Anthem beta dates, release date, trailers, editions, pre-order bonuses

BioWare have shown their newest game to a select view people that signed up to the recent closed alpha, but off the back of this, EA have outlined some details regarding the open beta next year. Therefore, it seemed more than appropriate to update our page with everything we know about Anthem. Below you will find all the information about the beta, as well as details on the game’s release date, the small number of trailers that have been released so far, and everything about the. Let’s dive right into the murky depths of Anthem.

Anthem beta dates

Anthem will be getting an open beta; with the general release of the open beta being from Friday 1st February 2019 until Sunday 3rd February 2019. The specific times will be announced at a later date and we will update with that information right here when it is.

Those who pre-ordered the game (which I don’t recommend really) will be able to access the game a little sooner in the beta period, along with subscribers to EA’s Origin Access. This will be a week earlier, namely Friday 25th January 2019 until Sunday 27th January 2019.

Anthem beta system requirements

EA had already disclosed some system requirements for Anthem’s closed alpha, but it’s currently unclear if the system requirements will change much from that as the main page for the game in the Origin store still has this as “Coming Soon”. However, I’d imagine that while the download may be larger than the closed alpha’s 60GB install file, the actual specifications from the closed alpha are still somewhat relevant. They also have disclosed the minimum system specifications which are below:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350

RAM: 8 GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB, AMD R9 390 8GB

Anthem release date

At the E3 2018 EA press conference, it was announced that Anthem would be released on EA Origin on 21st February 2019. It would also be made available to play on EA’s new EA Origin Access Premier service at the game’s launch a few days earlier.

Anthem trailers

We also got several pieces of footage from Anthem during that same show during E3 week. Firstly we have that cinematic trailer complete with an odd rendition of Muse’s Uprising. If that baffles any Muse fans out there, don’t worry, it baffled us too.

We then had a bit more of a focus on the game itself in an interview setting, before we go to more gameplay. Here they showed footage of a mission that had been spliced up to save on time. The key takeaways were that abilities can be combo’d between players. For example, you can stun a bunch of enemies, and a friend can then go in and blow them up with missiles for a bonus.

Four javelin exosuits

In the months leading to the closed alpha announcement, EA have put out some details on Anthem’s Javelin exosuits that you can take the helm of. Each one has their own specialities that can be used to assist other players in fights against enemies. Since their abilities are being updated constantly though development, I’ve put links to EA’s own page that goes into a lot of detail on their abilities and specialities. The four Javelins in the game are:

Ranger – A flexible exosuit that can use most weapon types, as well as ordinance and support gear to confuse the enemy and assist the team.

Colossus – The heavy exosuit that is the only one that can equip heavy weapons. Specialises in dealing raw damage and giving allies defensive buffs.

Interceptor – The nimblest of the exosuits and specialises in evasion and melee attacks. Can also heal status affects and mark targets for extra damage.

Storm – Think of this like the mage of the group as they use the elements to rain pain on foes. Have a range of defensive barriers for allies.

Anthem Legion of Dawn edition

Both versions of the game will be available from the Origin storefront. The game will cost you £54.99 for the standard edition and £69.99 for the “Legion of Dawn” edition, that include all the following items:

Legion of Dawn Legendary Ranger armour pack & weapon.

Ranger Javelin Exosuit legendary gear attachment.

Set of Legion of Dawn legendary armour packs.

Anthem digital soundtrack.

Pre-order bonuses

As mentioned before, I don’t recommend this, but both versions include access to the VIP period that will be happening the week before the open beta. Certain editions of the game also have certain pre-order bonuses tied to it, so below are the details of what’s included in the pre-order of each version:

VIP access to the beta session and the session week beforehand.

Founders Player Banner

Legion of Dawn Legendary Ranger armour pack and weapon (pre-order is Standard edition only – included as normal in Legion of Dawn pack).

For the moment, that’s it. However it’s possible that now the open beta has been announced that we’ll have more information drip fed until the 21st February 2019 release date, so we’ll be sure to bring you more on it as soon as we can. Be sure to come on back to this hub in the weeks and months to the game’s release.