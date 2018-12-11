Doom Eternal trailers, release date, details

When 2016’s Doom hit the scene, it was a return to form for a series that was long thought to be dormant after a less-than-stellar effort with Doom 3. It was a welcome surprise for those fans who stuck it out, hopeful that it would be as gory and silly as Doom was meant to be. Doom Eternal looks to be a bit more of the same, with new enemies and weapons to master, as well as a journey through hell on earth, and beyond. This guide will act as a hub for everything that we know so far about the game, including a place for the trailer that shows off the bulk of the game, as well as what we know about the game’s release window.

Doom Eternal release date

I would hesitate to call it a release date, as this hasn’t been confirmed by Bethesda or id Software, but Doom Eternal is going to be released at some point in 2019. We will of course update you with a confirmed release date when this has been announced. As for where you can buy it, it’s highly likely that the PC version will be released through Bethesda’s launcher, though it’s not available for preorder at this time.

Doom Eternal trailers

Since the teaser trailer at E3, id Software and Bethesda have only shown off the game as part of a gameplay reveal at QuakeCon 2018. It’s a very high-octane video. Given the tone of the previous Doom, it’s unsurprising that there is some rather dark humour in Doom Eternal, with the overhead speaker transmitting messages about humanity’s transition to the demonic side, such as “Remember, demon can be an offensive term. Refer to them as ‘mortally challenged’.” All of this is accompanied by a new soundtrack overseen by Mick Gordon, who stated the following in an interview with VGR:

“I always feel really disappointed when I play a game and I think the music is great, and then by the time the second one comes around, the music is completely different and it loses the feel of what you liked about the game in the first place. We spent so much time defining the sound of DOOM, we’re not going to abandon it now.”

Doom Eternal details

There will be twice as many monsters in this one, with degradation in their character models as they’re damaged. The Doomslayer has new weapons to contend with the fact that everything’s gone to pot, including a grappling hook that’s attached to the Super Shotgun. Secondary fire has also returned from the previous Doom game, but another big new feature is that you can now climb certain walls. It’s also more arcade-like in nature, with extra life power ups and abilities that trigger when certain actions happen. For example, there’s a punching ability that allows for the Doomslayer to punch things really hard after a takedown kill.

It’s not just taking place on Earth though, as the Doomslayer will also journey through a UAC space station before touching down on Phobos – a highly industrialised planet filled with the demonic hordes. This part of the trailer is also where we first meet the marauder – a demon that suspiciously looks like the Doomslayer and is armed to the teeth with fiery powers in the trailer, and a double-barrelled shotgun, and what looks like a plasma axe from the concept art.

Invasion

Another big new feature is the ability to invade other players games, similar to how Dark Souls did it. The idea is that you take on the role of a monster, with the techniques and arsenal that an AI controlled version would have, and are tasked with stopping the human controlled Doomslayer. Naturally they’re packing a lot more heat than you are, but you’re usually not alone in your mission to take them out. At this time, it’s unclear what the rewards for doing this are, if any, but who needs an incentive when you can mess around with another player’s game?

To celebrate Doom’s 25th anniversary, Bethesda have a new Doom Slayers Club that offers goodies for fans. There’s even an exclusive skin that you can get to use in the game once it has been released.

Announcing the #DOOM Slayers Club, a brand-new fan club that will offer rewards, contests, and prizes for fans. Just by signing up, you’ll receive the Zombie DOOM Slayer skin to use in DOOM Eternal, available at release. #DOOM25https://t.co/JpVHYUDYOW pic.twitter.com/Jd7ImnTvyR — Bethesda (@bethesda) December 10, 2018

There’s not a lot to go on at the moment, but we will of course be updating this hub for Doom Eternal with details as soon as they are made available. This will include at the very least more trailers and details, as well as the confirmed release date once Bethesda announce it.