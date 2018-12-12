Have You Played... Battle Chef Brigade?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

Battle Chef Brigade is really good. You should play it, especially if you like JRPGs or cooking or food in general. If tossing ingredients into a pot in something like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild scorched your… Bokoblin… horns(?) then this game is for you.

It is a hodge-podge of genres and mechanics. All at once it is a stack ‘em up puzzle game, then a coliseum battle, wrapped up in a traditional role-playing experience with enough visual flair I’d fully understand if you mistook it for a Persona game.

The story is really imaginative, too; forget Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, chefs in this game are the only folks strong enough to not just fight and kill the monsters required to feed the people but whip them up into tasty treats as well (with very nice stat bonuses). Hence the title.

