Warhammer: Vermintide 2 goes Back To Ubersreik today

Warhammer: Vermintide 2‘s second chunk of DLC – Back To Ubersreik – is out now, bringing players back to the besieged and rat-infested city from the first game. The heroes were dramatically driven out of town in the first Vermintide’s last bit of free DLC, so it should be interesting to see the old stone walls given a fresh lick of paint, and some new rats to blat. Back To Ubersreik contains three remastered missions from the original game, though Fatshark tease that “There might be more content…” – curious. A not-too-ratty launch trailer scurries around below.

Mysterious hints at dark secrets and extras to uncover have my attention, but for the most part this DLC is just three old levels restocked with Vermintide 2’s new enemies, including those Chaos gits. Players will be able to delve back into the Horn Of Magnus, Gardens Of Morr and Engines Of War missions, and a bundle of new quests and challenges. Naturally there’s some new loot to be found in here as well – a bunch of new weapons, plus some fancy illusion weapon-skins. Good stuff for folks who started on the second game, but perhaps a bit too familiar for returning players.

Vermintide 2 has been getting around this year. It’s even infested our big advent calendar, digging deep into the December 8th door and probably eating whatever goodies we had stashed in there. We’ll forgive it, though, as it’s a lovely bit of co-op hack n’ slashery. Its central format is lifted mostly wholesale from Left 4 Dead, but its chunky firearms, crossbows and heavy melee attacks have far more oomph than any gun I can think of in Valve’s co-op zombie mash. Plus, the jabbering lunatic Skaven are far more entertaining to bash than any shambling corpse.

Sadly, it’s not all good news, though. While for Vermintide 1 and the sequel’s first expansion – Shadows over Bögenhafen – Fatshark were generous enough to let people join un-owned DLC missions for free through matchmaking. A similar system to Payday 2. According to their update patch notes, that changes today for Vermintide 2, and in order to play these new maps you’ll either have to pony up for them, or invite a friend who does own them to your keep. This retroactively affects the Shadows over Bögenhafen missions too, which is a bit rubbish.

The Back To Ubersreik DLC is out now on Steam for £7/€8/$10. You can find the full patch notes here.