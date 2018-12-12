The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Artifact guide Fallout 76 guide

Have You Played... Battle Chef Brigade?

IT'S FUDGING RAW!

Noa Smith

Video Person

12th December 2018

Battle Chef Brigade is really good. You should play it, especially if you like JRPGs or cooking or food in general. If tossing ingredients into a pot in something like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild scorched your… Bokoblin… horns(?) then this game is for you.

It is a hodge-podge of genres and mechanics. All at once it is a stack ‘em up puzzle game, then a coliseum battle, wrapped up in a traditional role-playing experience with enough visual flair I’d fully understand if you mistook it for a Persona game.

The story is really imaginative, too; forget Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, chefs in this game are the only folks strong enough to not just fight and kill the monsters required to feed the people but whip them up into tasty treats as well (with very nice stat bonuses). Hence the title.

How I missed any news on this whatsoever is a mystery to me. Dear Steam, I thought you were supposed to recommend things I’d like? Where were you!? I suppose if I can help pass on the word, as a kind fellow in the YouTube comments did so for me, sign me up for duty.

Noa Smith

Video Person

Another video person for the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel! Likes video game music and the term 'mediated' a little too much.

