

Gathering raw materials quickly

Since Appalachia is absolutely covered in junk, it can be rather beneficial to invest some time into picking up random items until your inventory is maxed out. Being over-encumbered means that your AP goes down when you walk normally in a similar vein to how sprinting works. When the AP runs out, you’ll then walk really slowly, but it can be restored by standing still. That said, storing junk should be a priority where possible as it can take up valuable space. If the CAMP is not nearby, look for the nearest train station or consider dropping stuff you don’t need to free up space.

So what should you keep an eye out for when looting. Wood is perhaps the most useful material you can gather and it is found everywhere in The Forest region, but is relatively common elsewhere. You’ll also find a lot of random tat in the thousands of lockers, dressers, tables, and every other storage container in the game. Then it’s just a simple case of either fast-travelling back to camp with a crafting table to scrap all the junk items and then store it in the storage box. If you want to track which junk items in the world have the required materials, you can press the track button indicated when attempting to construct an item or building that you can’t make.

Workshops

Dotted around the land are workshops that can be taken over in order to build a separate base of operations. In order to take over a workshop, you’ll need to kill all the enemies in the local vicinity. Some will be the normal enemies in the game, but you may find you also need to deal with other players vying for control of the workshop. Once you’ve done so, you can spent around 25 caps to begin the takeover process. You’ll need to stay in the area to take it over, but once you’ve done so, you’ll be able to build on the land as if you’ve deployed a CAMP.

One thing that should definitely be taken into account is that everything that is build with workshops doesn’t use your own personal stash of resources. Instead, there is more of a collective pool of stuff that can be used to make all sorts of items like crafting tables, drills for any nearby holes, and defences to protect your workshop from enemies and other players. The idea is that since workshops can be taken over, the stuff you make from them shouldn’t impact your personal stash. Below is a list of all the workshops in the game, along with the items you’ll get to use with it. Use the search function to search by region. Any resources with an asterisk next to it require an extra side-quest to unlock or generators to power up.

Location Region Resources in Workshop Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm The Forest Food x10

Water x3

Junk x1

Aluminium x1

Concrete x1

Packaged Food x1* Tyler County Dirt Track The Forest Food x1

Water x3

Fertiliser x1

Junk x1

Silver x3

Aluminium x1

Steel x1 Gorge Junkyard The Forest Food x5

Water x3

Junk x1

Titanium x1

Concrete x1

Wood x1 Billings Homestead The Forest Food x5

Water x3

Fertiliser x1

Crystal x1

Gold x1

Copper x1 Poseidon Energy Plant Yard The Forest Food x9

Water x8

Fusion Core x3

Lead x1

Aluminium x1

Nuclear x1

Concrete x1 Charleston Landfill The Forest Food x6

Water x8

Junk x3

Aluminium x1

Copper x1

Steel x1 Wade Airport The Forest Food x5

Water x5

Silver x1

Copper x1

Oil x1 Lakeside Cabins The Forest Food x6

Water x6

Silver x1

Crystal x1

Lead x1

Wood x1 Hemlock Holes Maintenance Toxic Valley Food x3

Water x3

Crustal x1

Gold x1

Acid x3 Grafton Steel Toxic Valley Food x2

Water x2

Lead x1

Copper x1

Lead x1

Wood x1 Beckley Mine Exhibit The Ash Heap Food x6

Water x8

Crystal x1

Gold x1

Oil x3 Mount Blair The Ash Heap Good x9

Water x8

Ore x1 Converted Munitions Factory Savage Divide Food x7

Water x8

Junk x1

Silver x1

Lead x1

Aluminium x1

Oil x1

Ammo x1* Red Rocket Mega Stop Savage Divide Food x5

Water x8

Junk x1

Aluminium x3

Nuclear x1

Steel x1 Monongah Power Plant Yard Savage Divide Food x4

Water x4

Gold x3

Copper x1

Acid x1 Federal Disposal Field HZ-21 Savage Divide Food x8

Water x9

Fusion Core x3

Silver x1

Acid x1

Nuclear x1

Wood x1 Spruce Knob Savage Divide Food x4

Water x4

Acid x1

Nuclear x3

Oil x1 Dolly Sods Campground The Mire Food x9

Water x7 Thunder Mountain Power Plant Yard The Mire Food x7

Water x9

Fusion Core x3

Crystal x1

Nuclear x1

Steel x1

Wood x1 Berkeley Springs West The Mire Food x1

Water x10

Crystal x1

Lead x1

Aluminium x1 Dabney Homestead The Mire Food x6

Water x8

Fertiliser x1

Junk x1

Copper x3

Concrete x1

Wood x1 Abandoned Bog Town Cranberry Bog Food x7

Water x3

Silver x1

Gold x1

Acid x1

Concrete x3

Oil x1

How to move your CAMP

Once you do place your CAMP, it will be placed on the map and will be able to be fast-travelled to for no cost. Sometimes though it may be very far from where you want to be, so you may need to relocate your camp. To counter the fact that fast-travelling to your CAMP is free, while almost everywhere else requires caps to fast-travel to, you will need to pay a small amount of caps to relocate it.

Aside from just inconvenience, you may find that upping sticks and moving house may be tediously inevitable, thanks to a vindictive player who has launched a nuclear bomb on your camp’s position. Find out how to get even in our Fallout 76 nukes guide. Blueprints that you have deployed will allow you to fully re-establish your camp, so the cost of upping sticks and moving your base of operations is nominal at best, but if you want to ensure that you have the most convenient of spots, it may be worth making a note of the best places to plonk down your CAMP for you.

That’s all we have on building thus far, but do check back later when . In the meantime, you may wish to know more about other changes, such as how certain valuable collectable items work in our Fallout 76 Bobbleheads guide. Otherwise you can look at our Fallout 76 treasure maps guide for the locations of the various treasure in Appalachia that can yield valuable plans.