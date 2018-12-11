The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Rising Storm 2 celebrates Christmas with toy soldier battles

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

11th December 2018 / 4:18PM

Wee plastic soldiers will wage war across a messy house this Christmas – and in Rising Storm 2: Vietnam. The ‘realistic’ multiplayer first-person shooter today launches its festive event with a pleasingly self-descriptive name, Toy Soldier Green Army Men Christmas Special. There are green toy army men, and it’s Christmas, and it’s special. The smooth soldiers will scamper along Hot Wheels tracks, have firefights in a model village, hide behind presents under the Christmas tree, and probably have more than a few accidents with the toy train chugging around. Charming. Have a peek in the trailer below.

That’s good, that. Like the ‘Rats’ maps from ye olde Halfe-Life dayes, but inside a modern technoshell which doesn’t fall over if you try to render lots of detail in a giant space. Many other games have done that since and not just FPSs–bumsliding platform-o-racer Action Henk and tower defence Toy Soldiers are highlights for me–but, y’know, it’s nice. Rats.

The event’s spawned from a mod entered in a Rising Storm 2 modding competition, now expanded on and added officially to the game. The toy soldiers will only be scampering around until the first week of January, mind.

Back in Rising Storm 2’s regular Vietnam war, players are being given a cheery little helmet with “CHRISTMAS? NEVER HAPPENED HERE” scrawled on the side.

Tagged with , , , .

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

